Athens Police Department:

Sunday, Oct. 13

12:52 a.m., uptown Athens — APD took a report of a damaged meter head on a city parking meter. 

4:45 a.m., Richland Avenue — Officers responded to Speedway on Richland Avenue in reference to a theft. A report was taken. 

Ohio University Police:

Friday, Oct. 11

12:59 a.m., parking lot 41 ⁠— Charge issued to Kendall M. Becker for disorderly conduct by intoxication. Transported to regional jail and fake ID was collected for destruction.

9:46 a.m., mail services ⁠— Canine deployment.

10:13 a.m., Sargent Hall ⁠— Report taken in reference to seized contraband.

11:12 a.m., Oxbow Trail ⁠— Report taken in reference to an injury bicycle accident.

2:49 p.m., Boyd Hall ⁠— Report taken in reference to theft of personal property.

3:40 p.m., Athens campus ⁠— OUPD met with staff at Hopewell in reference to reported suspicious activity.

4 p.m., Perkins Hall ⁠— OUPD responded to Perkins Hall on a reported incident of criminal mischief.

5:02 p.m., Research and Technology Center ⁠— OUPD took information related to damage to a parked vehicle.

8:35 p.m., Jefferson Hall ⁠— Complainant reported giving personal information to an unknown caller.

11:27 p.m., Pickering Hall ⁠— Report taken for assault.

Saturday, Oct. 12

2:30 a.m., Congress Street ⁠— Charge issued to Rebecca Gierhart for disorderly conduct by intoxication. She was transported to the regional jail.

7 a.m., Peden Stadium ⁠— Canine deployment for homecoming parade/football game.

4:20 p.m., Peden Stadium ⁠— Complainant reported person(s) throwing objects at him. Suspects were gone upon arrival.

Sunday, Oct. 13

5:38 p.m., College Street ⁠— OUPD responded to the parking lot of Domino's Pizza at the request of Athens City Police to assist an elderly subject with a medical emergency. The subject was transported to the hospital by Athens County EMS.

5:49 p.m., Tupper Hall ⁠— OUPD and Athens City Fire responded to a dumpster on fire outside of Tupper Hall.

