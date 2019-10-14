Athens Police Department:
Sunday, Oct. 13
12:52 a.m., uptown Athens — APD took a report of a damaged meter head on a city parking meter.
4:45 a.m., Richland Avenue — Officers responded to Speedway on Richland Avenue in reference to a theft. A report was taken.
Ohio University Police:
Friday, Oct. 11
12:59 a.m., parking lot 41 — Charge issued to Kendall M. Becker for disorderly conduct by intoxication. Transported to regional jail and fake ID was collected for destruction.
9:46 a.m., mail services — Canine deployment.
10:13 a.m., Sargent Hall — Report taken in reference to seized contraband.
11:12 a.m., Oxbow Trail — Report taken in reference to an injury bicycle accident.
2:49 p.m., Boyd Hall — Report taken in reference to theft of personal property.
3:40 p.m., Athens campus — OUPD met with staff at Hopewell in reference to reported suspicious activity.
4 p.m., Perkins Hall — OUPD responded to Perkins Hall on a reported incident of criminal mischief.
5:02 p.m., Research and Technology Center — OUPD took information related to damage to a parked vehicle.
8:35 p.m., Jefferson Hall — Complainant reported giving personal information to an unknown caller.
11:27 p.m., Pickering Hall — Report taken for assault.
Saturday, Oct. 12
2:30 a.m., Congress Street — Charge issued to Rebecca Gierhart for disorderly conduct by intoxication. She was transported to the regional jail.
7 a.m., Peden Stadium — Canine deployment for homecoming parade/football game.
4:20 p.m., Peden Stadium — Complainant reported person(s) throwing objects at him. Suspects were gone upon arrival.
Sunday, Oct. 13
5:38 p.m., College Street — OUPD responded to the parking lot of Domino's Pizza at the request of Athens City Police to assist an elderly subject with a medical emergency. The subject was transported to the hospital by Athens County EMS.
5:49 p.m., Tupper Hall — OUPD and Athens City Fire responded to a dumpster on fire outside of Tupper Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.