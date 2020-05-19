Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, May 18
12:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hartman Road in reference to suspicious activity. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made with any individual(s), and no abnormal circumstances were observed. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:53 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of theft of a bicycle from The Plains area. The bike was unsecured and left outside. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigation.The bike is black and purple and unknown model.
1:16 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to High Street to assist Glouster Police Department with an active fight. Upon deputies arrival, it was found that the fight was no longer active. The male half had already left. The scene was held until a Glouster unit could arrive to take over.
1:53 p.m., Athens — A well being check was conducted at Happy Valley Trailer court on a resident. Contact was made with the resident who was fine. She was advised to contact the agency requesting the check.
3:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a reckless driver. Deputies responded and located the vehicle. The driver showed no signs of impairment, and stated he is about to purchase the vehicle and was taking it for a test drive. No further action.
4:05 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Baker Road in regards to a suspicious male that had knocked on the callers door. Deputies responded and the caller advised her ex spouse knocked on her door, and left the residence. The area was patrolled for the male but he was not located at this time. The caller was advised of other options.
4:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains where the caller advised that her child's bike was missing. Upon speaking with her, she advised that the bike was located the day prior in the neighbors yard, and the caller retrieved it. On this date the bike was missing again, and its location is unknown. Contact was made with the neighbor who confirmed her children were ages six and four and they were not at home on today's date. The caller was advised that due to the young age of the children and the fact that there was no evidence the children took the bike today no legal action could be taken. All parties were given advice on how to remedy the situation.
5:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of identity theft from the Athens area. The victim advised he was informed that his identity was compromised when attempting to file his taxes. The case was documented for other agencies use. There was no further investigative information at the time of the report.
5:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to The Plains for a report of gunshots in the area. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
5:33 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Oxley road in regards to suspicious activity at a residence. The caller advised multiple vehicles were in and out of a residence. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate any illegal activity.
7:15 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a roommate dispute. The caller stated she is on the lease as a resident of the home, but her roommate had kicked her out, and locked the door. Deputies determined the caller was in fact a legal resident, and can live at the residence. No further action needed.
9 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road in regards to an assault complaint. The caller advised his neighbor had confronted him in the roadway attempting to get him to fight him. The caller stated he was pushed in the neck area, and punched in the chin/neck. The suspect was arrested and charged with assault.
9:44 p.m., The Plains — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that his bicycle was stolen from outside his friend's house. The caller advised that the bike was only outside and they had a suspicion on who took it, but had no evidence to support it. The area was patrolled and the caller was advised to contact the Sheriff's Office if he seen somebody riding it.
10:43 p.m., Albany — Deputies were called to Kenny Memorial Drive for an intrusion alarm. Deputies met with a key holder and checked the premises. Building was secure and no signs of criminal activity. Units returned to patrol.
11:26 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle that was going through mailboxes. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary in the area, and was unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, May 19
12:25 a.m. — Officers responded to the Sunset Motel on Columbus Road for a disturbance. A report was filed.
Nelsonville Police Department
Friday, May 15
2:46 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of threats being made to a resident of North Harper Street.
3:08 p.m. — Officer took a phone in report of fraudulent activity on his bank account.
5:05 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 200 block of West Washington Street. They located Travis L. Powell and arrested his for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication. He was taken to the police department and a sober friend picked him up. Officers then assisted the resident where Mr. Powell was located in banning him from the residence.
6:57 p.m. — Officers responded to Scott Street where a resident located two males on her back porch. Officers assisted the resident in banning both parties from her property.
7:26 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a juvenile standing in the roadway on the 600 block of West Washington Street. The juvenile was warned for his behavior.
8:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 200 block of Fort Street. Officers checked the area and could not located the male.
8:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Mount Saint Mary’s Drive for a report of suspicious people on the property. The area was checked and nobody was located.
8:54 p.m. — Officers responded to Short Street for a report from a neighbor of two people going through boxes on a back porch. Roy Kimmey Jr and Mary Coon were both arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief.
9:33 p.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on a resident in the 300 block of West Washington Street. He was found to be intoxicated inside his residence but did not appear to be a danger to himself or others.
9:41 p.m. — Officer responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report that someone had let the air of a vehicle’s tires.
Saturday, May 16
12:45 a.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street for a report of loud music. Officers were unable to locate any loud music/party.
1:24 a.m. — Officers responded to a call about a male and female arguing. Both parties had left the residence but officers located them a short distance away. Both denied they had been arguing.
2:18 a.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on Clinton Street and the driver was given a verbal warning.
2:33 a.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check after finding a female passed out in a vehicle on Myers Street. Charges are pending chemical testing results of items found in the vehicle.
3:44 a.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on East Canal Street and the driver was given a verbal warning.
3:58 a.m. — Officers located Nathan Welch in a residence on East Columbus Street. Mr. Welch was found to have two warrants and the officers attempted to arrest him. At one point Mr. Welch had a knife and the officers had to physically fight with him to get him into custody. He was taken to Ohio Health in Athens to be medically cleared before being taken to the SEORJ. Additional charges of Resisting Arrest and Intimidation were filed against Mr. Welch.
4:57 a.m. — Officers conducted a well-being check on East Canal Street. This was in response to a social media message about a male who had overdosed and left a suicide note. Forced entry had to be made as none of the occupants would come to the door. All parties inside were identified and the male in question was not located. This matter remains under investigation.
1:19 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on the 800 block of Walnut Street. A male and female said they were arguing with each other but denied any physical contact had taken place.
1:38 p.m. — Officers went to the 500 block of West Franklin Street for an anonymous report of a suspicious vehicle. The described vehicle could not be located.
1:44 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Myers street to assist ACEMS with a reported overdose.
2:17 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report of a dispute. A female stated her ex-boyfriend just left and he would not be invited back.
4:27 p.m. — Officers responded to Myers Street for a report of juveniles fighting. Officers found not kids fighting but did speak with several residents who stated 2 adults were arguing with each other but went back into their residence.
7:09 p.m. — Officers responded o US 33 to assist the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office with a motor vehicle pursuit. They were able to get the vehicle stopped and HCSO took custody of the suspect.
7:24 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report of a suspicious person who had been there for approximately three hours. Contact was made with the male who described taking prescribed medication then needing to rest.
7:41 p.m. — Officers were dispatched for a report of individuals walking on the upper part of the SR 691 bridged over the Hocking River. Contact was made with a group of people a short distance away and told to walk on the sidewalk.
11:53 Officers responded to the 1300 block of East Canal Street for a suspicious vehicle. The driver reported she was stuck due to the construction. The vehicle was pulled out by a tow truck.
Sunday, May 17
1:05 a.m. — Officer responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 700 block of Jackson Street. The male was located and stated he was looking of money he lost. He did agree to leave the area when the officer explained his story was questionable.
4:56 a.m. — Officers responded to a dispute in which the caller described a firearm possibly being involved. All parties were contacted, including a witness, and it was determined this was only a verbal argument and they were unsure why a firearm was mentioned.
5:14 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle on East Canal Street. The driver was warned for only having running lights on between sunset and sunrise.
9:52 a.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of Poplar Street for a report of a male urinating in public. The male denied this and the only witness who was known to have witnessed this left the area prior to the officers arriving.
10:23 a.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Jefferson Street near Fayette Street. The driver was warned for failing to yield the right of way.
11:01 a.m. — Officers responded to SR 691 for a male trying to flag down motorists. Officers made contact with a male who reported his arm was injured. ACEMS was summoned and treated the male who reported his arm became trapped between a horse and the fence.
11:19 a.m. — Officer responded to the 600 block of West High Street for a report of two children, 2-3 years old, wandering around outside unattended. As a result of the investigation Rita A. Russell was charged with two counts of Endangering Children.
12:21 p.m. — Officers responded to East Columbus Street to assist ACEMS with an unresponsive person. The person was located deceased and the Athens County Coroner’s Office determined the death to be from natural causes.
12:37 p.m. — Officer responded to Farrow Street for an activated residential burglary alarm. The location was checked and nobody was found inside.
1:04 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of East Canal Street for a report of person violating a protection order. Both parties were at different businesses and it was determined to be unintentional and possibly beyond the distance required by the order.
1:21 p.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of West Franklin Street for a report of an adult male striking his son in the chest with a closed fist. Both parties were interviewed and no marks were found on the child.
2:16 p.m. — Officer took a report of items being taken from two unlocked motor vehicles on Edwards Street.
2:42 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Fort Street for a report of loud music and the person agreed to turn the volume down.
3:17 p.m. — Officers went to the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd for a report of a male harassing a female. The male had left prior to the officers arriving.
5:10 p.m. — Officer took a phoned in report of a bicycle stolen from a front porch on the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
5:27 p.m. — Officer responded to SR 691 for a report of a female exposing herself. The female was not located and several witnesses in the area stated they did not see what was reported.
5:42 p.m. — Officer responded to assisted Glouster Police with a male who barricaded himself inside a residence and had a firearm. The officer stayed until the Athens County SRT arrived.
9:06 p.m. — Officer stopped a male on a bicycle for operating on the roadway after sunset with no lights on the bicycle.
9:09 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Walnut Street for a domestic violence report. Upon arrival a male, identified at James Balcom, fled the location but was stopped on Chestnut Street. As a result of the investigation Mr. Balcom was charged with one count of Domestic Violence and transported to the SEORJ.
9:51 p.m. — Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for an assault. As they were still tied up with the call on Walnut Street they requested Hocking College PD respond. Ted Carpenter was arrested and charged with one count of Assault.
10:36 p.m. — Officer responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street for a vandalism report. Two vehicles were damaged.
10:50 p.m. — Officer responded to the 100 block of Saint Charles Street for a neighbor dispute. The dispute was reported to have started over trash in a yard.
Monday, May 18
4:55 a.m. — Officers responded to the 300 block of Madison Street for a dispute. Parties were arguing over a civil matter. One party claimed the incident turned physical but no indication that had occurred was found.
1:45 p.m. — Officer responded to Chestnut Street near Watkins Street for a discarded syringe. The item was collected and properly discarded.
2:03 p.m. — Officers responded to two calls about the same vehicle. It was reported a vehicle was traveling on Canal Street on a flat tire along with a vehicle had driven through a yard on Elizabeth Street. The vehicle was located. As a result Chris Walker was cited with Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Operation, and Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control.
4:32 p.m. — Officer responded to East Canal Street for a report of a white Chevy pickup swerving and then slamming on their brakes. The vehicle could not be located.
5:10 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a dispute. Both parties stated it was only verbal and they were arguing about money.
6:01 p.m. — Officer responded to the 300 block of Fort Street for a report of someone possibly tampering with a vehicle.
7:37 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on Madison Street near West Washington Street. Officers spoke with all parties who stated the other side started it. Everyone did agree the verbal argument started over a possible theft.
8:01 p.m. — Officers responded to an inactive assault complaint. The caller stated she was assaulted a week ago. The responding officer referred her to the original officer who handled the complaint.
8:11 p.m. — Officer responded to Crihfield Drive concerning a request to patrol through the area. Officer spoke with the caller while when he was in the area.
10:15 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on Fort Street and the driver was warned.
10:42 p.m. — Officers found a residence on the 800 block of Poplar Street that may have been broken into. Officers checked the residence and nobody was located inside.
11:00 p.m. — Officer found a juvenile walking on Poplar Street and returned him to his residence as he is currently under house arrest per Juvenile Court.
11:08 p.m. — Officer went to the 100 block of Myers Street to look for Brandon Losey as he has an active warrant from Athens County. Mr. Losey was observed inside the residence. Ultimately, the officers were given permission to come into the residence. Mr. Losey then fled out the back and was apprehended. He was transported to the SEORJ.
