Athens City Police Department
Friday, July 10
1:51 p.m. — Officers responded to Walmart, 929 E. State St., for a shoplifting report. Richard L. Demoret was arrested and charged with theft for $15 worth of merchandise.
3:19 p.m. — Officers responded to 155 E. State Street for a report of an active burglary. On scene, officers arrested Thomas A. Starr, 59, of Athens, on charges of burglary.
Saturday, July 11
1:21 p.m. — Officers located several damaged parking meter heads on North College Street. No suspects were reported.
2:08 p.m. — Officers responded to North Court Street for a criminal damaging complaint. A garage door on the Atheneon Carry Out was reported damaged.
Sunday, July 12
9:44 a.m. — Officers responded to 701 E. State St. for a report of graffiti. The skatepark was reported to have been vandalized.
Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, July 10
10:23 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to 16070 Cannanville Road, in Athens, in reference to a Trespass compliant. Made contact with the caller in his front yard. Stated that he came home and noticed a red truck parked in his driveway, stated that he believe the truck belongs to his neighbor. He advised that he was unsure of who was driving the truck.He stated that when he told his neighbor and his friends that he was calling the Sheriff's Office, they left. He advised that its an on going problem with his neighbor being on his property. The owner stated that he had a photo of the truck parked in his driveway. He advised that he wanted the neighbor trespassed from his property.Went to the neighbors residence, spoke with a female who advised that he wasn't home at the time. I left my business card with the female, and advised her to have him contact deputies in reference to a case. Due to the fact that he couldn't identify who was driving the truck, and believes it was a friend of the neighbors. This case will be referred to the Prosecutors Office for further investigation. Photos of the vehicle have been attached.
4:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Center Street for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her son had kicked in her front door. Deputies on scene had prior knowledge that the suspect has been living there due to recent involvement with the suspect at this location. The complainant did not wish to pursue any criminal charges and only wished for the male to leave the property. Both parties were separated. No further action taken.
10:48 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Morgan Street for an active fight. Deputies arrived and conducted an investigation into the events that took place. Neither party wished to make a report. Parties separated and deputies resumed patrol.
10:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run State Park to assist ODNR. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that they were no longer needed.
3:10 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue, in Chauncey, for a report of a property damage. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
1:42 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Trimble Township area, for a well being check. The caller stated there was a man in the Glouster Dairy Queen drive through possibly having a medical emergency since he was holding his chest. There was also a young unrestrained child in the vehicle. The caller advised the white Chevy pickup left Dairy Queen traveling south on Routeee 13. Deputies patrolled the area but was not successful in locating the vehicle.
4:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Third Street for a report of a well-being check. Deputies were advised the person in question allegedly made a Facebook post, that threats were made. Deputies spoke with the person. Deputies determined the person did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation. No further action.
3:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township in regards to a located missing juvenile. The missing juvenile was located at her mother's residence. The juvenile was returned to her father who has full custody.
3:03 p.m., Thee Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of trespassers. Deputies made contact with the individuals and they advised they would leave the property. No further action taken.
7:59 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Pratt Street for a report of cattle loose in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:36 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Fifth Street in regards to a private property crash. Both parties gave their insurance information, and a report was completed.
1:48 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to 6777 Luhrig Road in reference to theft. Deputies spoke with the caller who advised that she's missing five engagement rings. She advised that she normally keeps her rings in a jewelry container next to the kitchen sink. Advised that some of the rings were silver, and some were yellow gold. She was unsure of the carats of the rings. Deputies asked if she invited anybody over to her residence recently, advised no. Advised that she lives alone. Deputies checked the front door and noticed that the front door didn't lock, due to loose screws on the door jam. We advised her to contact someone to get the screws on the door jam tightened. Unsure of when the rings went missing. Appeared to have mental issues going on. A female walked over who identified herself as the daughter-in-law that her mom-in-law suffers from dementia.
4:09 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Felton Road for a report of a male subject possibly on drugs and not responsive while staggering and lying in the middle of the roadway. Deputies assisted ACEMS with the subject being secured and the subject was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for further medical evaluation.
11:13 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to 6075 Boyer Road in reference to a well-being check. Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed a female coming out of the residence. Deputies advised her they were there due to a post she made on Facebook. She advised that she made the post due to her feeling down about losing her father and her fiancé cheating on her. We asked if she was feeling suicidal, stated that she had no intentions of committing suicide. We asked if she was home alone, advised that her brother was home. We advised that if she feels like she needs help to call and we could take her to get that help. We advised her to vent to a relative or close friend to make her feel better. She doesn't meet the criteria for a blue slip at this time.
Saturday, July 11
8:29 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, in The Plains, for a report of a female who was attempting to break into a storage unit. Deputies spoke with the female who stated that she had permission to be inside the storage unit. Deputies made contact, the individual who stated that the female did have permission to reside in the storage unit. No further action taken.
11:27 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to Converse Street for an aggressive dog. Upon arrival, it was found that the man looking after the dog had already came out and gained control of it. The dog does not belong to him. Deputies resumed patrol and will make contact with the dog owner for a follow up.
7:56 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Route 124, to do a well-being check. Once on scene contact was made with the person in question and everything was found to be fine.
10:02 a.m., Stewart — Deputies respond to Route 144, in reference to possible squatters being at an abandon trailer. Once on scene, the trailer was checked and found to be empty.
1:48 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wollett Road for a dispute. Once on scene, a unit spoke with the complainant and determined no further action was needed. The male half had already left and was returning to Circleville and the complainant did not wish to pursue that matter any further.
10:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Penn Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Dispatch advised that the caller stated that she believes someone is staying in her deceased fathers residence. She stated that she was advised there's been a blue Chevrolet Caviler that's been parked in her father's driveway. She advised she believes some items may be missing. We arrived on the scene, noticed no vehicles in the driveway. We checked the outside of the residence everything was secured. We was dispatched back out to that residence, and advised that she had the Cavalier blocked in. We came back out to the residence the vehicle was gone. She advised that she believes the Cavalier that she had blocked in, is the one that's been parked in her fathers driveway. She had a photo of the plate (OH HSU 2733) we ran it and it came back to a silver vehicle out of Racine. We advised her to secure the residence and to put up some cameras.
2:57 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to New England Road in regards to a male subject on a bicycle that got off, and chased a dog away with a firearm. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male, or the dog.
12:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Strouds Run Road for a possible active dispute. The caller kept calling 911 complaining that her boyfriend was there doing various things and hanging up on dispatchers. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the caller and she refused to provide details to deputies about the incident. There were no signs of injury and parties were separated so deputies resumed patrol.
1:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies were flagged down by Strouds Run State Park maintenance staff, about a vehicle blocking in their equipment. Deputies were able to locate the owner of the vehicle and they moved their vehicle.
2:55 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Coe Road for a report of a burglary alarm. Deputies checked the residence and found all doors and windows secured. No further action taken. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:01 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Ackley Road near Guysville for a neighbor dispute. The caller believes his neighbor was trying to provoke a fight with him. Deputies responded and took a report. This case will be forwarded to a prosecutor for review.
4:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the Piggly Wiggly, in regards to a dog in a vehicle. The caller stated the vehicle had a window partially down, but the dog was reported to be panting. The owner of the vehicle left prior to law enforcement arrival.
4:55 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Biddyville Road in regards to a well being check for a male who was reported to be intoxicated, and laying on the ground near the residence.Deputies made contact with the male, who was alert, and reporting to be ok.
4:25 p.m., Buchtele — Goats near the roadway — call handled by Buchtel Police Department.
6:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Bassett Road in regards to a well being check for a female. Deputies made contact with the female, and she advised she is ok, and will have family at her residence with her.
7:04 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street for a report of a theft. Deputies spoke with the original complainant who advised a theft had occurred at his residence. Deputies were advised the item belonged to his brother who was currently out of town. Deputies attempted to gain information on the brother and was unable to get a contact number or any other information. The original complainant was advised the owner of the item that was stolen would have to call in with the information to have a report on file. No further action taken.
8 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol in The Plains area when they observed a vehicle in a known narcotics area. Deputies made contact with the driver and did not observe any criminal activity. No further action taken.
9:48 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue in regards to a threatening complaint. The caller advised he was flying his drone, and a neighbor approached him stating he was going to shoot the drone if it hovers over his property. Deputies spoke with the neighbor and was advised to call the Sheriff's Office if he has a complaint, and not to threaten his neighbor. The neighbor was also advised of aviation laws in regards to drones.
Sunday, July 12
9:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a Oxley Rd residence. The dispute was only verbal and the male half had already left prior to our arrival. No charges were applicable in this incident.
1:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville Police Department, to take a report in reference to an incident that occurred on Null Road near Coolville. Upon arrival, the caller stated that last night her fathers ex-girlfriend came to the residence intoxicated. The ex-girlfriend was violent and destroyed property, then left. A report was taken.
8:51 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a well being check for a juvenile. Deputies made contact with the juvenile, and she is fine.
7:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received information from anonymous complainant of a possible location of stolen ATVs in the Trimble Township area. No further action taken.
7:32 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Sargent Road for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with both involved parties and determined that neither of the parties wished to pursue criminal charges. Both parties wished to be civil with each other. No further action taken.
3:12 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Plum Street for a report of a trespassing complaint. Deputies checked the residence and found no persons on the property. No further action taken.
9:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies made contact with a vehicle parked on private property. No criminal activity was observed and the driver left the area.
8:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a fireworks complaint. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
