Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, June 3
12:05 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that young adults were out smoking by a car and truck in the parking lot. On scene, deputies spoke to a boy who said his girlfriend would move the truck while they waited for their friend. No evidence of any criminal activity was observed.
4:59 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to O'Bleness Hospital for a male subject with multiple felony warrants. The subject was involved with Athens City Police earlier in the evening but needed to be treated for injuries sustained in a dispute that had occurred within the city. Once cleared from the hospital, deputies placed the male under arrest and transported him to SEORJ without incident. No further action was needed.
6:42 a.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Stella Road in Millfield in reference to an intoxicated female. Once on scene, the complainant stated the female had passed out, so they decided to let her sleep off the intoxication. No further action needed.
8:57 a.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany for a dispute. The matter was settled with one party leaving. No further action needed.
9:41 a.m., Millfield – Deputies made contact and arrested Jennifer Stretton, age 28, on two counts of domestic violence. Stretton was transported to the regional jail.
1:15 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Brimestone Road in Coolville in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the complainant’s driveway. Upon arrival, a note with a name and phone number was located on the windshield. Apparently, the car fell off of a trailer and the owner was going to come back and get it shortly. No further action needed at this time.
4:40 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to the Albany Marathon for a protection order issue. The female caller wished to meet deputies and have a male removed from her residence due to obtaining a protection order earlier in the day. Deputies accompanied the woman back to her residence and reviewed the protection order with the male party since he had not yet been served his copy. The male peacefully left the residence after agreeing he understood the protection order.
6:05 p.m., Amesville – Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Linscott Run Road in Amesville for an active alarm. Deputies responded and checked the residence. No damage or signs of a burglary was located so deputies resumed patrol.
6:45 p.m., Athens – Deputies took a report of an attempted home break-in that occurred a couple weeks earlier. The caller simply wished to have a report on file. No further action taken.
7:44 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies took a report of an assault that occurred in Chauncey. Deputies provided the victim with information about how to obtain a protection order. No further action was requested.
8:17 p.m., Coolville – Deputies were advised of an alarm drop in Coolville. The alarm company later advised it was a false alarm.
9:05 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Salem Road in Athens for a business alarm. Deputies found the building to be secure and tagged it to inform the owner of their possible alarm malfunction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.