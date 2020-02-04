Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Feb. 3
12:13 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were called to the 25000 block of Brimstone Road for an active dispute. The caller advised a male was yelling at her son and was threatening to fight her and her son. The male had left the area prior to deputies arrival. Voluntary statements were collected from involved parties. Deputies made contact with the male at his residence. Neither party claimed to be psychically assaulted and both advised the incident was verbal in nature.
Sunday, Feb. 2
1:57 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were called to 8373 New Marshfield Road for a report of a male staying in a camper on his mother’s property and that he was refusing to leave. Deputies spoke with the caller’s mother and she advised that her son was allowing the male to stay in the camper. Deputies spoke again with the caller and he advised that the male had not been staying there and just showed up that day. With conflicting stories from the caller and his mother, deputies advised both parties to ask the male to leave and if they had any issues with the male, to call back in for further assistance.
2:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Townsend Road for an open line 911 call. On scene, deputies spoke to the female caller who said everything was fine. She said she had been in a fight with her boyfriend but he had left the scene. The woman refused to make any kind of statement against the boyfriend. No signs of abuse or injury were visible. With no statement from the woman and no evidence indicating any criminal act occurred, deputies resumed patrol.
11:04 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were contacted by an employee of the Glouster Family Dollar who reported finding two electronic tablets in a shopping cart outside the store. The employee left them in the cart and reported this after returning to their residence. Deputies collected the tablets which appeared to be children’s tablets probably left in the cart accidentally by a child. The tablets have been placed in safekeeping at the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. For further information, please contact Deputy Chris McCauley at 740.566.4302 or cmccauley@athenssheriff.com.
3:46 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a prowler complaint on Vore Ridge Road. Units made contact with the complainant who stated that she believed she heard an ATV in her back lawn however she did not see it. Deputies spoke with the neighbor and checked both the residence and outbuildings to find everything was secure.
9:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a dispute in The Plains between husband and wife. Deputies made contact with the husband and were advised by family members that the wife had left the scene. No physical signs of violence were present. The husband stated he was gathering a few items and leaving the residence. Deputies returned to patrol.
Saturday, Feb. 1
3:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to 18500 S. Canaan Rd., Carthage Township, for a burglary report. The caller stated that they came in from out of town to find that someone had broke into their hunting cabin and multiple items had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
1:49 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to 8000 New Marshfield Rd. for a report of theft from a church. Upon speaking to numerous individuals and witnesses, deputies were able to gather information on the suspect and his current whereabouts. Deputies then made contact with the suspect, Ray Eblin Jr. and placed him under arrest for theft. The stolen property was located and returned to the church by the witnesses.
10:00 p.m., Carbondale — Deputies were dispatched to 11685 Mine Rd. for a report of a male in the roadway yelling. Deputies patrolled the area but had negative contact.
5:43 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Twelfth Street for a report of a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with both parties who stated that they were being harassed by the other. Deputies advised both parties to remain separated and to have no contact. No further action taken.
10:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Spice of Life coffee shop in The Plains. Upon arrival, no vehicle was located. Deputies checked the business and found it secured. No further action was needed.
5:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Rainbow Lake Road regarding a harassment complaint. Contact was made with both parties. Ultimately, there were no charges filed and the male was transported to Athens and dropped off.
11:33 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to 31 Sycamore St. for a report of a suspicious person. The area was checked and the male described was not located.
Friday, Jan. 31
10:49 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to 11637 Carbondale Rd. for an alleged arson report. The caller stated that someone had set a fire in his trailer while he was not home. Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished a small fire burning in a chair. No source or cause of the fire was able to be determined. The caller stated he had multiple suspects in mind, and would contact deputies if any evidence was able to be presented against any of them.
2:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies were contacted by a resident of Cannanville Hills Road who advised her son is being harassed. A report was filed.
5:19 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Columbus Road in reference to a dispute between an ex-boyfriend and girlfriend. While en-route units were canceled by the complainant because the male had left, however, units continued to the residence to confirm everything was fine.
3:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies met the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at the county line to pick up 32 year old Anthony Davis. Davis had an active warrant out of Athens County on a previous charge.
2:47 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to 17 Carol Lane for a report of a dispute. Once on scene, one of the involved parties advised they would stay somewhere else for the evening to let the situation settle down. No further action was needed.
8:54 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to State Route 329 on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Deputies arrived on scene, spoke to the complainant and patrolled the area. The vehicle was not located.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, Jan. 30
11:09 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to 39 N. Court St. for a tip that Grant Sims, 23, of Chillicothe, who had an active warrant, was in the uptown area. He was arrested on the active warrant and charged with resisting arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.