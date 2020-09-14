Athens City Police Department
Friday, Sept. 11
8:16 p.m. — Officers took a report of a package theft from 946 E. State Street. About $130 of product was stolen.
Monday, Sept. 14
6:05 a.m. — Officers took a report of an attempted burglary at 22 Palmer Street. No property was reported stolen.
Athens City Fire Department
Monday, Sept. 7
3:15 p.m. — Crews responded to 38 N. McKinley Ave. for a report of the smell of gas in an apartment. A pilot light was found to be out on the stove, which crews re-lit.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
11:55 a.m. — Crews responded to a smoking outlet at 38 N. McKinley Avenue. Maintenance met crews at the door and led them to apt. 204, where no smoke was found. The outlet was found and electricity was cut. There were no visible signs of malfunction on the outlet, but the GFI would not reset.
2:03 p.m. — Crews responded to 31 S. Court St., where Ohio University Police were on-scene. The main panel led crews to check the subpanel for Skyview Apartments, where an activated smoke detector was found. The apartment was entered using a knox box key, and the odor of burnt food was found inside. The fire shop attempted to reset the alarm, but the alarm kept sounding. System maintenance workers were called.
5:30 p.m. — Crews responded to a car on fire at Columbus and Second Streets. It was in the parking lot of an mechanics shop, and a bystander had extinguished the fire before crews arrived.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
9:36 a.m. — Crews responded to 24 W. Union St. for an alarm sounding. A technician had accidentally set it off.
4:31 p.m. — Crews responded to behind Oakview Dermatology for an air conditioner on fire. A cigarette receptacle by the rear door of Interim Healthcare was found smoldering, which was extinguished.
6:37 p.m. — Crews responded to 70 W. Union Street on reports of a man having jumped out of a moving vehicle. Crews assisted in blocking traffic and cleaning up the scene.
Thursday, Sept. 10
12:55 a.m. — Crews responded to the city parking garage. The panel advised of an alarm sound on the fourth floor, no cause located.
Friday, Sept. 11
10:42 a.m. — Crews responded to 20 Kurtz Street for a carbon monoxide check. No levels were found and alarm was not sounding.
11:47 a.m. — Crews responded to Chipotle on Court Street. Maintenance was fixing a duct, which had set off the duct detector.
12:04 p.m. — Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at East State Street and Della Drive. Firefighters used spreaders to open doors of one of the vehicles so the occupant could leave the vehicle. Batteries were disconnected.
12:59 p.m. — Crews responded to a minor accident in front of the Steak and Shake on East State Street. No injuries reported.
2:21 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm sounding at 16 N. Congress St. Someone had set the alarm off while vaping.
8:52 p.m. — Crews responded to an alarm at 1 Court St., where an occupant had accidentally activated the detector by blowing out a candle.
Saturday, Sept. 12
2:14 a.m. — Crews responded to 14 University Terrace for a smoke alarm. No smoke or presence of fire was found. There was some dust found on the detector, which may have caused it to trip.
4:21 p.m. — Crews responded to Bryan Hall on OU’s campus. A resident was heating up cooking oil on the stove top, and had set off the alarm.
Sunday, Sept. 13
4:30 a.m. — Crews responded to a fire alarm at Carpenter Hall, where an alarm had been sounding in an apartment under construction for several hours. Crews pried doors open and dismantled the defective detector.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.