Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, March 17
2:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Tomoko Trailer Park for a possible trespasser in a vacant trailer. Contact was made with the male who advised that he owns the trailer and is in the process of remodeling the residence. He advised that he has been in contact with the Health Department in reference to the structure.
3:38 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the Baker Road area for a suspicious male walking on the roadway. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:22 p.m., Athens — Deputies spoke with a male that reported his property on Harmony Road had been entered. A padlock on a storage building was cut off, and a separate building was also entered. Nothing was reported missing from the property. The complainant was advised to call if any property is noticed missing. Also no evidence was left at the scene.
3:44 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an address in The Plains in reference to a 911 hang up call. Deputies arrived in the area and found the address to be an empty lot. Athens County 911 was unable to get back in contact with the caller or provide a better address for deputies to check. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains area on a private property accident. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both parties who agreed to take care of the incident between themselves.
4:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street in the Plains for a report of a reckless driver. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating.
5:22 p.m., Peach Ridge Road — Deputies were on patrol on Route 33 near Route 550 when they observed debris in the roadway. Deputies removed the debris from the roadway.
6:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to South Poplar Drive for a report of a burglary alarm. While deputies were en route, the homeowner stated that it was a false alarm.
4:28, Athens — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. While on the stop, the odor of marijuana could be smelled coming from the inside of the vehicle. The driver admitted to being in possession. A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. These items were seized as evidence.
4:58 p.m., New Marshfield — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office in reference to finding what she believed to be stolen mail. She was advised to contact the post master.
5:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of stolen mail that had been discarded along the roadway. Deputies retrieved the mail and returned it to it’s rightful owners. This case is being referred to the postmaster for a follow-up.
5:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Fisher Road for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that she noticed her mail box was opened and mail was taken. This case will be referred to the post master.
5:22 p.m., The Plains — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Johnson Road for a vehicle defect. Upon speaking with the driver, he admitted to being in possession of marijuana. The marijuana was seized and will be submitted for destruction.
5:28 p.m., Coolville — A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office reporting an unauthorized use of a vehicle. After speaking with the male, he advised that the two agreed to a trade of two vehicles, and he was in possession of the title. He also advised that he had text messages documenting the agreement. He was advised to keep all evidence of the transaction for future reference, and to contact the appropriate person in reference to the title. Contact was again made with the female who was advised of the information the male advised. She stated that she did not want to trade vehicles. She was advised that if she wanted to file a report in reference to the unauthorized use she would need to provide an official statement. She was advised to come to the Sheriff’s Office to file the statement. The female never arrived to provide the statement.
6:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Route 691 for a report of a dispute. Both parties were advised to have no further contact with each other. No further action taken.
6:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a dispute between roommates. Upon making contact the original complainant was advised that due to the fact that the other roommate paid rent that he would have to be evicted from the residence. Both parties were advised that they did not have the legal right to move the others property from the residence. All parties were advised to remain civil for the evening.
Nelsonville Police Department
Monday, March 16
1:42 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Chestnut Street for an activated commercial burglary alarm. Officers checked the building and found it to be secure and returned to patrol.
1:52 a.m. — An officer located three juveniles in Speedway. The officer transported each juvenile back to their residence where they were released to their guardians. Juvenile charges will be requested for curfew violation.
3:25 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of Pleasantview Avenue and Fort Street for a report of suspicious activity. Officers patrolled the area and were unable to locate anything suspicious.
6:17 a.m. — Officers responded to the USPS building on West Washington Street for a report of an employee finding a female juvenile. Officers determined that the female was a runaway from the Bassett House. The officer transported the juvenile to the Wayne National Forest headquarters and released her to an Athens County Sheriff’s Deputy.
7:46 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of East High Street for a possible fight. Both parties stated they did not wish to pursue any charges. One involved person had already called for a ride and officers stood by until his ride arrived and they left.
9:14 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of East High Street for an active domestic complaint. Officers arrived on scene and found one party had already left. Officers located the second involved party on Poplar Street and it was determined that both had been drinking, neither party wished to pursue charges, and had separated for the day.
9:36 a.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street and Chestnut Street for a report of a male apparently fighting with an imaginary person. Officers located the male subject and he stated he was just released from the SEORJ and was trying to get back home to Shade. Officers assisted the male subject in locating an Athens County Transit bus stop to assist him in getting to Athens.
11:20 a.m. — An officer was flagged down by a male subject doing landscape work advising he found a syringe while doing work on West Columbus Street. The syringe was collected and properly disposed of.
1:03 p.m. — Officers responded to the 500 block of Back Street for a well-being check. Officers made contact with the female who advised everything was OK.
1:08 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Chestnut Street at the request of Nelsonville Fire Department. Officers arrived on scene and were advised that they were not needed because the Fire Department had already cleared the basement of the residence, due to the caller claiming someone was in it.
1:18 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on West Canal Street. The driver was issued a verbal warning for stopping in the intersection.
1:20 p.m. — An officer issued a parking citation for 24 hour parking for a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Chestnut Street.
5:35 p.m. — An officer responded to Kontner Street for a parking complaint of a vehicle without license plates. The officer discovered that the vehicle had an Ohio temporary tag in the back window.
8:44 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driving without headlights on. The driver was issued a warning.
10:27 p.m. — An officer responded to a business on Watkins Street for a report of a counterfeit $10.00 bill.
Tuesday, March 17
8:54 a.m. — Officers assisted the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office attempting to locate an adult male on several active warrants from their county. The male was not located.
10:12 a.m. — Officers completed a well-being check on a female in the 800 block of Walnut Street per the request of a family member. The female was located and no issues were reported.
10:55 a.m. — An officer responded to Fayette Street for a discarded syringe. The syringe was collected and properly disposed.
12:28 p.m. — An officer responded to the 200 block of West Washington Street for a theft report.
1:53 p.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street for a reported fight. Officers made contact with a male who said another male was trying to fight with him but no physical contact was made as he just walked away. Attempts to locate the other male were unsuccessful.
2:46 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the gate of the Nelsonville Cross. Unable to locate any vehicle in the area.
2 :58 p.m. — An officer responded to Fort Street at Clinton Street for a report disorderly conduct by two juveniles. The area was checked and no juveniles were located.
4:30 p.m. — An officer went to the 100 block of West Columbus Street on a report of a discarded syringe. The syringe was collected and properly disposed.
7:31 p.m. — Officers received a report of a reckless driver coming into Nelsonville at a high rate of speed. Officers patrolled the area but nothing was located.
