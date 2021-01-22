Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Jan. 20
2:02 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Five Points RD, in Athens, for an activated residential intrusion alarm. On scene, Deputies found the house to be secure with no signs of tampering or forced entry. The matter was determined to be a false alarm. With no evidence of any criminal act present, Deputies resumed patrol.
4:15 a.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to State Route 78, in Glouster, for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies were advised that the complainant stated that there was an unknown male inside his residence. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was being contained within the residence and waiting for deputies arrival. A short time later, deputies arrived on scene and detained the male. During the course of deputies investigation, it was determined the male did enter the residence without permission from the homeowner. Travis Cunningham, age 36 of Vicent, OH was arrested for Trespassing in a habitation, Felony of the Fourth Degree. Cunningham also had a state wide warrant out for his arrest through Vinton County. Cunningham was transported to SEORJ without incident.
5:33 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Depot Street, in New Marshfield, in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller stated that a male walked past her house. She said she asked him what he was doing. She stated the male pulled down his pants and mooned her. Deputies spoke with the male, who denied pulling down his pants. Deputies advised the male to stay off the caller's property. Deputies advised both parties if law enforcement had to return, disorderly conduct charges will be filed.
6:56 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to S. Plains Rd, in The Plains, on a report that the caller was hearing voices in the basement. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the residence and basement and all was found to be clear. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:36 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to State Route 78, in Glouster, for a report of a loud-music complaint. Deputies made contact at the residence due to hearing the loud music from the area. Deputies spoke with the male and advised him to turn down the music. Deputies also warned the male for disorderly conduct and if deputies had to return, a criminal charge would be issued. Units resumed patrol.
Thursday, Jan. 21
12:35 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Mill St., in Chauncey, in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Area was patrolled on foot and by vehicle in an attempt to locate and contact the subject. No persons were observed in the area. Subsequent patrolled also turned up, no contact with the involved person(s). This call was unfounded. No further action taken. Returned to patrol.
1:22 a.m., Athens – Deputies were dispatched to Thompson Ridge RD, in Athens, in reference to a trespassing and threats complaint. Spoke with the caller, but there was no evidence to support those claims. Caller was advised to call ACSO for assistance if she felt criminal activity was underway. No further action taken. Returned to patrol.
3:43 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to a patrol request, in Steinmeyer RD, in New Marshfield, for a possible prowler. Area was patrolled, no person was contacted or observed in the area. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Returned to patrol.
7:09 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Old ST RT 56, in New Marshfield, for an active dispute. Upon arrival, parties were already separated. After listening to both sides of the situation, the male was issued a trespass complaint and was told not to come back to the property.
9:36 a.m., Millfield –Deputies responded to Main ST, in Millfield, to pick up syringes that were found. The syringes were brought to the Sheriff's Office for disposal.
12:42 p.m., Athens – Deputies handled a custody dispute over the phone. After listening to both sides of the dispute, the child was returned to the mother. No further action required.
