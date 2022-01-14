Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, Jan. 12
12:23 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for an activated commercial alarm. On scene, deputies found the building secure, with no evidence of tampering or forced entry. The matter was determined to be a false alarm.
4:10 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a loud neighbor complaint. The caller reported that her neighbor was banging on the walls. On scene, deputies heard no noise coming from the alleged loud neighbor's apartment and had negative contact at the door. No further action could be taken at that time.
7:41 a.m., Nelsonville — The ACSO received a call of a vehicle on the bike path behind Movies Ten. Negative contact was made with the vehicle, and no further actions were needed.
7:54 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a criminal damaging report. The caller stated someone had cut a hole in her vehicle tire. This matter is under investigation.
10:55 a.m., Athens — The ACSO assisted the Adult Parole Authority with a house check of a male subject under their supervision. The male was found hiding in a closet. Drug paraphernalia was found as well. The investigation was continued by the Adult Parole Authority. No further actions needed.
3:09 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office responded to the Athens High School for a non-injury accident where one of the involved parties had left the scene. This matter is under investigation.
3:34 p.m., Amesville — The Logan Police Department contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request assistance locating a male in Amesville. The request was referencing a vehicle that had been abandoned in Logan. A deputy attempted to locate the male at his residence but was unable to locate him.
3:41 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a man regarding a theft that took place in the City of Nelsonville. The man was referred to the Nelsonville Police Department.
3:45 p.m., The Plains — A female contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that another female was harassing her and would not stop contacting her. Contact was made with the other party, who advised the caller was the one harassing her. Both parties were advised to no longer have contact with the other.
3:50 p.m., Nelsonville — A caller from Lang Road in Nelsonville contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a deputy for patrol. The caller stated that a suspicious person was peering inside their residence. While a deputy was en route, the complainant called dispatchers back and advised the suspicious person was a family relative. The deputy rerouted to another call.
4:35 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey in reference to a well-being check involving a juvenile. On scene, deputies spoke with two women at the residence, and found everything was okay. No further action needed.
5:43 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a missing juvenile. On scene, the mother of the juvenile was able to locate and speak with the juvenile. No further deputy action needed.
5:44 p.m., The Plains — Deputies checked a dumpster on East First Street in The Plains after a caller reported seeing someone crawl in it. This call was unfounded.
5:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Clinton Street in The Plains in reference to a cat that had been run over. Removal of the cat was handled by the owner while deputies were on scene.
Thursday, Jan. 13
7:34 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to York Township for a report of chickens being left in a vehicle with no food or water. Contact was made with the chickens and the owner. The chickens were found to be in good health. The owner advised he was thawing out the water since it froze during the evening. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:04 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle on private property. The vehicle was located, and a four-hour notice tag was placed on the vehicle. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:07 a.m. — The ACSO responded to the Nelsonville area in reference to a juvenile being unruly and fighting over uncompleted homework with his mother. The mother was advised to follow through with unruly charges with Athens County Juvenile Court. No further actions were needed.
11:50 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Carthage Township for a suspicious person report. The caller stated that an unknown male was walking across his neighbor's field. Contact was made with the male, who was determined to be another neighbor needing help getting unstuck from the mud. No further assistance was needed, and deputies returned to patrol.
12:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies patrolled the area of 33/682, The Plains, for a male with active warrants after a motorist reported seeing someone who has been on the most wanted list. Once in the area, the male could not be located.
4:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence on Vore Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a burglary. This matter is currently under investigation.
6:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to damage being done to a vehicle. Two subjects were caught on camera damaging it. The case is under investigation.
6:43 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville area for a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located unoccupied and secure. The vehicle did not cause a traffic concern. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:59 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted a female in retrieving her belongings from her residence in Nelsonville.
11:56 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Spring Street in Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department with an assault. This case is being investigated by Glouster Police. No further action taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.