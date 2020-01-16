Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Wednesday, Jan. 15

10:09 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to RHDD with Athens County EMS in reference to an autistic male injuring himself with a plate. The male was transported to the hospital without incident.

12:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to a Mill Street Chauncey residence on a theft report. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.

1:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Rite Aid The Plains on a theft report. They reported receiving a package that had been tampered with upon arrival with items missing from the package. A report was taken.

4 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of theft. The complainant stated she and her father had several checks stolen that were used to take money out of their bank account. This case is under investigation.

4:34 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Carter Road. Upon making contact with the caller she advised that a ladder and a grill had been placed on her property. The items appeared to have been dumped by an unknown individual. If anybody had information, contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Athens Police Department:

Wednesday, Jan. 15

5:48 p.m., Pratt Street — APD responded to Pratt Street due to a theft complaint. A report was taken.

