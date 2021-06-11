Athens County Sheriff’s Office
June 9, 2021
1:22 a.m., Coolville — — Deputies were dispatched to Carthage Twp in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Vehicle was secured and appeared to be disabled, but not blocking traffic or creating a hazard. Vehicle was tagged in the event it needed to be towed at a later time. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:02 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a residence in Athens Twp in reference to a domestic dispute. Made contact at residence with both parties and it was determined this was just a heated verbal argument, but there had been no threats made or violent activity. Parties indicated the dispute was over and they were not in need of any assistance. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at The Plains Valero. A caller reported possibly hearing someone beating on the inside of the van. The vehicle was gone upon arrival but located at a residence in The Plains. Contact was made with the owner and the complaint was unfounded.
12:32 p.m., Trimble — Deputies were dispatched to Kroger in Trimble in response to a man threatening employees. When deputies arrived the male had left the scene. The male was contacted by the deputies and was informed to not return to Kroger. There is nothing further to report at this time.
2:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority on State Route 682 by arresting a Yancy Hunter for active warrants for violating his probation. Hunter was transportedto SEORJ without incident.
2:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies spoke with a complainant about a scam. The complainant just wished to document the fact they had been scammed, no further action requested.
4:32 p.m., Millfield — Deputies patrolled the area of Twist Tail Road for a report of suspicious vehicles and possible drug trafficking. Deputies did not observe any vehicles in the area the caller reported but will continue patrols throughout the night.
5:40 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield for a well being check. Deputies made contact with a female who reported being suicidal. Deputies assisted the female by transporting her to OMH for additional assistance.
7:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Rock Road for a suspcious vehicle complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a neighbor, who was a co-complainant. At that time, she advised the vehicle was not suspicious as they realized who the subject was, and was allowed on the property. Units returned to patrol.
7:50 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to the Athens area for a trespass complaint. A 15 year old boy was trespassing on the property and an official warning was requested. Deputies prepared that warning and patrolled the nearby area for the suspect. Deputies were unable to locate near the time of the call. This case was closed pending contact with the suspect to serve the official paperwork.
June 10, 2021
6:42 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Porter Lane in Athens to a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies spoke with the complainant, and he stated that sometime in the night his vehicle had been taken from his residence. Information was gathered and a report was filed. Investigation is still pending.
2:26 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Nixon Road for a report of a drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with a male who had been revived by use of Narcan. Deputies conducted an investigation that led to a search warrant at a nearby residence. An amount of suspected methamphetamine and additional items of drug paraphernalia were located. The case remains under investigation.
3:19 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to State Route 691 in reference to an inactive dispute between the complainant and Rent to Own. A report was taken and deputies returned to patrol.
5:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to C&E Hardware in The Plains in reference to a shoplifter who had assaulted an employee. The suspect, who has been identified but not located, attempted to steal a DeWalt drill and accessories. Once the suspect left the business, he was confronted by employee’s who were able to get the property back.
7:29 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Swart Road for a neighbor dispute. The caller stated that she and her neighbors were in a verbal dispute about them being on her property. Both parties were advised to stay on their own property. No further action was taken.
8:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Circle 33 Road for a B&E report. The caller stated that someone broke into his garage and attempted to steal his radiator. It was reported that while they were attempting to steal his radiator, his vehicle was damaged. A report was taken, and there are currently no suspects at this time
