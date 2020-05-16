Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, May 14
12:34 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Oakdale Road in reference to an open 911 call for service. Made contact at residence and determined there was no emergency at the residence, but there was an abandoned phone service on the property that was suspected as faulty. Homeowner indicated they would call phone company and report the issue and attempt to resolve any further instances of 911 calls. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:07 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were informed of an injury crash on Main Street by a passing motorist. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3:59 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to a Coal Run Road residence on an activated alarm. While en route, deputies were canceled by the alarm company as it was a false alarm.
9:51 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Fady Road in reference to a vehicle sitting in the roadway. Units patrolled the area but the vehicle had already left.
10:40 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Route 78 in reference to a four-wheeler in the roadway. While on scene the owner arrived stating he was unaware that the four-wheel had rolled off of the trailer he was pulling until he had reached the cemetery on Congress Run Road. The owner loaded the four-wheeler back on the trailer and strapped it down with a heavier ratchet strap.
2:05 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to New England Road for a burglary report. Deputies found no evidence of a burglary for a report, and cleared the scene.
7:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Mush Run Road for a domestic violence complaint. Upon deputies arrival, it was determined that no domestic violence had occurred. The other party had left the scene prior to arrival. After speaking with the caller, deputies resumed patrol.
9:22 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to a Frost Road residence on a report of an individual whom took an unknown amount of medication in attempt to harm themselves. The individual was transported by EMS to the hospital for a medical and mental health evaluation.
11:17 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a phone call in regards to a civil issue. No further action needed.
11:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a business on Jackson Drive on an activated alarm. Deputies arrived on scene and found the business was secure and no signs of tampering. Deputies returned to patrol.
11:52 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were called to Perry Ridge Road for a verbal dispute. Parties agreed to separate for the evening. Units returned to patrol.
Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, May 14
1:10 a.m. — Officers responded to a reported suspicious vehicle on Myers Street. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle but no criminal activity was found.
1:19 a.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on the 700 block of Poplar Street. It was reported during the altercation, that started over possible drug use, a male threw a brick that struck a male and female. The female requested to go to the hospital and was transported by ACEMS.
10:01 a.m. — Officer took a phoned in report of a mountain bike stolen from the front porch of his residence on South Harper Street.
10:30 a.m. — Officer took a report of a stolen suitcase from a porch on the 600 block of Walnut Street.
1:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Burr Oak Blvd. OSHP, ACEMS, and Nelsonville Fire all responded also. Michael P. Munn was cited for a stop sign violation.
6:00 p.m. — Officer took an on-station report about a minor crash that had occurred on Third Street at Chestnut Street. The driver stated she and the other driver had already exchanged information but still wanted to report the incident to the police.
7:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on the 800 block of Poplar Street. Due to conflicting stories officers were unable to determine if a physical assault had occurred. One party agreed to leave for the night and Athens County Children’s Services was contacted due to the situation and a minor being in the residence. It was agreed the child would go stay with a family member.
7:40 p.m. — Officers went to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a report of someone possibly trespassing in a residence. The residents of this are being evicted with the final step scheduled to occur on 5/15/2020.
8:53 p.m. — Officers went to the 400 block of Pleasantview Ave for a report of a male, known to the caller, throwing a bicycle at their window. The male stated he stopped at the residence and observed a female using narcotics inside while his niece was there. The caller then refused to speak with the officers other than to say they wanted the male to leave the property. The male then left the property.
9:25 p.m. — Officers went to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a report of a male to leave a residence. The male left when officers arrived.
11:11 p.m. — Officers went to the 500 block of Back Street on a well-being check. They located the female and she said everything was ok.
