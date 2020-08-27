Athens City Police Department
Monday, Aug. 24
1:10 p.m. – The Athens Police Department received a call for a theft via online scam. A report was taken.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
5:18 a.m. – Officers responded to a menacing complaint. A report was taken.
11:29 a.m. – Mr. Richmond reported the catalytic convertor was cut off his vehicle overnight.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Aug. 24
4:24 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were called to Rallen Dr, in The Plains, for an open 911 line. The call came in with no sounds of distress or sound of a struggle. Units patrolled the area with negative contact. Units returned to patrol.
8:37 a.m., Shade – Deputies patrolled the Shade area of old US RT 33, in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Caller reported a white van parked along a neighbors property appearing to try and take custody of a loose K9. The K9 was said to belong to another neighbor. Caller stated they yelled at the van which left the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.
1:25 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Vanderhoof Rd, on a well being check of a male subject. Contact was made with a parent who stated the male did not live at the residence anymore. Parent stated they had just talked with their son and everything was fine. Parent stated she did not know where her son was staying in Coolville.
2:06 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to REACH, in Nelsonville, in regards to a theft complaint. The employees at REACH stated the catalytic converters were stolen from their work vehicles. This case remains under investigation.
2:50 p.m., Athens – Deputies took a report in regards to harassment. Deputies spoke with a male who stated that his brother has been harassing his daughter over the phone.The male advised his daughter blocked his brother’s number. The male stated that he was unsure if any threats were made against his daughter.
2:41 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded to Guysville, in regards to an abandoned vehicle. Deputies tagged the vehicle to be removed within four hours or it would be towed.
5:15 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies spoke with a female in regards to an animal complaint. The caller stated that she let her dog out around 5:30 P.M on Friday. The caller advised about 5 minutes passed by and she heard a gunshot. The caller stated that she believes that her neighbor shot her dog. The case is under investigation.
6 p.m., Guysville – Deputies were dispatched to Bobo Rd, in regards to a male subject with felony warrants seen riding a motorcycle. Patrolled the area and did not locate him.
6:02 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to State Route 13, in regards to an intoxicated male. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that her brother pushed her. The female advised that she wanted her brother removed from her residence. The female said that her brother has nowhere else to go. Deputies advised the female that he would be transported to the Regional Jail for a 6-hour hold. The caller stated that her brother could stay with her as long as he calmed down. Deputies advised the male to calm down and stay in his room for the night.
6:09 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to Nelsonville, in regards to a landlord/tenant dispute. Deputies spoke with the landlord, and he was advised of the civil eviction process. Drug paraphernalia was also located and placed into evidence.
6:58 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to the Athens area, for a male who had made suicidal comments. Upon arrival, family members advised the male had walked down the road. The area was patrolled with negative contact. The caller was advised to call back if the male returned. A bolo was issued to check his well being.
8:02 p.m., Athens – A female contacted the Sheriff’s Office, advising she believed she was a victim of a scam. This matter is under investigation.
8:15 p.m., Millfield – Deputies spoke with a male in regards to harassment. The caller stated that his neighbor came to his residence and threw two dumbbells in his pool. The caller said the dumbbells damaged the concrete in his pool. The caller stated deputies did not need to respond, due to the neighbor leaving the area.
8:25 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies spoke with a male in regards to his democratic party, and vote for Joe Biden signs being stolen from his property. This case remains under investigation.
9:06 p.m., The Plains – Deputies received a call from a female stating she was threatened by a male. The caller stated she only wanted the incident documented.
9:29 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies spoke with a female in regards to theft. The caller stated she parked her vehicle at the Chauncey Park. The caller said she went on a run with her kids between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The caller advised when she came back, her brown leather handbag was missing. The caller stated that she was unsure if her vehicle was locked.
9:31 p.m., The Plains – Deputies received a report of loud music at a residence, in The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area and sat stationary for some time but did not over hear any excessive noise. No further action was taken at that time.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
1:11 a.m., New Marshfield – Deputies were called to Stienmyer Rd, in New Marshfield, for a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact.
12:00 p.m., Nelsonville – Deputies spoke with a male in regards to a theft. He stated that his roommate took his iPad and that he was refusing to give it back. He called back in and advised that his roommate returned his iPad.
2:48 p.m., Albany – Deputies responded to Albany, in regards to a well being check. The caller stated she has not heard from her parents in several days, and would like a Deputy to check on them. Deputies made contact with the parents, and they advised they are ok, but their phone line is down.
4:49 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies spoke with a female in regards to property damage. She stated that a tree fell on her car. She advised that she wanted a report on file for insurance purposes.
5:18 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Millfield, in regards to a dog that had walked into a residence. Prior to law enforcement arrival, the caller stated the dog had left. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the dog.
6:41 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a landlord that located drug paraphernalia inside a residence. The paraphernalia was recovered and entered into evidence.
8:36 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to First National Bank, in Glouster, regarding a dispute between a male and a female. Deputies patrolled the area negative contact with anybody at the bank.
9:44 p.m., Athens – Deputies received a request for a well being check of an elderly male at his residence, in Athens Township. The out of state caller advised they had not been able to make contact with them over the phone and was concerned, as that was unusual. Deputies made contact with the male whom was fine, his phone service was out due to the storms. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:45 p.m., Glouster – Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, in regards to a dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who stated they got into a verbal dispute over their divorce that they are currently going through. Both parties stated that no physical violence occurred. Deputies advised both parties to separate for the night.
