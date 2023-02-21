February 17
12:01 a.m. - Deputies took a theft complaint from Elm Street in Chauncey. It was determined that a vehicle was entered on February 14, 2023, and property was taken from the vehicle. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
12:16 a.m. - Deputies responded to a well-being check request in Trimble Township. Deputies were not able to make contact with the involved parties on scene but spoke with one subject over the phone, who advised they would call the sheriff's office this evening when they are available to meet in person.
1:09 a.m. - Deputies responded to Chauncey for a report of an abandoned vehicle and suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate a male matching the description given. Deputies attempted to make contact with the registered owner but were unsuccessful. A four-hour tow tag was placed on the vehicle. Units resumed patrol.
2:52 p.m. - Deputies responded to the Guysville area for an abandoned vehicle. Once on scene, the vehicle had already been removed. No further action needed.
3:26 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a well-being check. On scene, deputies spoke with the involved parties and found everything to be okay.
3:28 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a man making suicidal threats. Deputies spoke with the man, and he was transported to O'Bleness for assistance.
3:53 p.m. - Deputies responded to Go Mart in Coolville to collect a firearm that was located in the bathroom. Upon arrival, the owner of the firearm returned to the store to collect the firearm. Deputies spoke with them about the seriousness of leaving a firearm in a public bathroom before returning the firearm.
4:25 p.m. - Deputies took a report of theft from a vehicle from Campbell Road in Athens. Information was gathered and a report was filed. The incident remains under investigation.
5:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Front Street in Glouster for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was determined that the incident was verbal in nature and no threats of violence or acts of such occurred.
7:40 p.m. - Deputies responded to Chase Road in Albany for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies had negative contact and the incident is under review.
11:05 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to a burglary alarm on Main Street in Millfield. Deputies checked the property, and everything appeared to be secure, with no signs of forced entry. Deputies resumed patrol.
11:17 p.m. - Deputies received a report of a theft by a family member in Guysville. It could not be determined if a theft offense had occurred.
February 18
12:20 a.m. - Athens County deputies attempted to locate a male with multiple warrants for his arrest inside the city limits of Athens.
7:11 a.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a third-party report of an abandoned mobile home left on private property. Deputies made contact with all involved parties and found the owner of the mobile home had gained permission from the landowner for the home to be temporarily left on the property. No further action taken.
10:26 a.m. - Deputies responded to a report of an inactive domestic dispute in Millfield. Once on scene, deputies spoke with the involved parties, learning that no violence or threats of violence had occurred during the incident. The involved parties agreed to separate until the situation defused.
10:38 a.m. - Deputies responded to the Village of Glouster for a report of drug paraphernalia being located on a public sidewalk. The items were collected and entered.
1:54 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of possible breaking and entering. Units had negative contact on scene and no signs of forced entry were present. Units resumed patrol.
2:41 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of a vandalism in The Plains. A deputy went to the residence of the complainant and a report was taken.
4:26 p.m. - Deputies from Washington County arrested Adam B. Parker for a traffic offense warrant out of Athens County. Athens County deputies met with them and transported Parker to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
4:53 p.m. - Deputies responded to a report of child screaming in Athens. Upon investigation, no children were observed in danger or harm.
7:21 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdose in Chauncey. Deputies and EMS responded to the residence and assisted.
11 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call reference to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle complaint on North Plains Road in The Plains. A report was taken.
11:50 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff Office received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Connett Road and Lemaster Road in The Plains. While en route, the complainant stated the vehicle had left. Deputies canceled their response and resumed patrol.
February 19
1:19 a.m. - Athens County Sheriff Deputies were on patrol near Poston Road in The Plains and noticed a suspicious person in the area. Deputies made contact with the male and verified there were no criminal acts taking place, then resumed patrol.
