Athens County Sheriff's Office
Tuesday, June 16
8:38 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Back Street on a report of vehicles and rubbish near or in the roadway. Contact was made at the township building to acquire the width of the right way on this particular street. Employee stated that he had talked with the residence who owned the property and was advised they would move the property. Employee was advised to contact the Sheriffs Office if the property was not moved and within the right of way.
9:18 a.m., The Plains — A report was made of a missing white 2013 Ford SUV on E. First Street. Vehicle was placed into the system as missing.
10:29 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Roa on a report of a cyclist stating someone wanting to take his bike. Cyclist reported a four-door black car was the suspect's vehicle. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle.
10:44 a.m., Glouster — A female from Glouster was transported to the ER at O'Bleness for a mental evaluation. This was called in by Hopewell of Athens.
11:34 a.m., New Marshfield — A well being check was requested on a male subject on Campbell Road. Caller reported she had not spoken to her father in an hour and fears he may have left the residence drinking and driving. Deputy responded to the residence but no contact was made and no vehicle was present. Deputy patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle or male in the area.
11:52 a.m., Torch — Deputies were dispatched to Ferndale Park for some abandoned items. Deputies arrived at the park and noticed a red bucket with a handle on it. Deputies noticed nothing of value inside the red bucket. Deputies took pictures of the items. No further action was taken.
12:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to South Plains Road in reference to a neighbor was seen in their mail box. Neighbor was advised to stay out of other peoples mail boxes. Neighbor advised that he wasn't in anyone's box but his own. Case closed.
1:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Enlow Road in reference to a homeowner wanting to file a complaint in reference to the fields behind his residence that are owned by Ohio University but are leased out. The complainant was advised to speak with the USDA Office in The Plains in reference to farmers and spraying agents. No further actions were needed.
1:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies assisted the Nelsonville Police Department in attempting to locate a missing juvenile out of their office. A residence was checked but the juvenile was not located at the requested residence. Nelsoville Police Department located the juvenile.
3:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a dispute in The Plains. The caller stated that a male and female was walking along North Plains Road and were arguing. Patrolled the area and did not locate either party.
4:02 p.m., The Plains — A green huffy mountain bike was stolen from the library in The Plains. This case remains under investigation.
4:57 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield in regards to a well being check for a female. The female was located, and is fine. The female had several friends and family members at the residence with her.
5:26 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a dog complaint. Upon making contact with the caller he advised that while he was walking his dog, two other dogs attacked it. This matter is under investigation.
6:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pine Crest Drive in regards to an abandoned camper. The camper was on private property and marked to be towed if it is not removed within four hours.
6:58 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to 164880 Pancake Road in regards to a business alarm. Deputies determined the business was secured and was an accidental alarm.
7:16 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a complaint of threats and phone harassment. Deputies spoke with the caller by phone. The caller stated that her new boyfriend's wife and other women were sending her threatening Facebook messages. Deputies advised her to block them on Facebook and if the issues continues to notify the sheriff's office so we may check into the possibility of a protection order.
7:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Route 50 west near the Route 33 west on-ramp, on a 2007 Ford Explorer Truck out of West Virginia for speed. The driver was found to be under a suspension out of West Virginia, and a small amount of possible methamphetamine was seized. The item will be submitted to BCI for testing, and charges are pending.
7:46 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Happy Valley Estates in Albany in regards to a trespassing complaint. The park manager stated he wanted a resident removed from the property. The manager was advised of the civil process in removing a resident from the property.
7:50 p.m., New Marshfield _Deputies responded to Route 56, near New Marshfield, for a well being check. The caller stated that her 19-year-old friend had been texting her about her father being aggressive. Deputies spoke with the female and she stated she was fine and made a mistake earlier in the day so her father was trying to be a good dad. After verifying that everyone was safe, deputies resumed patrol.
8:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies were patrolling at the intersection of Route 56 and Radford Road. Deputies located a black Jetta parked partially on the roadway and abandoned. Deputies called for a tow truck, however the vehicle owner arrived a short time later, so the tow truck was cancelled. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:51 p.m., Stewart — Deputies received a report of children playing basketball at the old Stewart School around 9:50 p.m. The caller advised there are signs stating the area is closed to persons after 9pm. and the children were being loud and loitering. Deputies responded to the area but did not observe any criminal activity. No further action was taken.
10:20 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Marathon Station in reference to a trespass complaint. Contact was made with the caller who indicated that an individual who has been actively trespassed from the premises showed up attempting to make a purchase. Caller advised suspect to leave immediately and not return. Due to this individual continuing to come to the place of business after being advised to not return a criminal complaint was filed with Sheriff's Office.
Athens City Police Department
Tuesday, June 16
10:01 p.m. — Officers responded to Valero at 235 Columbus Road for a theft report. The store reported $31 worth of merchandise taken.
