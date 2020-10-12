Athens City Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 8
7:52 a.m. — Officers took a report of a theft that occurred at about 3 a.m. that day at 30 W. Stimson Ave. An Army first aid kit, headlmp and black, pocket-sized flashlight were reported stolen.
9:20 a.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen bike from 5 Milliron St. The bike was reported as a Trek Alpha 4300, white, with serial number CB1B7655.
11:21 a.m.— Officers took a report of a vehicle damaged sometime over the previous week during a stint where it was parked at 93 Columbus Road. The passenger side rear door and door handles were damaged.
12:30 p.m. — Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft at 516 Carriage Hill. A Honda CRV exhaust pipe was reported stolen at a cost of $260, and a green knit hat, channel locks, a reciprocating saw blade, sawsall and bolt cutters were reported taken as evidence.
2:42 p.m. — Officers took a report of theft from 33 1/2 Court St. $100 was reported stolen via a fraudulent cash app.
8:10 p.m. — Officers responded to Charles Street for a possible criminal damaging report. The passenger side winder and driver’s side seat were damaged in the vehicle.
11:25 p.m. — Officers responded to 20 Home Street in reference to an assault that had occurred earlier in the night in the Uptown area. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3:51 p.m. — Officers responded to Richland Avenue for a theft report. About $168 of diesel fuel was reported stolen.
Sunday, Oct. 11
1:38 p.m. — Officers received a call for a menacing complaint in the Carriage Hill Drive area. A report was taken.
1:56 p.m. — Officers received a report of a wallet being stolen from an apartment at 25 Kurtz St. A military ID and a fifth third debit card were reported stolen.
3:12 p.m. — Officers received a theft report from 363 Richland Avenue. A 2012 Hyundai Tuscon catalytic converter was reported stolen.
3:20 p.m. — Officers received a call for trespassing at 1028 Carriage Hill Drive. Matthew Burleigh, 37, of Millfield, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Nelsonville Police Department
Saturday, Oct. 10
4:42 a.m. — Officers responded to a noise complaint at 1226 Chestnut St. The caller advised that people in the residence behind her are fighting very loudly. Officers arrived and knocked on the door to which a female closed the blinds and would not answer the door. Officers was finally able to make contact with the father at the residence who advised they were arguing but nothing physical took place. Officers were able to resolve the issue.
5:48 a.m. — Officers responded to 294 Rhine St. for a noise complaint. This is the same residence as the earlier noise complaint of individuals fighting. Officers arrived and advised the residents that they would be charged with disorderly conduct if the fighting and arguing continued.
7:44 a.m. — Officers responded to 177 Myers St. on the report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller stated a black SUV was parked in front of the residence and people were out walking around the vacant residence. Officers arrived and found out the residents from across the street were out working on their vehicle and was not messing around the condemned residence.
7:45 a.m. — Officers responded to 175 Lancaster St. for a suspicious person in the area. Officers spoke to Steven Suman who advised his neighbor across the street from him was selling drugs. Officers investigated the issue and spoke to Suman before returning to patrol.
9:29 a.m. — Officers responded to the Nelsonville Public Library at 95 W. Washington St. for a suspicious person slumped over on a bench. Officers spoke to Robert Auflick who advised he was okay and did not need EMS.
9:35 a.m. — Officers responded to 756 lake Hope Dr. for a report of a breaking and entering. Officers took the report of tools being stolen from a Tri-County house work site. officers were able to obtain written statements, photographs, and video footage of the event for further investigation.
10:29 a.m. — Officers responded to 67 W. Washington St. on the report of a larceny. Officers took the report from the Mr. Dan Sherman, the building owner whom reported the incident. Later at around 10:45 a.m., Officers located the stolen property in the alley behind the Nelsonville TV cable building and was able to return the property to Sherman. Investigation pending.
11:24 a.m. — Officers responded to 230 St. John St. for a larceny. Timothy Tarman advised that various tools was taken from the bed of his truck overnight. Officers were able to locate the property and had Tarman come to the Nelsonville Police to ID his property which was returned to him. Investigation pending.
12:35 p.m. — Officers responded to 137 Columbus St. for a suspicious person. Stuart Brooks advised that a male in jeans, dark hair and walking stick was walking around peoples yards, but seemed incoherent when spoken to by Brooks. Officers were able to make contact with the male described on the square. The male was identified as Gregory Klingenberg. Klingenberg was advised to stay out of peoples yards or be charged with criminal trespass.
2:04 p.m. — Officers responded to Fort and Pleasentview Streets for a parking complaint. Officers arrived but the vehicle had been moved prior to officers arrival.
2:21 p.m. — Officers responded to 130 Critchfield Dr. for an active fight. The fight took place between Rebecca McCormick and her son Andy Forrest. EMS was requested for parties involved. Officers was able to settle the dispute and all parties advised they did not wish to pursue charges at this time.
2:40 p.m. — Officers responded to 41 Grover St. for a domestic disturbance. Tiffany Ogg stated that she was in a dispute with her daughter. Officers arrived and Ms. Ogg advised her daughter left prior to officers arrival and officers were not able to speak to her in regards to the dispute.
3:53p.m. —
Officers responded to Dollar General at 1100 E. Canal St. for a shoplifter. Officers arrived and made contact with Mr. Thomas Smith whom was the suspect in the incident. Mr. Smith was charged was charged into Nelsonville Mayors court with the misdemeanor theft and released. Officers also confiscated drug paraphernalia from Mr. Smiths person during the incident.
5:39 p.m. — Officers travelled to 317 W. Washington St. to make contact with a Ms. Staci Nungaster to serve charges. Officers were not able to make contact with Ms. Nungaster.
6:20 p.m. — Officers responded to the Ice House at 725 Jackson St. for an intoxicated male attempting to fight patrons inside the business. Officers arrived and advised the male described was now running from officers towards Victorian Village. Officers was able to catch the male, identified as Gary Powell. After catching Mr. Powell, he began to resist officers to which officers then displayed their tasers and Mr. Powell then complied with officers commands. Mr. Powell was arrested for disorderly by intoxication and transported to the Regional jail.
7:41 p.m. — Officers responded to 190 Myers St. for a narcotics complaint. The caller advised that the neighboring tenant was smoking marijuana. Officers arrived and spoke to the tenants whom had a medical marijuana card which was presented to officers.
9:03 p.m. — Officers responded to 118 Fort St. on the report of a vandalism. The caller, Misti Dutton advised that someone had thrown something trough the window of her residence. She stated a Mr. Roy Kimmey and Mary Coon was seen near the residence just before the incident. Officers took the report along with photographs. Officers were not able to locate Mr. Kimmey or Ms. Coon for questioning. Investigation Pending.
10:19 p.m. — Officers responded to 374 Poplar St. for a suicidal female. Officers was able to speak to the female who advised of suicidal thoughts. Officers transported the female to OMH on a blue slip for evaluation.
