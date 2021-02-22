Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Feb. 19
11:08 a.m., Nelsonville — 29 year old Jackie Allbaugh, of Nelsonville, was arrested after cutting off her ankle monitor. Allbaugh was transported to the regional jail, where she will be held until her next court hearing.
4:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union LN, in The Plains, in regards to a confused mental status report. The caller made several claims that a bicycle was out in the parking lot, believes his bicycle is missing, and also believes someone is in his bathroom. Deputies spoke with the male and he advised he is going to take his medication and go to sleep. As of now, nothing criminal, and no need for a blue slip.
11:08 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Rd, in Millfield, on a report of an active fight in progress. While en route, the fight was broken up and the involved parties were separated. Deputies located all involved and spoke to them who all stated they did not wish to pursue any actions. Parties were advised to stay separated and deputies returned to patrol.
10:46 p.m., Athens — A female reported that her husband had sent her a text message, and she currently has a protection order against him. The female advised that she just wanted a report to be on file. No further action taken.
11:13 p.m., Athens — A female came to the Sheriff's Office and reported that a male had followed her from Perry County. The male could not be located and the female had no contact information for him. The female was advised that if she saw the male again, to contact law enforcement, and to also make authorities aware in Perry County.
Saturday, Feb. 20
1:24 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Union LN, in The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that they had returned home and believed a person was outside their apartment, or could have possibly been inside. On scene, Deputies were advised that there was no one inside the apartment and everything was ok. With the matter determined to be unfounded, Deputies resumed patrol. No action needed.
7:43 a.m., The Plains — While on patrol, a unit observed an injured animal in the roadway. The animal was moved to the edge of the road, where it was dispatched to end any further suffering.
12:09 p.m., Athens — 37 year old Shayne Barnhart, was arrested at a residence on Ladd Ridge Rd. Barnhart was found hiding in the trunk of a car when he was taken into custody. Barnhart was transported to the regional jail, where he will remain until he goes to court.
4:11 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Church House RD, in Glouster, for a residential alarm. The alarm company called back prior to deputy arrival, and advised them to cancel.
4:48 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to Mcgur RD, in Guysville, in reference to an activated alarm. Area was patrolled on foot and this was determined to be a false alarm. No signs of attempted entry at residence. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies conducted a traffic stop, on Vore Ridge Rd, for a vehicle with no license plate. Deputies found that the driver had recently purchased the vehicle, and they were in the process of getting their license plate. A warning was given for lack of registration.
5:10 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to O'Bleness, for a report of a female that had possibly been assaulted prior to being transported to the hospital. The victim was transferred to another hospital prior to deputy arrival. An investigation is ongoing.
6:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to O'Bleness, for a report of a female that reported that a family member assaulted her. Prior to deputy arrival, the female checked out of the hospital to go home, and deputies were unable to locate her when they checked her residence. Deputies will investigate further, if contacted by the victim.
8:21 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to the Dollar General, in Albany, in regards to an assault complaint. The caller advised while working at the Dollar General, a male entered the store without a protective mask. The caller requested the male put on a mask which the store provides free of charge. The male refused to put on a mask, so the caller told him he is going to refuse service to him. The male became agitated, approached the caller and pushed him. The caller told the male to leave the store, which he did. This case remains under investigation.
9:35 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to ST RT 78, in Glouster, in regards to a child neglect complaint. The caller, a 16 year old juvenile, advised her father kicked her and her 13 year old sister out of the residence and would not allow them back inside. The temperature outside was 15 degrees and the juveniles made contact with their mother who picked them up and took them to her residence. Deputies were unable to make contact with the father. Charges for endangering children are pending.
10:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Union LN, in The Plains, in regards to a report of recovered property. Prior to Deputies arrival, the caller was transported by EMS to OMH. No contact was made with caller. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
11:26 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Belpre Pike RD, in Coolville, for a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located and returned home.
Sunday, Feb 21
12:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge RD, in Athens, in reference to a dispute and theft complaint. Made contact with all involved parties, who are father/son. Both relayed very dis-similar accounts of what happened. Nothing could be determined in regards to an actual crime occurring. Parties were separated for the evening, and were going to remain separated. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:23 a.m., Guysville — Contact was made with an individual at a local business, after business hours. No criminal activity was detected. Case closed.
4:02 p.m., Millfield — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone, in regards to Breaking and Entering. The caller stated that his neighbor called him and told him that somebody attempted to break into his shed, with bolt cutters. The caller advised that he resides in Lancaster. He stated nothing was stolen. He advised he wanted a report on file and extra patrols in the area. No further action was taken.
5:00 p.m., Glouster — Deputies spoke with a female, in regards to a protection order violation. The female stated she has an active protection order against her ex-husband, who called her from the regional jail. This case remains under investigation.
4:54 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Chase Road, in Albany, for a well-being check. She stated she normally checks on an elderly man when his daughter leaves town. She advised she knocked on the door multiple times, and he did not answer. Deputies knocked on the door and were able to make contact with the male. He stated that he was asleep and did not hear the caller knocking. No further action was taken.
5:46 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to ST RT 550, in reference to an activated alarm. Area around structure was checked and no attempts of entry were observed. Employee responded and checked interior of structure. This was determined to be a false alarm. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
7:33 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Stella RD, in Millfield, in regards to a highly intoxicated female. The caller advised her step-daughter, was highly intoxicated, had urinated and defecated allover the house and wants her out of her residence. The female was transported to Obleness Hospital.
