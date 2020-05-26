Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, May 22
7:26 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Banshee Road for a registration violation. While speaking with the driver and front seat passenger criminal indicators were observed. While issuing a warning for the violations, K9 Bora was deployed and indicated on the vehicle. A search was conducted and during the investigation it was determined a passenger had tampered with evidence, later identified as abuse instruments relative to heroin use. The items were seized for lab testing, and charges are pending lab results.
4:34 p.m., Coolville — The Criminal Interdiction Units conducted a traffic stop on Brimstone Road in Coolville, for a equipment violation. While speaking with the driver, a warning was issued and consent to search the vehicle was requested and granted. Deputies located personal use amounts of marijuana and abuse instruments associated with marijuana.Items were seized for destruction and units returned to patrol.
10:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane, in The Plains, for a report of a dispute. Deputies spoke with a resident who stated that the suspect had left prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
8 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to an active dispute. The caller advised her ex-roommate was at the property removing belongings. The caller was advised that property disputes are a civil matter. The caller also advised of harassment/threatening incidents with the subject. The caller stated she is going to obtain a protection order.
11:06 a.m., Amesville — Deputies were dispatched to Tick Ridge Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Caller advised that a blue Ford SUV pulled down his long driveway with two males. Caller advised that the two males stated that they was looking for someone but did not know the name. Deputies did locate a blue Ford SUV with the same tag number that was given by the caller coming out of another long driveway on Tick Ridge Rd. A traffic stop was made to find out if the deputy could help them look for the address that they are needing. They stated that they were looking for a person that needed some work done. Driver of the vehicle was asked for an ID. Driver was advised for them to maybe call this person they are looking for to get a better idea of the location, not just pick out random driveways to drive down. Vehicle left the area. Units back on patrol.
3:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road for a complaint of vandalism. Upon arrival the complainant stated someone had busted eggs on the main door to his garage. Contact was made with possible suspects but they denied having any involvement.
2:48 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to a harassment complaint. The caller stated she is being harassed by her former roommate through Facebook messages. The caller stated she wants to obtain a protection order. The caller was advised who to contact in order to obtain a protection order.
4:10 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Movies 10 in regards to an unknown vehicle in the parking lot. The caller stated there were two occupants in a silver car, just sitting there. Deputies patrolled the parking lot, but did not locate the vehicle matching the description.
6:40 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Canaanville in regards to a possible theft complaint. The complainant advised her ex-husband has obtained her food stamp card and she wanted it back. Deputies spoke with the husband and it was determined the card was issued to a child both parties have in common at his address. Through investigation this matter shows nothing criminal, and is a civil case. Both parties were advised of their options.
7:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to a S. Plains Road residence, on a report of a suspicious person. Dispatch advised the caller seen whom he believed was a former tenant of the property run across the road from the residence and is concerned the property was broken into. Deputies arrived on scene and found the property to be secure and the former tenant was not located. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:10 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to 19 S. Sixth Street on a report of a counterfeit bill that was passed at the business. Deputies arrived on scene, collected the bill and a report was completed.
10:51 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were requested by The Plains and Chauncey Fire, to respond to a structure fire on N. Plains Road, in The Plains. Upon arriving on scene fire units advised deputies of why they were requested. An investigation is pending.
2:08 p.m., Athens — Deputies were out on patrol on Route 56 and witnessed a white vehicle in a field off the roadway. The vehicle had hit a Frontier phone pole, as it left the roadway. No injures reported. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to handle the crash. Waterloo Fire Department was called to handle traffic due to one lane blocked, and Frontier was called to look at the lines down.
Saturday, May 23
12:19 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to an Alderman Road residence in regards to a residential alarm activation. Upon arriving the deputy made contact with the resident who advised that alarm was possibly a malfunction. No further action was taken.
4:38 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to South Fifth Street in regards to a juvenile riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Deputies located the juvenile and he was advised to keep it off the roadway.
4:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for a report of children playing in the floodwater. Deputies were unable to locate any children in the area, and were advised by multiple adults that they had not seen any children in or near the water. No further action needed.
5:40 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Lottridge Road for a well-being check. After finding the individual to be in good health, deputies returned to patrol.
4:59 p.m., Glouster — Charity Wilson of an unknown address, in Glouster, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Athens County . She was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
7:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a domestic dispute. Involved parties provided conflicting accounts of what happened, and neither party wished to pursue charges. Deputies stood by while one party left the residence for the evening. No further action was requested.
9:56 p.m., Stewart — Deputies spoke with a female who resides on Broadwell Street who wished to report a threat and harassment. Deputies spoke further with the female and determined no threats were made. No further action taken.
8:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted the Athens Police Department in locating a male subject on Stagecoach Road in reference to a mental health evaluation. The male was located and transported by Athens Police to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.
9:11 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart in regards to a shooting complaint. The victims advised they heard numerous gunshots outside their residence, and witnessed a vehicle drive away. After further investigation an empty vehicle, and an empty residence were hit with numerous bullets. This case is under investigation.
7:44 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Blackwood Road in regards to a possible prowler complaint. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the described persons in the area. The caller was advised to call back if they return.
12:15 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to the Nelsonville bypass in reference to a reckless driver. While deputies were in the area, deputies were advised they could cancel. No further action taken.
2 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to McDougal Road on a residential alarm activation. Deputies checked the residence which appeared to be secure. Made contact with a neighbor who advised the owners were out of town.
Sunday, May 24
3:23 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Torch Road in regards to a property damage complaint. The caller advised her step-son had driven through her property, damaging her front lawn. The caller requested information on obtaining a protection order, and she was advised to contact victim's services to do so.
4:11 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Baker Road in regards to a well being check for a female who did not make a flight to Florida. Deputies responded to the address, but she does not live at the mentioned address anymore. Deputies returned to patrol.
4:57 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Plains Road in regards to a residential alarm. Upon arrival the residence was secured and there was no sign of forced entry. Deputies returned to patrol
5:14 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Wolfe Bennett Road in regards to a residential alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowner and it was confirmed accidental. Deputies returned to patrol.
3:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in Canaan Township that possibly stole some scrap metal from a property. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the property owner. A report was taken, and deputies will be conducting extra patrols of the area.
4:30 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens Township for a possibly suicidal female. The female stated that she did not want to harm herself, and her husband assured deputies that he would care for her and obtain help if it became necessary. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:44 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to a residence on Route 550 in reference to a cutting/stabbing call. The male subject was transported to OMH for medial treatment. The female subject was arrested for felonious assault. This matter is currently under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
1:38 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Hartman Road on a report of a suspicious person knocking on a door. Deputies arrived in the area and patrolled the area and had no contact with any persons.
7:54 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge for ATV's riding on the property. On arrival it was found that the property belonged to the Trimble Wildlife area. A neighboring property owner called the incident in. At the time of the call, the ATV's had left the area. State Agency will be advised of the incident.
8:31 p.m., Glouster — Deputies took a report of a possibly stolen cell phone. Deputies spoke with two possible suspects, however the complainant refused to share the names of several other individuals that were at the residence when the theft allegedly took place. Due to the lack of any evidence and the complainant's refusal to cooperate with further investigation, this case is closed.
2:03 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street, in Glouster, for a report of an overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male who stated that he took some medication to harm himself. The male was transported to O'Bleness for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
10:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of an alarm. Deputies found all doors secured. No further action taken.
11:59 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to Old State Route 56 for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area on foot around the property, and did not find any person on the property. No further action taken.
2:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Union Lane in reference to a third party report of a dispute. Upon arrival deputies made contact with the female subject involved , and was advised that the male subject had left prior to our arrival. The female advised it was only a verbal dispute, however she advised she was having stomach pains from being pregnant. ACEMS transported the female to OMH, and she was referred to the ACSO Victim Advocate for a possible protection order.
12:49 p.m., Jacksonville — A deputy spoke with a Jacksonville resident by phone, in reference to a theft/loss of medication. Caller reported being at the Glouster parade and having the medication there.When they returned home the medication could not be located. A report was taken on the incident.
12:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Carol Lane in reference to an assault. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with all three subjects involved. Each subject gave different statements. All three subjects were cited for Disorderly Conduct by Fighting and summonsed into court. No further actions were needed.
Monday, May 25
2:03 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street, in Glouster, for a report of an overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the male who stated that he took some medication to harm himself. The male was transported to O'Bleness for a mental health evaluation. No further action taken.
2:53 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Northpointe Drive in reference to a 911 hang up call. Made contact at residence and it was determined this was an accidental dial from a child's cell phone. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:17 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road with EMS personnel. Deputies arrived on scene and was advised the female declined any medical treatment from EMS. No further action taken.
9:26 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the Gun Club Road area in reference to an active burglary in progress. Upon deputies arrival they made contact with the complainant who advised there was a female underneath his house talking to him. Deputies checked underneath the residence and had negative contact. While deputies were on scene the complainant was advising the suspect was talking to him. It was determined at this time the male subject was detained for a Blue-Slip medical/mental evaluation. While searching the subject prior to entering the deputies vehicle, a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine was found in his shirt pocket. Upon arrival at O'Bleness Hospital a Blue-Slip was completed for a medical/mental evaluation. No further actions were needed.
4:04 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge, in Athens, in regards to a domestic dispute. The caller advised she was hit in the back of the head by a blunt object by her boyfriend. The caller had a visible injury from the incident. The boyfriend was arrested, transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, and charged with domestic violence.
5:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a possible overdose. ACEMS also responded to the scene and cleared the subject that was in question. Deputies were able to serve a protection order. No other criminal issues were observed during this call.
6:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road for a dispute. Deputies were able to mediate the situation and one party agreed to leave the residence for the night. There were no elements for an arrest-able offense reported to deputies.
11:52 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to High Street for a report of an intoxicated male. Deputies arrived on scene at Main Street and Town Street and met with the suspect and observed the suspects speech as being slurred and unable to keep his balance. The suspect then led deputies' on a foot chase and was ultimately apprehended on High Street. While deputies were with the suspect, the suspect ultimately attempted to kick a deputy and run from deputies. The suspect was was then stunned with a stun gun. The suspect was transported to O'Bleness Hospital. Nathan West, 33, of Glouster, was arrested for Disorderly conduct by Intoxication, two counts of Aggravated Menacing, Aggravated Trespassing, Obstructing Official Business, and Resisting Arrest.
Athens Police Department
Monday, May 25
5:40 a.m. — Officers responded to the Hometown Inn, 100 Albany Road, for a theft complaint. The report stated $1,940 in cash was taken.
9:25 a.m. — Officers responded to Kroger Pharmacy, 919 E. State Street, for a report of a drug theft. Morphine sulfer tablets were reported stolen.
2:21 p.m. — Officers received a report of a stolen bicycle from 99 Morris Avenue. The bike is a trek, AL4, with a serial number of WTU252C4974N. A report was taken.
5:30 p.m. — Officers responded to Larrys Dawg House for a menacing complaint. William Collins was arrested on menacing charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.