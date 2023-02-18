From Athens Police Department: The Athens City Police Department located a large amount of stolen property in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle from Chauncey. An occupant in the stolen vehicle said the property was taken from vehicles on Feb. 14 into Feb. 15, from the Chauncey and The Plains area. If your vehicle was entered, please make a report with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office so we can work with them on returning the property.
Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 15
1:25 a.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a trespassing complaint on Lexington Avenue in Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the individuals or vehicle described.
3:19 a.m. — 45764Deputies responded to Dover Township for a third-party report of an active domestic dispute. Contact was attempted at the location where incident was believed to have happened / was happening. No contact was made, and no sounds of a disturbance were observed. Multiple knocks on the door yielded no answer. Deputies returned to patrol.
8:09 a.m. — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road, Athens, for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies placed a tow tag on the vehicle and returned to patrol.
10:34 a.m. — Deputies responded to Lexington Avenue, Chauncey, to collect recovered property. The property was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
10:39 p.m. — Deputies responded to the library in The Plains for a call of possible drugs being found in the alleyway. Deputies collected the suspected drug substance and placed it into evidence for destruction. No further action was taken.
1:11 p.m. — Deputies took a theft report from High Street in Chauncey. The stolen item had already been recovered by the Athens Police Department in a stolen vehicle they found in their jurisdiction, which was also stolen out of Chauncey.
1:31 p.m. — Deputies received a littering complaint along South Plains Road, The Plains. Deputies located the trash, and an investigation is pending.
2:48 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to South Cannan Road in Athens in reference to a suspicious activity call at a residence. Upon deputies’ arrival at the residence, they located a male working on the building. The male was identified and determined to have been employed by the property owner to work on repairs around the property.
3:09 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolvillle for an open-line 911 call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the homeowner and were informed that she was having an issue with an unruly juvenile. Deputies were informed that the issues had been resolved and parties had separated.
4:18 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a call of a woman in mental distress. Deputies spoke with the woman, and she was transported to O’Bleness for assistance.
4:40 p.m. — Deputies responded to Plum Street in Chauncey for a theft complaint. Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle had been entered and items were stolen. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.
6:47 p.m. — Deputies received a complaint of a suspicious person on State Route 682, near The Plains. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the man.
8:39 p.m. — A deputy encountered a suspicious male while patrolling State Route 13 in Athens. The deputy stopped and spoke with the male and discovered his car had broken down. The deputy gave the male a courtesy ride to Nelsonville.
10:04 p.m. — While patrolling the area of State Route 78 in Glouster, a deputy came upon a suspicious male. Upon making contact with the male, the deputy discovered the male was just trying to make it back to The Plains. The deputy gave the male a ride back to his residence.
Feb. 14
12:36 a.m. — Deputies responded to South Plains Road, The Plains, for a third-party report of a vehicle that had been tampered with. Deputies found evidence that the vehicle had been entered, but they did not find any signs of damage or of theft. A note was left for the vehicle’s owner.
2:57 p.m. — Deputies responded to May Avenue, Chauncey, for a report of someone trying to break into a vehicle. No one was located in the area.
6:23 a.m. — Deputies responded to McDougal Road, Millfield, for a third-party report of a verbal dispute. Upon meeting with both involved parties, deputies found that the dispute was verbal in nature, with no violence or threats of violence. One of the parties agreed to separate for the morning.
9:29 a.m. — A resident of Mush Run Road, Athens, reported incidents of harassment. A report was taken.
9:50 a.m. — Deputies took a report of theft at David White Services, Hebbardsville Road, Athens. The case is currently under investigation.
12:36 p.m. — The ACSO responded to Main Street, Coolville, in reference to a dispute taking place in the middle of the street. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the involved parties and witnesses, and it was determined that the victim had left prior to deputies’ arrival. All parties were advised to separate and leave the scene. No further actions were needed.
2:39 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a theft at Roy Avenue, The Plains. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone and took a report. This incident remains under investigation.
2:50 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Congress Street in Trimble for a harassment complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
4:42 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a disorderly male in on Huckleberry Road, Coolville. It was reported that the male and his mother had been involved in a dispute and the male had left the residence. Units arrived on scene and made contact with both parties. The incident was resolved on scene and deputies resumed patrol.
5:01 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity near Ellis Avenue/Nye Street, Chauncey. Deputies patrolled the area but did not notice anything out of the ordinary.
8:12 p.m. — Deputies responded to Rock Riffle Road, Athens, for a custody issue. Deputies spoke with all involved parties, and the issue was resolved on scene.
9:11 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a civil matter on Circle 33 Road, Nelsonville. A deputy went to the residence of the complainant and a report was taken.
9:11 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on State Route 685 in Glouster. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate a vehicle matching the description given. Deputies resumed patrol.
Feb. 13
8:20 a.m. — A report of theft was taken at May Avenue in Chauncey. The caller reported change and keys were taken from their motor vehicles and garage. An inventory of items taken, as well as a statement from the owner, was requested to complete the report.
9:19 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a male possibly undergoing mental health issues on Center Street, Mineral. The male had been involved in a dispute with a family member, but the parties had already separated when deputies arrived. Deputies made contact with the male but no signs or symptoms of medical or mental health ailments were evident. While on scene, Keith Morris of Mineral was located at the residence and was subsequently arrested and booked at SEORJ for active warrants out of Athens County.
10:10 a.m. — A resident of Lexington Avenue, Chauncey, reported that their car was entered sometime overnight with items stolen. A report was completed.
10:25 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Road, Millfield, for a report of a cell phone that was found on the roadway. Deputies arrived on scene and collected the phone, placing it into evidence for safe keeping.
2:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road, New Marshfield, for a report of possible trespassing and theft. Upon arrival, it was determined that the individual was a resident and had taken only his belongings.
4 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of on-going issues between family members on Kincade Road in Athens. A deputy spoke with the complainants and a report was taken.
4:17 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a request to assist with unlocking a vehicle on Roy Avenue, The Plains. A deputy responded and was able to unlock the vehicle for the owner.
4:46 p.m. — Deputies responded to Family Dollar in New Marshfield for a report of a suicidal male. The male was transported to OMH without incident
4:26 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a shop lifting complaint at the Dollar General in The Plains. Deputies responded to the business and spoke with the store manager. Two individuals were able to be identified and served with trespassing complaints.
7:25 p.m. — Deputies responded to Meadowbrook Road, Albany, for a disorderly complaint. On scene, deputies spoke with all involved parties and then returned to patrol.
7:39 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a female about a possible assault on Old State Route 56, New Marshfield. A report was filed, and the incident is under investigation.
Athens Police Department
Feb. 16
3:28 p.m. — Officers took a report regarding a theft of a 2022 black Apple iPad from a vehicle at 30 Woodward Ave., Athens, that occurred between noon Feb. 14 and 2 p.m. Feb. 14.
Feb. 15
9:22 a.m. — Officers responded to the 40 block of North Shafer Street in reference to two subjects passed out in a vehicle. Upon further investigation, it was determined the vehicle was stolen from Chauncey. Johnny Delton Dearing Jr., of Nelsonville, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.
