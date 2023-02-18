From Athens Police Department: The Athens City Police Department located a large amount of stolen property in reference to a recovered stolen vehicle from Chauncey. An occupant in the stolen vehicle said the property was taken from vehicles on Feb. 14 into Feb. 15, from the Chauncey and The Plains area. If your vehicle was entered, please make a report with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office so we can work with them on returning the property.

