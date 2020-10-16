Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Oct. 15
1:12 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were asked to patrol The Plains for a barking dog complaint. The caller said there was a dog barking for hours near the intersection of Pine and N. Clinton Streets as the exact address was unknown. Deputies parked at the intersection and could hear no barking dogs. Mobile patrols of the greater area also resulted in no barking dogs being heard at that time. No further action was needed.
3:46 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Pearl Wood Road on an active structure fire. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the caller and the fire department, this matter is under further investigation pending the State Fire Marshall's investigation.
5:09 p.m., Coolville — Deputies spoke with a female over the phone for a trespass complaint. She stated that her sister has been coming on the property being disorderly. The caller owns the property but lives in Indiana. She stated that her mom lives at the residence. Deputies advised the caller that her mom needed to call regarding this matter, since she lives at the residence. No further action was taken.
6:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run for a well-being check. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with a subject in question. Deputies told her they were there, due to her aunt calling them. She stated that she was sleeping in a tent, due to finding mold in her house and that she just deep cleaned her entire house. She stated that she was waiting for the floors to dry, so she could go back inside. Deputies resumed patrol.
7:51 p.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Route 50 and Brimstone Road on a report of a female in a long brown coat standing in the middle of the highway. Before deputies arrived, the Coolville Marshall had located the female and escorted her to the Go Mart to await deputies. Upon arriving on scene and speaking to the female it was determined she would benefit from an evaluation. She was then transported to the hospital for a medical and mental evaluation.
11:02 p.m., New Marshfield — A resident of New Marshfield came to the Athens County Sheriff's office to report a dispute between them and their spouse that recently occurred at their residence. Deputies spoke to the subject and made a report of the incident.
