Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted Ohio State Patrol on a Route 682 traffic stop. Several items including drug instruments, prescription pills, and ingredients used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located. OSP will continue their investigation from this stop.

12:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains for damage reported to an ATM machine. Video footage was obtained in the case and a suspect was identified. A report was taken, and charges are pending.

7:27 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that a highly intoxicated male was screaming at subjects on scene. Deputies arrived to find that the man had ran into the woods prior to their arrival. A search of the area was unsuccessful. The caller advised they would call back if the man returned and was causing problems.

Ohio University Police:

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 a.m., Adams Hall — Citation issued for criminal damaging to Peter Friesen.

11:37 a.m., University Terrace — Citation issued for failure to obey a traffic control device to Makenzie Ellerman.

1:09 p.m., Baker University Center — Complainant reports her bicycle taken from the area.

1:41 p.m., Court Street — Complainant reports a violation of a protection order.

2 p.m., Court Street — Samuel Alexander was arrested for three counts of assault. Subject was transported to the regional jail.

4:13 p.m., OUPD headquarters — Complainant reported an assault.

