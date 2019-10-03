Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:16 a.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted Ohio State Patrol on a Route 682 traffic stop. Several items including drug instruments, prescription pills, and ingredients used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were located. OSP will continue their investigation from this stop.
12:28 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Hocking Valley Bank in The Plains for damage reported to an ATM machine. Video footage was obtained in the case and a suspect was identified. A report was taken, and charges are pending.
7:27 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a verbal dispute. The caller reported that a highly intoxicated male was screaming at subjects on scene. Deputies arrived to find that the man had ran into the woods prior to their arrival. A search of the area was unsuccessful. The caller advised they would call back if the man returned and was causing problems.
Ohio University Police:
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8 a.m., Adams Hall — Citation issued for criminal damaging to Peter Friesen.
11:37 a.m., University Terrace — Citation issued for failure to obey a traffic control device to Makenzie Ellerman.
1:09 p.m., Baker University Center — Complainant reports her bicycle taken from the area.
1:41 p.m., Court Street — Complainant reports a violation of a protection order.
2 p.m., Court Street — Samuel Alexander was arrested for three counts of assault. Subject was transported to the regional jail.
4:13 p.m., OUPD headquarters — Complainant reported an assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.