Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 9
12:12 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received notification of an activated commercial alarm in Trimble Township. While in route an employee called to advise it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:54 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of persons shining lights at a residence in Glouster. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate any persons looking in residences or other suspicious activity.
3:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Oak Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
4:56 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street in The Plains for a report of people walking around the area. Deputies patrolled the area but did not observe any persons on foot at that time or other suspicious activity.
11:19 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E. Fourth Street in The Plains on a report of theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
12:46 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Clinton Street in The Plains on a report of a vandalized home. Deputies located a broken window and contact was made with the property owner. A report was completed, and deputies returned to patrol.
2:46 p.m., Guysville — Deputies received a report of a missing firearm from a residence in Guysville. The caller believes it may have been stolen several weeks earlier and wished to have a report on file, in case the firearm ends up in the wrong hands.
4:01 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to an activated residential alarm in The Plains. The residence was found to be secure.
4:45 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to E. First Street in The Plains on a report of a needle being located near the road. Deputies located and disposed of the needle.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
12:07 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Sawyers Run Road in Coolville for a report of a domestic dispute. On scene, deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that she wanted her boyfriend to leave the residence for the night. After speaking with the male, he agreed to leave. No signs of physical harm were observed on either party. No further action was taken at that time, deputies returned to patrol.
11:37 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to S. Eighth Street in Jacksonville on a report of an overdose. Upon arriving on scene EMS personnel treated the individual who refused further treatment. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:18 p.m., Athens — Deputies were requested by the Athens County Fair board members to help remove a male from their property. It was determined that the male was not following the Agricultural Society laws. The male did willingly leave after being told to do so. No further action taken.
9:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies were advised of a residential burglary alarm on Scatter Ridge Road in Athens. The residents spoke with a deputy on scene and stated that it was a false alarm. Deputies resumed patrol.
