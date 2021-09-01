Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Aug. 30
9:28 a.m, Albany — A resident of Meadowbrook Road in Albany reported that their 1999 brown Chevy Blazer was stolen from the residence sometime during the past week. A report was completed and the vehicle was entered into LEADS as stolen.
3:20 p.m, The Plains — A resident of Roy Avenue in The Plains reported that her vehicle had been broken into within the last 48 hours. Deputies were dispatched to the location of the incident and spoke with the female caller. She stated her window had been broken and some items were taken from the vehicle. Deputies took a report and collected evidence. Further investigation is pending.
3:30 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a suspicious person complaint. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
4:47 p.m, Athens — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 550 on a report of a small juvenile playing near the roadway. Upon arriving on scene, no juvenile was located. Deputies spoke to residents in the area, who advised them that they have no small juveniles. Deputies further checked the area and returned to patrol.
5:15 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Peach Ridge Road for a report of a domestic dispute. The complainant stated that her boyfriend had attacked her and damaged her vehicle. She requested deputies escort her to retrieve her belongings and vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene they met with the boyfriend, who stated he had just woken up and did not know what was happening. After an investigation, deputies determined that the boyfriend would be charged with criminal damaging. The female retrieved her personal belongings and left the property. The male was served a summons to court and deputies resumed patrol.
7:52 p.m, The Plains — A caller from Poston Road in The Plains advised dispatchers that two males were taking items belonging to her boyfriend from his residence. The caller also advised that her boyfriend was in the hospital at this time. Deputies located the male in the hospital and spoke to him about his items being taken. The male stated that he had sold his items the previous day and the two males were acquaintances of his. Dispatchers advised the caller that no crime was committed.
8:53 p.m, New Marshfield — A third-party complainant advised the Athens County Sheriff's Office that a fight had been in progress on Hamley Short Cut Road in New Marshfield. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a group of people standing outside. The people standing outside advised deputies they had been involved in an altercation with an extended family member. All parties were questioned and further investigation is pending.
9:44 p.m, Stewart — Deputies responded to New England Road for a report of some individuals possibly stealing wiring out of an abandoned house. Deputies made contact with an individual at the property and found that they were family members of the property owner.
11:06 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a burglary in progress. On scene, deputies spoke with the individuals in question and the incident is under investigation.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
3:50 a.m, Athens — Deputies responded to Windfall Ridge Road in Athens for an inactive domestic dispute. Units spoke with the involved parties and ascertained that no criminal offenses had happened at that time. Both parties were separated for the remainder of the night.
11:37 a.m, Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Frost Hill Road for an active dispute. Upon arriving on scene, no contact was made with involved parties. Contact was made with the original caller by phone, and deputies determined the incident to be a verbal dispute over property. The caller was advised of the proper channels to obtain the disputed property.
5:45 p.m, Athens — A third-party complainant requested deputies respond to SR 56 in Athens. The caller stated that there was an active domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Deputies arrived shortly after and spoke with the married couple. The couple stated that an argument had occurred, but no threats of physical violence were made, and no physical altercation had taken place. They did inform the deputies they would separate for the evening.
6:38 p.m, Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with a female. She advised her sister came over to her residence and attempted to steal her clothes, and they got into a verbal argument. She stated her sister left the residence prior to deputies arrival due to her having active warrants. Deputies advised the female to call back if her sister returned. No further action was needed.
9:05 p.m, The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a trespass complaint. The person of interest had left the store before Deputies arrived. A report was taken of the incident and Deputies will attempt to serve the trespasser.
9:06 p.m, Doanville — Deputies were dispatched to Doanville for an active fight. When Deputies arrived, the caller advised that her mother's ex-husband had assaulted her boyfriend. Deputies spoke with the boyfriend, and he stated he was not injured, and that the male had fled on foot. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the male.
9:14 p.m, Albany — Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked along the roadway near the caller's residence in Athens Township. While en route deputies were advised that the vehicle had left. Deputies patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle, or any other suspicious activity at that time.
9:43 p.m, Athens — Deputies were advised of a possible impaired driver with a child in a vehicle that had left a residence in Canaan Township. Deputies patrolled the area for the vehicle but had negative contact at that time.
11:49 p.m, Athens — Deputies responded to the Canaan Township area for a report of a prowler. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.