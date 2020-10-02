Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, Oct. 1
12:05 a.m., Coolville — Meigs County located a female with multiple warrants for her arrest in their county. Deputies met Meigs County at the county line where custody of the female was turned over to Athens County. The female was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail where she was held on the warrants.
12:52 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hocking Valley Bank on North Plains Road for a report of a theft. The complainant stated that a juvenile had taken money from his bank account. Deputies were advised by the complainant that he determined that money was not taken, and did not need our assistance any longer. No further action taken.
7:54 a.m., Athens — A caller reported seeing a male dragging and kicking a canine on Route 50, near United Lane. The Athens Police Department assisted with this call by making contact with the male and transporting him to the hospital for a Blue Slip. The canine was turned over to the Sheriff's Office once on scene and was transported to the animal shelter. The Dog Warden is following up on this case for possible charges.
8:08 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Enlow and Baker Roads in reference to a vehicle pulled off of the side of the road. The caller also reported one of the occupants was hanging out of the vehicle vomiting. Units patrolled the area but the vehicle had already left.
10:20 a.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Penn Street for a report of a verbal dispute. The caller stated that his girlfriend has been threatening him when she gets upset. The parties agreed to separate. Units returned to patrol.
11:48 a.m., The Plains — Athens City Schools wanted a well being check on a 8-year-old female that has not been seen in a while. Spoke with a female who now lives at the apartment, who advised that she has lived at the the address over a year. Negative contact with the child.
12:38 p.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Route 550 in Athens to assist Athens Police Department. APD was investigating a case that originated in their jurisdiction. Deputies just stood by to assist. No further action required at this time.
4:24 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Lousia Avenue in regards to a well-being check. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies knocked on the door but did not make contact. Deputies did not observe any vehicles in the driveway.
6:23 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Carol Lane in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies spoke with the complainant. She stated that her son was changing a tire next to her neighbor's house. She said that the neighbor accused her son of stealing from his property. She stated that he threatened to hurt her son. Deputies spoke with the neighbor. After speaking with the male, it was determined that his neighbors did not attempt to steal from him. Deputies advised the male not to threaten people. Deputies advised both parties to separate for the day.
7:20 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Matheny Road in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies arrived on the scene. Deputies spoke with the caller. She stated that her boyfriend took her medication. She said that he has been replacing her medication with narcotics. She stated that she wanted to take her kids and leave the residence for the night. Deputies ran her information she came back as being suspended. Deputies spoke with the boyfriend. He stated that his girlfriend had a methamphetamine episode. He said that she has been claiming to see things that are not there. He stated that she believes people are listening to her phone conversations. He said that Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to their residence a few days ago. He stated that she was having an episode, so he had to call us. Deputies advised her that it was best to get evaluated at O'Bleness Hospital. She agreed and stated that she was willing to go. Deputies transported her to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital.
9 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to West First Street for a patrol request. Deputies patrolled the area through out the night time hours. No further actions taken.
