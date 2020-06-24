Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, June 22
12:45 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to North Cincinnati Ridge Road, in Coolville, for a report of a suspicious person/vehicle report. Deputies sat stationary and patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:33 a.m., Amesville – Deputies responded to a residence on SR 550, in reference to a well being check and dispute. Made contact with involved parties and determined this was a verbal argument only. In speaking with multiple individuals on scene, there was no criminal activity that had occurred. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
1:33 a.m., Amesville – Deputies received a report of an adult female whom was upset and out of control with her family. Deputies responded to scene and spoke with all involved parties. No physical violence or threats of physical violence had occurred and all parties were calm at that time. The female advised she had anxiety issues and wanted to speak with a counselor. Family members transported to female to O'Bleness ER so she could speak with a counselor at that time. No further action was taken by the ACSO at that time.
10:59 a.m., The Plains – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in reference to a vehicle blocking the roadway. Deputies made contact with the four subjects in the vehicle who stated they were parking, but they were advised that they could not block the roadway. After making contact with the subjects one attempted to walk off when all subjects were asked to exit the vehicle after criminal indicators were observed. Two of the four subjects had active warrants for their arrest. When deputies attempted to place a, George Cloud III, under arrest he fled on foot. A foot chase ensued and a successful taser deployment occurred and Cloud III was placed under arrest. Permission was given to search the vehicle and a backpack with the name GEORGE was found along with other identifying marks that belonged to the subject. A Crystal like substance was found and a tar like substance was found. George Cloud III was transported to the SEORJ for his active warrants and will have pending charges. Natalie Miller the driver of the vehicle also had multiple warrants out of Logan PD and Lancaster PD, and she was transported to the SEORJ as well.
11:23 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to an abandoned vehicle in Chauncey, parked on private property. Owner of the residence returned home locating a unknown vehicle in his driveway. While deputy was on scene a neighbor arrived stating the vehicle belonged to his brother and that it had broken down. Arrangements were made with the homeowner to have the vehicle removed. End report.
12:15 p.m., Athens – A cell phone was turned into the Athens County Sheriff's Office that was found on Murphy Road in Coolville, Ohio. The phone had no identifiers in the phone as to the owner, so the phone was placed into temporary evidence.
4:43 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, in regards to a suspicious person complaint. The caller advised a male subject inquired if an apartment was for rent, and he stated no. The male reached into the mailbox and located a rental inquiry form, and stated that it appears to be for rent. The male left the area in a white truck. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:29 p.m., Millfield – Deputies were dispatched to Millfield Rd. for a theft report. The caller stated she left her purse at a friends house and they wont give it back to her. Deputies attempted to make contact with the other party and were not successful. A report was taken.
5:30 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains self storage, in regards to a trespassing complaint. The manager called in stating a male had broken into an empty storage locker,and was removing his belongings. The manager stated the locker was vacant, and nobody was supposed to be in it. The male was told to remove his belongings and was also trespassed from the property.
6:34 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Lexington Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a civil dispute. The callers advised there were several subjects "snooping" around their vehicle. Deputies made contact with the subjects, and they stated they have property inside of the vehicle from a previous incident. The callers allowed the subject to retrieve the property from the vehicle. All parties were advised of disorderly conduct charges if further incidents occur.
8:56 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to the Chauncey area, for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival the guardians advised that it was between their children but gave conflicting statements as to what took place. One adult female was pushed by another but advised she did not want to pursue criminal charges. Parties were separated and the juveniles were advised to not have contact with each other.
9:03 p.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Hopewell, on Connett Rd. in The Plains, in reference a patient needing to be evaluated. The caller stated that the patient was experiencing mental problems and screaming at other patients. The subject was transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
9:27 p.m., Guysville – Deputies responded to Guysville, in regards to the sound of gunshots in the area. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to determine the location of the gunshots.
11:01 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Bateman Lane, in reference to a trespasser compliant. Area was patrolled but no contact was made. Caller reported suspect left area prior to deputies arrival. No further action taken.
