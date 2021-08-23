Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, Aug. 20
2:04 a.m., The Plains — Deputies took a theft report from West First Street in The Plains. The caller reported that he worked a job out of town and returned to find that someone had taken multiple fishing poles and tackle boxes from the bed of his truck while he was gone. The incident is under further review. Anyone that may have information related to the stolen items is asked to contact the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.
4:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of a fight that was about to happen between a father and son. Upon arrival, deputies found everything to be peaceful. The father retrieved the keys from the vehicle his son was driving, and deputies returned to patrol.
4:37 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road, Buchtel for a report of a neighbor dispute. It was reported that some very offensive language was used against one of the neighbors, however nothing was said or done that justified any criminal charges. The parties had separated, and deputies returned to patrol.
5:11 p.m., Athens — A caller contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about a custody issue with her son. She was unable to provide any information about her inquiry and was requested to call back in when she had proper documentation to better assist her.
5:42 p.m., Deputies responded to an activated alarm near Canaanville Road in Athens. When Deputies arrived, they spoke with the homeowner that informed them that he had forgotten to deactivate his alarm. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle near Millfield, Ohio for a vehicle registration violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to comply and fled. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle for a short distance but discontinued the pursuit once sight of the vehicle was lost.
6:42 p.m, Jacksonville — Deputies took a report of a theft of a dirt bike in Jacksonville. The owner provided a description of the dirt bike and is trying to retrieve the VIN number. At this time, there are no suspects. The case in under investigation.
8:29 p.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a resident on Vore Ridge Road in Athens. The caller stated that the son and father of the residence were close to having a physical altercation. Deputies arrived shortly after and observed two young males attempting to leave the scene. Both males were stopped and questioned on the events that took place. At this time, a female resident came outside of the house to speak to the Deputies. It was determined a verbal altercation had taken place and all parties were separated for the evening. One of the parties involved was a juvenile that did not live in the area and his mother picked him up.
10:54 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hemlock Road in The Plains, in reference to a domestic dispute. The caller advised that her male roommate had chased her out of her residence with a knife. On scene, both parties had already separated. Deputies observed physical injuries on both parties, therefore, both the male and female were issued citations for disorderly conduct by fighting. Deputies remained on scene while the female retrieved her belongings from the residence to leave.
Saturday, Aug. 21
5:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol near Piggly Wiggly in The Plains when they observed a suspicious female. The female indicated that she was walking to a friend’s residence in the area. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
6:21 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies observed a vehicle that had recently struck a deer. All occupants of the vehicle were uninjured. Deputies remained on scene until OSP arrived to take the report.
8:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Waterworks Hill Road, Glouster for a trash complaint. Caller advised an unknown person had dumped “white plastic baggies of unknown substance” near the road by her house. Deputies arrived on scene and located a trash bag of what appeared to be rotten food. Deputies advised her to throw it away and resumed patrol.
11:11 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Dean Road, Glouster for a disorderly male. The caller reported that her brother was at her residence making a scene and beating on her door, threatening family members. On scene, Deputies made contact with the male, as well as multiple family members. They advised that the man was refusing to address his blood sugar condition. They felt those factors were why he was acting so unlike himself. With no criminal charges being pursued, the man was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital for treatment. No further action needed at that time.
12:54 p.m., Athens — A caller reported an active fight happening on Salem Road in Athens. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office was advised that several males were fighting and that at least one person was injured. Deputies arrived shortly after and observed one male with injuries to his head and face. EMS arrived on scene and provided medical care before the male was transported to the hospital by a friend. Witnesses on scene stated that the suspects involved had traveled from Lancaster to Athens to attempt to fight with the injured male. They also stated that the suspects had threatened to come back and attempt to fight other people that had witnessed the event. Deputies are investigating the incident.
4:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Happy Valley Estates for a report of a dispute. Upon arrive the parties agreed to separate, and one subject was trespassed from the property. Units returned to patrol.
6:27 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies received a report of a male staggering down the roadway on State Route 78 between Buchtel and Nelsonville. Deputies were unable to locate anyone when they patrolled the area.
7:26 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies received an automated alarm from a residence in Trimble Township. While en route, dispatch was able to make contact with the homeowner, who advised they accidentally set the alarm off. Deputies returned to patrol.
7:31 p.m., Millfield — A third-party complainant called the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to report she was concerned for her sister’s well-being. The caller stated that her sister has been fighting with her daughter recently in their residence. Deputies responded to the residence in the Chauncey area. Contact was made with the female and her daughter. They both stated they recently have been arguing with each other about living together. Both parties agreed they could separate for the night. Deputies resumed patrol.
10:37 p.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waterworks Hill Road in Glouster for a report of a dispute. Units arrived on scene and spoke with the homeowner, who advised his ex-girlfriend had left prior to their arrival. Units were advised only a verbal argument had occurred and resumed patrol.
Sunday, Aug. 22
1:05 a.m., Albany — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office spoke with a female in reference to a female who was threatening the complainant. The complainant only wished for this incident to be documented.
1:06 a.m., Athens — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Angel Ridge Road in Athens for a report of a loud-music complaint. Units patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating. Units resumed patrol.
2:30 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of an alarm. Units checked the building and found everything secured with no signs of forced entry. Units resumed patrol.
7:55 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an activated residential alarm. On scene, Deputies found the residence secure. The matter was determined to be a false alarm. No further action was needed.
2:06 p.m, The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Dollar General in The Plains on a report of customers in a verbal dispute in the parking lot. The store manager attempted to break up the dispute, when one of the participants began yelling at them. Upon arriving on scene, deputies spoke to the store manager, who advised they did not know who the people were, and that they left in separate vehicles going opposite directions. There was no physical dispute or threats made to the manager. Deputies returned to patrol.
2:39 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Old SR 56 in New Marshfield. Upon arriving on scene, it was found to be a non-injury crash. Deputies held the scene for the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Once on scene, deputies assisted with the investigation and returned to patrol.
2:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a residence of a complainant that had been involved in a verbal dispute earlier in the day. Both parties were separated when Deputies arrived on scene. After speaking with the male and female, they agreed to separate for the evening without incident. The female left the property to go stay with her father.
6:30 p.m., Millfield — A male caller advised that he leases property and the tenant who lives on the property cut two locks off a gate that leads to the property he leases. Upon speaking with the renter, he advised that the owner allows him to have access to it. Both parties were advised to contact the owner to determine who has rights and access to the property.
7:40 p.m., Millfield — Deputies assisted ACEMS with a possible overdose. Upon making contact, the male was found to be sleeping in his vehicle.
8:36 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Coolville for a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, parties advised that no threats of violence or physical violence took place. Property was damaged, however the caller advised it was mutual property. The male left the residence for the evening.
9:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Ohio Avenue in The Plains, for a report of people trespassing on the property and starting a bonfire. Deputies didn’t find any people or fires when they checked the property.
11:29 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Road in New Marshfield, in reference to a domestic dispute consisting of multiple family members. On scene, deputies were advised by the family that they wanted their adult son to leave the residence for the night, and the male agreed. No signs of physical harm were observed by deputies and no further action was taken.
11:51 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township in reference to a trespassing complaint. Deputies spoke with caller regarding this ongoing but erratically occurring event. Caller suspects a relative is responsible but has no type of proof to support that belief. A trespass warning form was completed, and deputies are attempting to locate and serve the individual believed to be responsible. No further action taken at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.