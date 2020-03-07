Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday, March 5
12:00 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to the complaint of multiple gunshots in Chauncey. Spoke with individual looking for a lost dog in area who confirmed hearing shots. Area was patrolled and nothing was observed in the area deemed to be suspicious. The involved individuals related to this matter, as of now are unidentified. The area was patrolled through out the shift. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
12:35 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster in reference to an active dispute. Made contact with complainant who indicated that G.P.D. had been out earlier in the night responding to individuals coming to his residence and assaulting him and a friend. Caller indicated that suspects had been identified and it was his understanding that charges and a warrant were being pursued today. We attempted to contact suspects, but were not able to do so. At this time this matter is being handled by G.P.D. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
2:33 a.m., Athens — While on routine patrol, a local business was found to have lights on inside the structure that are typically not active. The area was patrolled and the business was found to be secure. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
6:59 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to the Chauncey Post Office for a report of theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
7:35 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains area on vehicles being entered on Main Street. Possibly change and a wallet were taken. A report was made on the incident.
11:20 a.m., Guysville — Deputies were dispatched to the Guysville Marathon on a report of a theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
11:55 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to a vehicle striking a fence in the Chauncey area. Caller was a neighbor who did not get a license plate on the vehicle. A deputy attempted contact with the home owner who was not home. A report was taken on the incident.
12:20 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to SR 329 Guysville on a report of brush fire, that was found to be a structure fire. Deputies were able to determine that there were no persons in the structure.
12:33 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Mckee’s scrap yard on a private property accident involving two vehicles. On arrival a report was taken on the incident.
3:34 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a theft report by phone from a resident that resides on Angel Ridge Road in Athens. The complainant stated that multiple items were taken from a storage building on the property, at this time there is no further leads on any suspect.
5:56 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Beech Road in The Plains for a report of an active breaking and entering report. The complainant stated that he manages the property and observed a male and female inside a abandoned trailer. Deputies made contact with the female who stated she returned to the property to obtain her property. The male suspect had fled prior to deputies arrival. Nicole Cline, age 34 of The Plains was given a summons for criminal trespassing. A warrant will be issued for the male suspect for criminal trespassing. No further action taken.
3:15 a.m., The Plains — Deputies received information regarding the whereabouts of an individual with an alleged active warrant. Warrant was confirmed, subject was located at a residence in The Plains, arrested without incident, and taken to SEORJ on said warrant. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:51 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Buchtel for a reported burglary attempt. On scene, the male advised it was actually a subject he knew attempting to collect a debt from him.He stated the man left without incident. It was determined that no criminal act had occurred. The caller advised he would call back if the man returned and caused a problem. No further action needed.
6:37 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a dispute in the Albany area. On arrival the male subject had left the scene. Parties still on scene did not wish to pursue the issue any further.
7:39 a.m., The Plains — A vehicle in The Plains area was entered. Caller advised loose change was taken from the vehicle. Caller did not need a unit to respond.
10:17 a.m., The Plains — Hopewell advised they had a patient in The Plains area that needed to be picked up for a metal health evaluation. Documents were received and contact was made with the patient who was transported to the hospital.
10:22 a.m., Glouster — Deputies did a well being check on a female living on Greens Run Rd. It was determined during the conversation that the female did not meet the criteria for a Blue slip.
12:20 p.m., Guysville — Deputies assisted with a structure fire in Guysville. During the investigation a suspect was located and interviewed by the Fire Marshal. 39 year old Jennifer Midkiff of Guysville was charged with arson and breaking and entering. She was transported to the regional jail.
4:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rhoric Road in Athens for a report of a dispute. While Deputies were en route, Deputies were advised that this was not a dispute and that it was a medical issue. Deputies remained on scene until EMS personnel arrived on scene. No further action taken.
4:35 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Four Mile Creek in Coolville for a report of a abandoned vehicle. The complainant stated that the vehicle was tagged for removal by our office in December of last year and wished for the vehicle to be removed. The complainant was not home at the time when Deputies were on scene and wished to be present when the tow company arrived on scene. No further action taken.
5:10 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Coal Run Road in Chancey for a report of a abandoned vehicle. Deputies observed a vehicle on the side of the roadway and was advised this vehicle was not stolen. No further action taken.
5:39 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guy Street in Guysville for a report of drugs being located. Deputies arrived on scene and did not observe any drugs but did find some property. No further action taken.
6:01 p.m., Athens — ASCO and the Athens Police Department responded to SR. 550 in reference to a fight involving a knife. Once on scene it was determined a group of juveniles had been fighting and one of those juveniles had a knife. This case is still under investigation.
7:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Monk Road, Nelsonville, Ohio in regards to a suspicious vehicle, and suspicious persons. Deputies made contact with the complainant, who stated a vehicle and two males were seen walking around the area. When approached the males did not respond when they were told they were trespassing. Later another vehicle came to tow the first vehicle away from the area. Deputies searched for the vehicles in the area but were unable to locate them.
7:30 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Brimstone Road in Coolville to help with the assistance of the Coolville Police Department. While en route, Deputies were canceled by Coolville Police Department. No further action taken.
8:58 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville in regards to an intoxicated female in a verbal dispute with her family. Prior to law enforcement arrival the female left the residence. The caller advised he just wanted the subject to leave. No further action needed.
9:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a possible drug overdose. Deputies arrived on scene and the subject was alert and talking. The subject was checked by EMS and refused to go to the hospital. No narcotics were located at the residence. No further action taken.
Nelsonville Police Department
Thursday, March 5
12:33 a.m. — Officers were asked to do a well-being check on a female on West Franklin Street by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. As the officers were attempting to locate her, HCSO called back and said they had made contact with the female.
1:48 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to East Washington Street for a 911 open line but they system was unable to provide an exact location. Officers went to several residences but were unable to determine who made the call.
4:17 a.m. — Officers assisted ACEMS in the 300 block of West Canal Street with a male believed to be experiencing a mental health issue. The male was transported to the hospital by EMS.
6:47 a.m. — Officers responded to East Franklin Street for a reported theft. A pair of shoes was located and returned to the caller.
7:59 a.m. — Officers responded to Watkins Street for someone possibly trying to steal bricks. Nobody could be located in the area and no bricks were noticed to be missing.
9:11 a.m. — An officer took a report about an unwanted person on their property. Officers assisted in completing a ban/trespass notice for a residence on the 1000 block of Poplar Street.
11:00 a.m. — An officer took a report from a resident of Grosvenor Street about a male who was on her porch earlier in morning. He was described as a white male in his mid 40s with scruffy hair, a beard, and no teeth.
11:08 a.m. — An officer responded to a parking complaint on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The license plates were up to date and the officer made contact with the owner. The owner advised, due to her health condition, she was unable to drive. She further stated she was giving the car to a family member and it would be removed in 48 hours.
11:52 a.m. — An officer made a traffic stop on juvenile on a bicycle. It was determined the juvenile was supposed to be on house arrest per Juvenile Court. The Court was called and the juvenile was instructed to return home and contact the Court.
1:40 p.m. — Officers responded to the 400 block Chestnut Street to speak with a female with ongoing mental health concerns.
2:17 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of Chestnut Street to speak with a male reporting an incident at his residence on Poplar Street. Ultimately the male was transported to Ohio Health in Athens for an Emergency Pre-Screen mental health evaluation.
4:18 p.m. — An officer took a report concerning a stolen bicycle from Myers Street.
4:32 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Canal Street for a person who locked their keys in the vehicle with a small child inside. Hocking College PD assisted in opening the vehicle.
5:42 p.m. — Officers responded to juvenile complaint on the railroad tracks near Watkins Street. It was reported one of the juveniles had been shot with a slingshot. This matter is still being investigated.
6:06 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of 3 suspicious males on Grosvenor Street near Chestnut Street. The officer made contact with the males.
6:33 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on South Harper Street.
6:41 p.m. — An officer responded to a parking complaint in the alley between Fort Street and Elizabeth Street. As the vehicle was blocking the alley it was towed away.
7:55 p.m. — An officer was dispatched to a report of a suspicious female on Canal Street near SR 691.
8:21 p.m. — Officers were dispatched to a well-being check for two juveniles on Myers Street. They were found to be in the company of an adult female and doing fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.