Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, Dec. 28
12:11 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, for a suspicious person complaint. The caller reported that her neighbor was a registered sex offender and he had been to her residence. On scene, Deputies spoke with the caller, who advised that the neighbor had asked her for a lighter and returned to his apartment. She stated she did not believe that was what he wanted but could not give any exact reasons why. No other acts or criminal behavior were reported to have occurred. Deputies advised the woman to call back if she believed an actual criminal act was occurring and assistance was needed. No further action needed.
7:53 a.m., Nelsonville – Deputies responded to the York Twp. Fire Department, in Nelsonville, in reference to a semi-truck stuck in the grass and mud on the Heli-pad area causing damage the property. Both parties were supplied with case numbers for their records in case of any insurance claims that would be filed. No further actions were needed.
9:25 a.m., Coolville – Deputies took a report of a stolen Komatsu PC27MR-2 Mini Excavator, from the Coolville area. The excavator was teal in color. Any information on this equipment please contact ACSO.
9:27 a.m., The Plains – Deputies were dispatched to Athens Schools bus garage, for an open gate. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with maintenance and they replied that a bus left a couple hours ago and they would get it secured. Deputies resumed patrol.
9:43 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Blake Rd, in Coolville, to take a report of a possible identity theft.
12:15 p.m., Nesonville – A report of medication theft was taken from a resident on Matheny Rd, in Nelsonville. Approximately 30 Xanax were taken from the caller. A report was filled for theft.
3:11 p.m., Athens – A female came to the Sheriff's Office, wishing to file a report. She advised that her neighbor had repeatedly came onto her property, and she has asked him not to. Contact was made with the male who was advised that if he returned to the property he could face criminal charges. The female was also given information on obtaining a protection order.
4:38 p.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to Pepper Lane, in The Plains, in regards to a juvenile female that was reported missing by one of her juvenile friends. The caller stated she thought her friend was going to return to her residence, but may now be walking around The Plains with another male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to locate the described juveniles. Deputies attempted to make contact with the caller, but were unable to, due to the phone blocking incoming calls. No parent has reported said juvenile missing.
5:11 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Pleasanton Road, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious motorcycle. Deputies patrolled the area with negative contact. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:41 p.m., Millfield – Deputies responded to Sand Ridge Road, in Millfield in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant. He stated that his friend came to his house, yelling and making threats. Deputies spoke with the other involved party. He advised that the complainant had his car battery. The complainant returned the car battery to the other involved party. The complainant did not wish to pursue charges for the threats that were made. No further actions were taken.
6:47 p.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Wonder Hills Dr, in Athens, in regards to a suicidal male. The male sent a text message to a family member stating he wanted to shoot himself. Deputies made contact with the male, and he agreed to go to Obleness Hospital for an evaluation.
9:21 p.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Ellis Ave, in Chauncey, in regards to a 911 open line. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with a female at the residence. She stated that her 12-year-old daughter accidentally dialed 911. No further action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.