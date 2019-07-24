Ohio University Police:
Monday, July 22
11:11 a.m., Adams garage — Complainant reported bicycle accessories missing from the area.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday, July 23
4:40 a.m., Albany — A report of a vehicle parked along the roadway on Route 50 was received. The complainant advised a subject ran away from the vehicle with a pistol in their hand. Deputies responded to the area unable to locate any vehicles parked in the area nor persons on foot. Deputies patrolled the area for a time but did not observe any suspicious activity.
Athens Police Department:
Wednesday, July 24
2:13 a.m., West Washington Street — Officers responded to West Washington Street for a report of damage done to a vehicle. A report was taken.
