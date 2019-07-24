Ohio University Police:

Monday, July 22

11:11 a.m., Adams garage — Complainant reported bicycle accessories missing from the area.

Athens County Sheriff's Office:

Tuesday, July 23

4:40 a.m., Albany ⁠— A report of a vehicle parked along the roadway on Route 50 was received. The complainant advised a subject ran away from the vehicle with a pistol in their hand. Deputies responded to the area unable to locate any vehicles parked in the area nor persons on foot. Deputies patrolled the area for a time but did not observe any suspicious activity.

Athens Police Department:

Wednesday, July 24

2:13 a.m., West Washington Street — Officers responded to West Washington Street for a report of damage done to a vehicle. A report was taken. 

Load comments