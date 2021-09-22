Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Sept. 20
12:42 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pearl Chapel Road in Albany in reference to an assault. This matter is currently under investigation.
7:38 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to SR 691 in Nelsonville on a report of a suspicious male sitting on a guard rail. Deputies located the subject and identified the male, who stated that everything was fine and that he was waiting on his ride. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:04 p.m., Guysville — The Carthage Township Trustees reported that over the weekend a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. A report was completed.
4:05 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster to meet with deputies from Perry County in regards to a transport. Perry County stated that they had a male who had warrants out of Athens County for possession of drugs. Deputies arrested Phillip Traugh, age 35, of Nelsonville for his active warrants and transported him to the Regional Jail without incident.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
12:13 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 78 in Glouster for a loud music complaint. On scene, deputies spoke to the party in question, who advised that they would keep the music turned down for the remainder of the night. No further actions were necessary at that time and deputies returned to patrol.
9:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Williams Road in Athens on a 911 hang-up call. Once on scene, it was determined to be phone line issues and not an emergency.
11:02 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Chase Road on an activated residential alarm. Upon arriving on scene, contact was made with the homeowners, who advised it was an accidental activation. Deputies returned to patrol.
12:04 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Mill Street in Chauncey in reference to a report of a trespasser. Upon arrival in the area, no contact was made with any subjects matching the description.
12:49 p.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to a business in Albany for a report of suspected narcotics that were found in the business. Deputies arrived on scene and collected the suspected narcotics.
1:48 p.m., Jacksonville — A resident of Main Street in Jacksonville reported an incident of phone harassment. A report was completed.
3:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for an open-line 911 call. There was negative contact at the residence.
5:17 p.m., Trimble — While on vehicle patrol, deputies were alerted by a passerby of a possible domestic issue between a male and female as they walked northbound near State Route 13 in Trimble. Shortly thereafter, deputies located the two subjects in question. The parties were separated and questioned about the allegations of domestic violence/assault. Neither would admit to any violence and no signs of injury were visible. The parties offered to part ways for the evening and deputies returned to patrol.
5:19 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the Glouster area for a neighbor dispute. Upon making contact, evidence showed that all parties were mutual participants in the dispute. Parties were advised to remain separated.
7:35 p.m., The Plains — A subject contacted the Athens County Sheriff’s Office to file a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Upon speaking with the subject, it was determined that he was not the owner of the vehicle. He was advised that the vehicle owner needed to file the report.
10:25 p.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a suspicious person. Units patrolled the area but were unsuccessful in locating the subject.
