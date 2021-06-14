Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, June 11
3:20 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Allison Road, in Athens, for a male who was being disorderly. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that her grandson was out of control. She advised that he was upset due to her not allowing him to use the restroom while they were out doing errands. She said when they got home, he started making threats to kill her and his grandfather. She stated that he has mental health issues. The male was blue slipped, and transported to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
4:42 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road, in Athens, in regards to a theft complaint. The caller was an elderly female that stated she believed her daughter in law stole her eyeglasses. Deputies contacted the daughter in law, and she did not have the glasses. The elderly female was advised to look around her residence and attempt to find them.
7:40 p.m., Albany — Athens Deputies responded to Washington Road, in Albany in regards to a possible trespassing complaint. The caller advised she believed someone was living in an abandoned residence next to hers. Deputies made contact with a female living inside an apparent abandoned residence. The female stated her family lived at the residence, and she grew up in the residence. Deputies were unable to locate any current homeowner. The female was advised if contact with a homeowner is established, she will be trespassed.
9:03 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Penn Street in Glouster, for a dispute. Deputies spoke with the caller, who stated that he and his wife got into a verbal dispute. He said that she got upset and kicked the door off the hinges. Both individuals stated that no physical violence occurred. They both agreed to separate for the rest of the evening. No further action was taken.
9:52 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to New Marshfield, in regards to horses in the roadway. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not locate any horses in the roadway.
Saturday, June 12
12:42 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Poston Road, in The Plains, for a report of a female banging on doors and screaming for help. Deputies located a highly intoxicated female, who advised that she was just assaulted and kicked out of a nearby house. The female did not wish for any investigation or charges. Deputies gave the female a ride and left her in the care of some sober friends. No further action was requested.
2:27 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cowan Road, in Athens, for a report of a cow in the roadway. Deputies patrolled that area for some time and were unable to locate any livestock in the roadway.
5:06 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to W. Second Street, in The Plains, in regards to a caller witnessing a male attempting to get in her swimming pool. The caller stated she told the male to leave, and he complied. Deputies made contact with the male near The Plains library. The male was advised to leave the area, and not to return to the residence.
5:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S Route 33, near Wayne National Forest Headquarters. Deputies found that the male rider was not severely injured, and he denied transport by ACEMS. A report was taken.
8:37 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies received a report of a vehicle that had been left in a handicapped parking space, in Chauncey. Deputies tagged the vehicle for removal at the request of the property owner. Deputies were able to make contact with the owner of the vehicle, to let him know that it needed to be removed.
10:53 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Carbaugh Road, in Athens, in reference to a disturbance called in by a neighbor. Arrived at residence and made contact, but there was no indication of a disturbance, dispute, argument, or fight. All appeared quiet, and call was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Sunday, June 13
1:09 a.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Guysville, for an assault complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant and she advised that she and her boyfriend were assaulted at the residence they had been visiting. The caller stated that the assault began when she questioned the suspects over the behavior of their son. Further investigation is pending.
4:03 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Elm Street, in Buchtel, in reference to a 911 open line where a dispute was heard by AC 911 Dispatch. Upon arrival, it was determined this was a verbal dispute only, and there had been no threats or attempts of violence made. Parties indicated this situation was done for the evening. No further action taken. Returned to patrol.
4:54 a.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to ST RT 329, in Stewart, in reference to a 911 call, then followed up by a 911 SOS call. Call mapped very close to the area of SR 329 / Sharps Run Road. Deputies patrolled the general area. No suspicious circumstances or situation’s were observed in the general area. Additionally, no individual(s) were contacted who were in need of assistance. Complaint unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
9:32 a.m., Millfield — A deputy spoke with a male subject by phone, about his wife taking $200 dollars from his account. The male was advised the issue is considered civil and to seek legal council.
1:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Cannanville Road, in Athens, on a dispute between father and son. On arrival, deputies found that the father and son had left the area. Contact was made with the father by phone, who stated everything was fine. The issue started over the son refusing to surrender a cell phone.
6:15 p.m., Glouster — Deputies received a request from Athens Police to attempt to locate a vehicle in Trimble Township that was believed to have been involved in a theft case from Athens City. Deputies checked for the vehicle at several residences, but did not locate it at that time. APD was advised of units having negative contact with it.
6:47 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to the Gun Club Road, in New Marshfield, in reference to a male subject yelling and hitting himself in the head with a board. Upon arrival, Deputies attempted to make contact but were told by subjects on scene the suspect had left prior to our arrival. No further actions were needed.
6:58 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to E High Street, in Jacksonville, for a call of a male behaving erratically. When Deputies arrived on scene they determined the male needed to be seen by a medical professional. The male was then transported to O’Bleness Hospital. No further incidents occurred.
9:43 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of an automated alarm at a business, on Hebbardsville Road. Deputies arrived on scene at the business and were canceled by the alarm company as it was a false alarm. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:29 p.m., The Plains — A patrol request was made from a resident on Thelma Road, in Athens. The caller stated an unknown vehicle had been shining the headlights through the residence. Deputies patrolled the area without locating the vehicle.
Monday, June 14
12:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Salem Road, in Athens, in reference to suspicious activity reported in a residential area. No suspicious vehicles, people, or circumstances were observed during said patrols. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
4:25 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Ave, in Chauncey, in reference to a report of gunshots in a residential area. Area was patrolled, but no evidence to support the claim of a weapon being fired was observed. Complaint unfounded. Caller requested additional patrol of the area in effort to dissuade further incidents. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
