Athens County Sheriff's Office
Friday, Sept. 17
9:36 a.m., Glouster — Deputies received a report of a verbal domestic dispute in the Glouster area. Once on scene, deputies were advised that one of the involved parties had already left the residence, and the other involved party requested no further assistance. No physical violence between any family members was reported. With no other involved party present, and no evidence indicating any criminal act had occurred at the time, deputies resumed patrol.
1:47 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Enlow Road, Athens for a property damage report. The caller reported that someone had broken out his girlfriend's car window. No suspect or motive was known at the time.
Saturday, Sept. 18
2:27 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Guysville in reference to a caller reporting that her husband had made a threat to her via telephone. A report was taken of the incident.
3:29 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Jordon Run Road in Guysville in reference to a caller reporting suspicious activity. On scene, deputies walked the described area, but observed no signs of criminal activity.
5:59 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East Verity Street in The Plains in reference to a patrol request for a suspicious male. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the male.
2:16 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a property line/ trespass complaint. Upon arrival, units spoke with the involved parties, as well as the property manager, to establish a clear property line. No further action needed.
3:50 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies were dispatched to an alarm at the school building on Birge Drive in Chauncey. Prior to arriving on scene, the superintendent called stating it was a false alarm.
4:13 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a residence in Coolville for a trespassing complaint. The called advised that the subject, who left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, has been asked to leave the residence multiple times. Deputies advised to call again if the subject returned.
Sunday, Sept. 19
3:06 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster in reference to a caller reporting that there was a male with a firearm outside of an apartment building. On scene, it was determined that the male had left prior to deputies’ arrival. A female advised that the male was her relative, and that it was a BB gun that he had been shooting into the wooded area behind the building. No further actions were taken at that time.
7:41 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, for a prowler complaint. The caller believed they saw someone out by their garage. On scene, deputies checked the area but found no evidence that anyone had been on the property.
7:56 a.m., Athens — Deputies were en route to a call when they came upon multiple cows in the roadway on Rainbow Lake Road. Dispatch was able to make contact with the owner, and the cattle were successfully mooooved from the roadway. No further actions were needed.
8:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Campbell Street in The Plains in reference to subjects possibly living in an abandoned trailer. Deputies were unable to make contact with anyone at the reported residence. No further actions were needed.
9:03 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Atkins Street, Glouster to retrieve vehicle information from a subject at the request of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies made contact with the subject, and dispatchers advised Franklin County.
11:53 a.m., Albany — Deputies were dispatched to Albany on a report of a protection order violation that had occurred via phone. A report was taken.
2:14 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to Main Street, Jacksonville for a request of a well-being check. Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with the individual, who was found to be fine. Deputies returned to patrol.
5:16 p.m., Athen — The Sheriff's Office responded to United Lane, where the caller advised that a customer had stolen items from the store. Upon making contact, the manager advised they wanted the female trespassed from the property. The deputy attempted contact at her last known address with negative contact. Contact was also attempted via phone with no answer. At this time the female cannot be located.
7:45 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a call reference a suspicious male. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
10:06 p.m., Trimble — The Athens County Sheriff's Office received a report of an active verbal dispute in Trimble. Deputies responded and spoke with a male and female that stated they had been arguing, but had calmed down prior to their arrival. No criminal behavior was observed.
Monday, Sept. 20
12:42 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Pearl Chapel Road in Albany in reference to an assault. This matter is currently under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.