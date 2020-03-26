Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, March 24
12:00 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to an automated alarm at a York Township building. Deputies and a key holder checked the premises and found everything to be secure and in order. Deputies returned to patrol.
1:38 a.m., Trimble — Deputies were advised of a suspicious person walking around Trimble. Deputies patrolled the area at that time but did not locate any persons on foot or any other suspicious activity. Returned to patrol.
2:35 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Robinette Ridge in reference to a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies made contact with the involved female party. She had no visible injuries, and she declined to make any kind of criminal complaint. Deputies provided referral information before returning to patrol. No further action taken.
11:51 a.m., Coolville — Deputies were dispatched to Coolville in regards to a suspicious vehicle. The area was patrolled and the vehicle was not located.
3:01 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to McDonalds in The Plains, in regards to a male passed out in a vehicle. Contact was made with the male and he was sleeping. The male advised he’s basically living out of his vehicle and was at McDonalds using their wifi.
3:38 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Euclid Ave in Buchtel in regards to two subjects driving four wheeler’s on the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the four wheeler’s upon arrival. No further action at this time.
3:58 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Pine Street for a report of a package that was delivered and the complainant believed it to be illegal narcotics. Deputies observed the package and determined it to be vape juice. No further action taken.
4:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to US 33 East bound near Richland Avenue exit for a third-party report of a male that was suicidal and walking on foot. Deputies made contact with the male who stated that he was walking to Gallia County. Deputies attempted to help the male to make a phone call to see if a relative could come pick him up. While speaking further with the male, deputies did not observe any suicidal evidence from the male. No further action taken.
5:38 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to State Route 329 in Glouster for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with both parties who wished not to pursue any criminal charges. Both parties wished to separate. No further action taken.
6:13 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a male that wanted to go to O’Bleness for a mental evaluation. The male stated he was frustrated with his sister, and wanted to separate himself from her, and also stated he needed medication to calm himself. The subject was transported to O’Bleness with no issues.
6:40 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Terrell Road in Athens for a report of a suicide attempt. Deputies made contact with the complainant who stated that his mother attempted to commit suicide by gun and knives inside the residence. Deputies spoke with the female in question and did find evidence of self harm. Deputies transported the female to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
7:36 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in regards to a subject that knocked on the door of the Fire Department, and ran away. Deputies were unable to locate the subject, the Fire Department were advised to call back if they see the subject again.
Athens Police Department
Tuesday, March 24
1:53 p.m. — Officers responded to West Union Street, where Chester Lane reported $250 was removed from his Chase Bank account without his knowledge or authorization.
2:35 p.m. — Officers received a report of a theft of a newspaper box from the Plaza Mall on East State Street.
Nelsonville Police Department
Monday, March 23
3:32 a.m. — Officer observed a male walking on Myers Street with what appeared to be a lawn mower. Upon making contact it was determined to be a cart with all of the male’s belongings.
7:17 a.m. — Officer was summoned to the 900 block of Walnut Street by a neighbor. The neighbor reported hearing a loud bang around 3 a.m. then noticed a door to garage was opened. The officer checked the garage and believed the damage to the door was from an earlier incident at the residence.
9:35 a.m. — Officer responded to GoMart for a reported theft. While at the business they were also informed of a possible trespassing issue involving a person previously banned from the business.
10:36 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to Hopewell Health for a person who was upset. The subject left prior to the officers arriving.
12:17 p.m. — Officers responded to Starr Village for a well-being check. Officers were able to make contact with the person in question.
2:11 p.m. — Officers responded to the parking lot of the SEORJ for a report of harassment. The matter was resolved with the assistance of the staff at SEORJ.
6:50 p.m. — Officers responded to Monroe Street for a juvenile complaint.
7:13 p.m. — Officers went to the Public Square for a well-being check due to an unwanted guest in the apartment. The guest left without incident.
9:09 p.m. — Officers returned to the Public Square for a report of a female who was naked in the lobby. The female was taken into protective custody and transported to Ohio Health in Athens for an Emergency Pre-Screen Evaluation.
9:48 p.m. — Officers responded to a dispute on the 800 block of Poplar Street. Chad A. Hook was arrested for Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication.
10:11 p.m. — Officers responded to 1000 East Canal Street for a verbal dispute.
11:44 p.m. — Officers went to the 900 block of East Canal Street for a report of a suspicious male on a bicycle. The complex and surround area was search but he male could not be located.
Tuesday, March 24
12:52 a.m. — Officers responded to a “Burglary in Progress” on the 200 block of Madison Street as reported to 911. Officers spoke with the resident who denied there were any issues at her residence. She did provide the name of a person who she believed may have made the call. Officers then spoke with Kenneth Hall who admitted making the call and that it was false. Mr. Hall was charged with making the false call to 911.
4:47 a.m. — Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Poplar Street for a possible fight. Officer were unable to locate anyone in the area.
11:34 a.m. — Officer took a theft report from a resident in the 1000 block of East Canal Street who stated his propane tank was stolen.
12:49 p.m. — Officers responded to the 900 block of High Street to assist ACEMS.
2:50 p.m. — Officers responded to a possible theft complaint at GoMart. They made contact with the person described who denied taking anything from the business.
5:41 p.m. — Officer responded to West Washington Street for a male digging in a dumpster. Officer made contact with the male and told him he was on private property and the resident wanted him to leave. The male left without incident.
8:49 p.m. — Officer responded to a business on the 1000 block of East Canal Street. The employee reported two males threatened him when he told them the business was closed. The two males had left prior to the officer arriving.
10:16 p.m. — Officers responded to the 200 block of Fort Street for a verbal dispute.
