Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, March 31
3:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Rd, in Athens, for a roommate dispute. On scene, it was determined that the dispute was over civil financial matters. No violence or threats of violence had occurred. The involved parties agreed to remain separated in their respective rooms to avoid further conflict. No further action needed.
6:14 a.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Eighth St, in Jacksonville, for a domestic dispute. The caller reported that her adult daughter that still resided at home with her, was acting out and was possibly under the influence of narcotics. Deputies arrived to find that the daughter had already left with a friend. Deputies spoke to the mother, who did not want to make any kind of criminal complaint against her daughter. Deputies advised the woman on some of her options that were available in regards to the civil eviction process and possible treatment resources for the suspected substance abuse. No further action was needed at that time.
7:00 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a walk-in report of a theft of a purse and medication. No leads exist at this time.
12:49 p.m., The Plains — Deputies attempted to locate a male in The Plains, after he took off running behind a residence off of Connett Rd, when he saw the cruiser. Units were able to locate the male near the car wash, but he again fled between houses and was not able to be found after that.
1:36 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Dixon Rd, in Coolville, for a harassment complaint. Once on scene, units spoke with both parties settling the issue for the time being.
2:59 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Shade Road, in Shade, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke to both parties involved. It was determined that both individuals were arguing over cigarettes. Deputies determined only a verbal argument occurred, with no threats or physical violence occurred. Neither party wished to leave the residence, and both parities were warned for disorderly conduct. Units resumed patrol.
5:27 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to US 33 West bound, near Johnson Road, in The Plains, to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. No further action taken.
6:59 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hawks Road, in Athens, for an inactive burglary. The complainant stated that someone had entered her home and stole two tv's. This case will be closed pending further leads on a suspect.
7:02 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to Bucks Lake Road, in Guysville, for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated he was assaulted by a homeowner on scene. The victim did not wish to file criminal charges and only wished for the incident to be documented. No further action taken.
8:27 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Spring St, in Glouster, reports an incident were three persons tried to get him to fight him while at a residence on SR 78. Caller reported there was no actual fight that occurred and he was able to leave. A report was filed.
9:19 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Glouster Police department, on an active fight involving multiple persons. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted.
11:08 p.m., The Plains — A resident of Union Ln, in The Plains, reports a theft of a bicycle. A report was taken.
11:11 p.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to Fourth St, in The Plains, on a possible burglary. Dispatch advised the caller thought someone was upstairs in their residence. Deputies arrived on scene and checked the residence. No persons were located in the residence.
Thursday, April 1
7:18 a.m., The Plains — A report of a reckless driver was reported on SR682, in The Plains. A deputy made contact with the vehicle on Cross Street. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle on Connett RD, in The Plains. State Patrol was requested to the scene. Driver was later released to a valid driver without a charge.
8:03 a.m., Chauncey — A patrol request was dispatched for cars blocking Mill St, in Chauncey. Negative contact with any parking problem. Deputies went back on patrol.
9:13 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a report of an assault on Roy Ave, in The Plains. Contact was made with the caller who did file a statement. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigation.
12:03 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of theft, from a banking account from a residence in the Athens area. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.
12:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Hill Rd, in Reference to 2 large goats had walked on the property. Owner of the property wanted the Sheriff's Office to help locate the owner of the goats. Photos was taken and a post was made on Sheriff's Office Face book page asking for info on who may be the owners of the goats.
1:10 p.m., Athens — Deputies assisted Adult Parole, in locating a male on Scatter Ridge Rd. Male was not at home . Negative contact with anyone.
2:19 p.m., Coolville — A caller from the Coolville area, reported having medication stolen from her purse sometime within the past week.
3:11 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Hebbardsville Rd, in Athens, to do a well-being check on a female. Once on scene, the male at the residence was asked to leave and not return at there quest of the female. The male did leave without incident and the female was advised to call back if he returned.
3:26 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Main Street, in Trimble to attempt to locate an individual for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were unable to locate due to there not being a residence at this location. Units resumed patrol.
3:51 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies spoke with a male over the phone about a civil issue, involving contracting people to install a wood burner. He was, referred to civil court about the matter. No further action was needed.
8:11 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Mcvey Road, in Albany, for a report of a dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with both involved parties, who stated that an altercation had occurred between the two. Both parties had minor injuries. Deputies were unable to determine a primary aggressor due to both parties having injuries. Both parties were given citations for disorderly by fighting citations and summons to court. Both parties separated for the evening. No further action taken.
