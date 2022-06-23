10:10 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a harassment complaint. The complainant stated that a female came near his house and started yelling at him about an incident that occurred yesterday. Both parties were separated and advised to cease contact with each other.
11:29 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Hudnell Road, Athens, for a report of a vehicle that was parked on the caller’s property and possibly abandoned. Upon arriving on scene, the vehicle owner was located at a neighboring residence and advised they had parked there due to limited parking at the residence due to a gathering. The caller advised it was fine for the vehicle to be parked there, and deputies returned to patrol.
1:10 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Street in Glouster for a report of threats and harassment. A report was taken.
2:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a residential alarm activation on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens. While en route, the homeowner called and stated it was a false alarm. No further action was needed.
3:11 p.m. — Deputies responded to Lottridge Road in Coolville to attempt to locate an individual on a warrant. Deputies searched the property and surrounding areas but were unable to make contact with the suspect. Further attempts will be made.
3:15 p.m. — Deputies responded to and assisted with an accidental lockout on East First Street in The Plains.
4:10 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Union Lane in The Plains for a well-being check of a female. Deputies made contact with the female and spoke to her, then returned to patrol.
5:44 p.m. — Deputies responded to New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield, for a report of suspicious activity. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to find the reported activity. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:38 p.m. — Deputies responded to Wilson Road in Coolville for a well-being check. While on scene, deputies spoke with a man who stated he was in a lot of pain. Deputies called for EMS, who came to the scene and transported the man to O’Bleness.
7:22 p.m. — A caller in Canaan Township reported that their neighbor had been acting erratically and screaming at him on multiple occasions. The caller only wished to have a report of the incidents on file.
7:55 p.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a well-being check. The caller reported that a woman had thrown away an oxygen tank and requested that deputies check her well-being. On scene, deputies spoke with the woman, who stated that she was fine and no longer needed the oxygen tank.
8:07 p.m. — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road, Athens, for a report that a drunk male had lit his relative’s pile of junk boxes on fire, and that he was also riding down the roadway on a minibike. Deputies were unable to locate the male during their patrol of the area. A trespass warning form was signed by the property owner, and deputies are attempting to serve the male with a copy. No further assistance was requested.
9:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road in Glouster for a landlord/tenant dispute. A report was made, and the case is under investigation.
10:07 p.m. — Deputies received a report of gunshots or possibly fireworks in Chauncey. Deputies did not hear anything when they patrolled the area.
10:09 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old State Route 56 in New Marshfield for a fireworks complaint. Units patrolled the area but were unable to locate any fireworks.
11:25 p.m. — The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Glouster Library for a complainant who stated she was assaulted. Units arrived on scene and patrolled the area for some time but were unable to locate the complainant. Units resumed patrol.
June 20
6:53 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Lottridge Road in Coolville for an attempt to locate an individual with multiple warrants. Deputies arrested Jared R. Washburn, age 41, and transported him to jail.
10:11 a.m. — Deputies responded to North Plains Road, The Plains, for a report of possible gunshots. After speaking to people in the area, the sound was determined to be a vehicle back firing. No further action was taken.
1:10 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street in New Marshfield for a report of a theft. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was completed.
4:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a well-being check on a female. Deputies were unable to locate anyone at the residence, however they were able to make contact with the female by phone and confirm that she was okay.
4:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to Union Lane in The Plains for a report of a dispute. Deputies responded to the scene, and a report was taken.
5:05 p.m. — Deputies received a tip from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office advising that a male was making threats toward a female on Diamond Brick Road in Nelsonville. After making contact with the female, deputies were advised that the male was not on scene. The threats were found to be made through third-party communication. No direct threats were made toward the female. Initial information was taken for a report, and deputies returned to patrol.
5:16 p.m. — Deputies received a call about a reckless driver on Setty Road in Albany. Deputies patrolled the area but were unable to make contact with the driver. No further action was needed.
5:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a female inside a vehicle yelling for help. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle when they patrolled the area.
8:05 p.m. — Deputies responded to River Road in Athens for report of a verbal dispute. Before arriving on scene, deputies were advised that they could disregard due to the male subject leaving the residence. Deputies continued with the call and made contact with the female party. She advised that no physical violence or threats of physical violence had occurred.
8:19 p.m. — Deputies responded to Albany for a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property. Upon finding that the vehicle was stolen, deputies made contact with vehicle owner, who made arrangements for the vehicle to be towed.
8:24 p.m. — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Chauncey. The case is under investigation.
9:32 p.m. — Deputies responded to Chauncey for a complaint of fireworks. Deputies made contact with the family shooting fireworks and asked them to stop. They agreed, and deputies returned to patrol.
