Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Nov. 7
4:47 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies met with Logan Police at the Ohio Health parking lot in Nelsonville to take custody of a prisoner and transport them to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.
9:37 a.m., The Plains — Deputies assisted the Glouster Police Department to locate a subject with an arrest warrant in The Plains. Deputies were unable to locate the male.
10:19 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Knollwood Court in reference to a vehicle being stuck on the owner’s property. After checking the vehicle, it was impounded for having a fictitious registration. The owner was advised that once he provided a valid registration the vehicle could be released.
1:50 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Subway on North Plains Road for a property damage complaint. Deputies arrived on scene and a report was taken.
9:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to a North Plains Road residence in regarding a dispute. Deputies separated and were able to calm the involved parties in the dispute. One male was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest and was also suspect of having drugs on his person. The subject was arrested and jailed on the active warrants. The case is under further investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Nov. 7
1:57 a.m., Templeton-Blackburn Auditorium — Tyler S. Devol transported to regional jail for disorderly conduct/intoxication.
5:10 p.m., Templeton-Blackburn Auditorium — Canine deployment.
9:38 p.m., Carr Hall — Complainant reported an incident of suspicious activity. Under investigation.
