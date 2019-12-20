Athens County Sheriff’s Office:
Thursday, Dec. 19
4:05 p.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to Franklin Street in Amesville for an inactive dispute. The caller stated he was a mechanic and had performed repairs on a vehicle. He said a dispute had occurred when the owner arrived to pick up the vehicle and refused to pay. The caller reported that the man then ran over his foot while attempting to leave. No medical treatment was requested. Deputies spoke with the involved parties and collected information. The vehicle owner arrived back on scene and paid for the repairs as originally agreed. A report was filed. No further action needed at that time.
6:58 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Millfield Road for a runaway juvenile. The caller advised that her teenage daughter had left the residence three days prior and was believed to be with her boyfriend. The daughter had been in touch with friends and was ok but refused to contact her parents. The juvenile’s probation officer had already been made away of the situation. The girl was entered as a missing person and deputies began searching possible locations. The incident is under further investigation.
Ohio University Police:
Thursday, Dec. 19
1:55 p.m., Alden Library — Alden Library staff reported a possible public indecency involving a male subject.
2:33 p.m., Bromley Hall — The victim reported a possible sexual offense. After further investigation the victim believes no sexual activity had occurred. This report is unfounded accordingly.
