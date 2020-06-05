Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, June 4
5:50 p.m., Shade — Deputies received a complaint of harassment. Deputies spoke with the caller by phone. She stated that she and her husband are going through a divorce. As of today, her husband was along the road and as she went by her husband kept chasing her and passing her in a separate vehicle. A report was taken by phone and the caller was referred to our victims advocate.
6:34 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to a Coolville residence to assist ACEMS. The male was transported to OMH for medical treatment.
8:23 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Bethel Hill Road where the caller advised he heard a loud explosion. The area was patrolled with negative contact.
9 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to Whites Road, near the Hocking County line, to assist the Hocking County Sheriff's Office in locating a suicidal male on foot from a call in Hocking County. While en route deputies were canceled as Hocking County Deputies located the male.
9:40 p.m., Athens — CIU conducted a traffic stop on Columbus Road in Athens for vehicle defect. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, both were found to have active warrants for their arrest. Jeffery Spears, 37, of Glouster, and Crystal Smith, 35, of Jacksonville, were both placed under arrest and transported to SEORJ. Several item related to criminal activity were located in the vehicle. Numerous criminal charges are expected.
9:46 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to the Millfield area for a well being check. Contact was made and appeared to be fine. Case closed.
10:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Matthew L. Holdren, 36, of Logan, was located and arrested on active warrants. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
11:23 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Broadwell Street for a report of a missing person. The complainant stated that her boyfriend had been missing over an hour. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that she found her boyfriend hiding in the closet. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he was taking a nap, with no criminal activity, deputies returned to patrol.
11:47 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Fairlawn Avenue on a report of a vehicle driving recklessly and persons in the vehicle arguing with each other. Deputies patrolled the area and had not contact with the described vehicle or persons arguing.
Athens Police Department
Friday, June 5
1:48 a.m. — Officers responded to West State Street for a report of a motor vehicle theft. A white G2500 Express Chevrolet was reported stolen.
4:27 a.m. — Officers responded to Papa John's, 443 E. State Street, for a theft report. A Papa John's delivery vehicle sign was reported taken, at a cost of $800.
Nelsonville Police Department
Wednesday, June 3
12:18 a.m. — Officers conducted foot patrol on East and West Columbus Streets and the corresponding alleys.
12:30 a.m. — Officer conducted foot patrol on the bike path, North Street, Toth Drive and Myers Street.
1:20 a.m. — Officer checked on a suspicious vehicle on the 600 block of Walnut Street. No illegal activity was found.
1:23 a.m. — Officers began patrolling on foot in the area where they observed a suspicious vehicle. They then observed another male attempting to elude them on foot but was able to locate him nearby. Dustin Hamilton was arrested on a warrant from Hocking County and transported to the SEORJ.
4:30 a.m. — Officers received an anonymous tip that Dakota Sharon was at the 300 block of Burr Oak Blvd. He was located and taken into custody for previous charges (6/2/2020 Library/Myers Street call).
12:10 p.m. — An officer had a recreational vehicle (RV) towed from Pleasantview Avenue as it had expired registration.
2:17 p.m. — Officers located Douglas L. Young II running from a residence on the 100 block of Myers Street. He was taken into custody on a warrant from Adult Parole Authority and transported to the SEORJ.
2:35 p.m. — Officer responded to the 200 block of Adams Street for a report of a vandalized vehicle windshield. Officer attempted to locate the children a witness identified as being involved at their residence but nobody would answer the door.
6:55 p.m. — Officer assisted Hocking College Police Department with traffic due to a transformer fire.
7:25 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1000 block of Poplar Street for a verbal dispute. One of the parties involved agreed to voluntarily leave the residence for the night.
7:45 p.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of East Canal Street for a report of a shoplifter. The female had left but officers, based on the description provided, located the female in question. She voluntarily allowed the officer to search her belonging and nothing of significance was located. The store was made aware of the interaction and asked to review video footage to try and determine what, if anything, was stolen.
Thursday, June 4
1:04 a.m. — Officers conducted foot patrol on Columbus Street, Washington Street, Public Square, and the surrounding alleys.
9:23 a.m. — Officer responded to a commercial burglary alarm on East Washington Street. No criminal activity was located and the building was found secured.
12:54 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop on East Canal Street for a vehicle running the stop sign on Chestnut Street at East Canal. The driver was given a warning for the infraction.
1:00 p.m. — Officer conducted another traffic stop on East Canal Street for a vehicle running the same stop sign.
3:00 p.m. — Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Canal Street for a shoplifting complaint. This matter is still under investigation.
8:20 p.m. — Officers responded to a reported fight on the 100 block of Myers Street. Neither party involved was cooperative with the investigation but both stated it was only a verbal disagreement. One of males agreed to leave for the night and was picked up by his brother.
9:29 p.m. — Officer took a report about a missing walker (red in color) with rubber wheels. The complainant stated she did not want to press any charges but would like it returned if located.
10:41 p.m. — Officer responded to a report of a stolen bicycle from a third party. Officers checked the area for the bicycle but were not able to locate it. Officer told the caller to have the bicycle owner contact the police department for a report.
11:41 p.m. — Officer conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation on West Franklin Street at Madison Street. The driver was warned for the infraction.
