Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, June 30
12:51 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road for a report of a breaking and entering report. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the complainant. Deputies determined the breaking and entering did not occur. Deputies spoke with the female and a male also on scene. Deputies determined the female did not meet the criteria for a mental health evaluation at this time. Units resumed patrol.
7:33 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Railroad St. New Marshfield, for a possible trespass/burglary complaint. The caller reported that they believed someone had possibly tried to get in their attic from the outside. On scene, deputies made contact with the caller who advised it appeared that he was wrong. With no criminal act having occurred, deputies resumed patrol.
7:48 a.m., Millfield — Caller reported a neighbor was placing a fence up on property that belonged to him. The property is currently being surveyed at this time. Contact was made with the neighbor placing the fence up and he was advised of the dispute. Neighbor advised the fence was being put up on his property.
9:10 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaanville Road Athens, Ohio on a reported trespassing complaint. Upon arrival deputies met with the complaints who informed deputies that the suspect was still on the property. Shortly thereafter deputies attempted to stop and speak with the defendant as he past their location in his vehicle. The defendant failed to comply with their orders to exit the vehicle and fled the area leading deputies on a short vehicle pursuit. The pursuit continued for approximately 3/4 of a mile before the defendant left the roadway and entered onto an unimproved road/dirt trail. Deputies continued to follow the defendant for some time before the path was no longer passable. The defendant's truck was eventually located abandoned in the woods. The defendant has been identified and a warrant is being sought for his arrest.
9:16 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a dog being struck by a vehicle at the Dollar General in Albany. Units were advised to disregard after contact was made with the dog shelter.
9:32 a.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Monserat Ridge Rd, Millfield, for a report of a stolen credit card. The caller advised that her card was taken from her house while she was out of town. She said multiple friends and family member were present but no one was claiming to know anything about it. The incident is under further review.
10:12 a.m., Jacksonville — A deputy responded to Jacksonville on a suicide attempt. While en-route EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital before Law Enforcement arrived.
10:33 a.m., Athens — A deputy responded to a suspicious persons report on Radford Road Athens. Caller stated a male was seen lying down on the ground at a pull off in the area. A deputy arrived on scene but did not locate the male in the lot or surrounding area.
10:35 a.m., New Marshfield — A deputy responded to a report of a verbal dispute between a male and female in New Marshfield. A deputy arrived in the area and patrolled but did not locate the couple.
11:53 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies patrolled the West Bailey area in Chauncey on a report of a male and female on foot using drugs. Deputies responded to the scene but had no contact with the subjects.
12:40 p.m., The Plains — A deputy responded to threats and harassment in The Plains area. Contact was made with the caller who advised of the harassment. Caller was advised to call if the harassment continued.
12:41 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Hamley Run Road for a report of an abandoned vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle. The driver was confirmed to have been taken to the hospital for a mental health issuer by an earlier shift. With the vehicle being on private property, it was left due to it's removal being at the discretion of the property owner. No further action needed at that time.
2:26 p.m., The Plains — Employees from Buckley Brothers Inc. contacted the Sheriff's Office concerning recovered/discarded credit cards found by a customer on their lot. Deputies responded and the items recovered and logged into property.
11:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Alexander Twp in reference to a prowler complaint. Made contact with complainant, who indicated that someone was attempting to steal fuel but fled into the woods when confronted by his son. Area was patrolled, but no contact was made. A vehicle possibly associated with these individuals was parked ashort distance away. Said vehicle was tagged for removal as owners did not want it blocking their driveway and had no idea who was the owner. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Thursday, July 1
12:01 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Maple Street in Glouster for a report of a verbal dispute as a result of a court ordered eviction. Deputies’ assistance was not needed after arrival and the complainants stated the situation was under control.
1:06 a.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to South Canaan Road in Guysville for a report of a 911 hangup call. Units spoke with the homeowner who stated that everything was fine. Units resumed patrol.
1:52 a.m., Athens — Deputies were conducting business checks in the Canaan Township area when they observed an opened door to a business. Units cleared the building and found no person/persons inside. Units did secure the building. Units resumed patrol.
3:26 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded Locust Street in Glouster for a report of a trespassers. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated the suspects had left prior to deputies’ arrival. Deputies were advised that one of the suspects was removed by Glouster Police Department the day prior. Deputies advised the complainant to follow-up with GPD. Units resumed patrol.
4:33 a.m., Wellston — Deputies responded to the Wellston Police Department for a transport of a subject with an active arrest warrant. Deputies completed the transport to SEORJ without incident.
5:31 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Campbell Street in The Plains for a report of individuals attempting to gain entry to vehicles in the area. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating the individuals. Units resumed patrol.
5:59 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a hypodermic needle being found on the ground. Deputies took possession of the needle, and properly disposed of it. Units resumed patrol.
9:14 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an inactive neighbor dispute in The Plains. The caller reported a neighbor was partially blocking an alley causing her to have to drive in someone else's yard to get through.
9:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Radford Road in Athens for a report of recovered mail. The caller advised they found unopened mail that did not belong to them on their property. Deputies recovered the mail, and with no evidence of any criminal act at that time, the mail was then turned over to the Postal Service.
10:26 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies assisted Athens County Emergency Service's with two juveniles whose father was being transported to the hospital and there was no one available to care for them. The children were taken to the hospital to meet with their aunt and uncle who were coming from the Middleport area.
12:00 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Athens at the request of Athens City Police to assist with a traffic stop. No additional deputy action was needed.
12:13 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield to conduct a well-being check. On arrival contact was made with the person in question who reported everything was fine and they had just been sleeping. No further action required.
12:18 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Deep Hollow Road in Coolville for a parking complaint. The complainant stated that the neighbor had a truck parked in the road, blocking the roadway. Deputies made contact with the neighbor, who moved the truck without incident. No further action was needed.
1:26 p.m., Trimble — Deputies responded to Mason Street in Trimble for a well-being check. Athens City Police requested the check after attempting to locate the person in their jurisdiction. Deputies made contact with the homeowner, who advised that the person they were looking for had not been there in 2 years. The information was then relayed to Athens Police. No further Deputy action needed.
2:02 p.m., Athens — A resident of Athens County came to the Office to report the theft of medication from their residence.
2:24 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to an active dispute on Roy Avenue in The Plains. On arrival, units spoke with one half of the dispute, but the other party had already left. The dispute was reported as being verbal only, requiring no further action.
3:14 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report from a resident of Angela Drive in Athens regarding their mail had been stolen the night before. A report was taken.
3:34 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle on Salem Road in New Marshfield. Shortly after taking the report, deputies were advised that OSHP had taken a report of the vehicle being crashed two days earlier. The caller was referred to OSHP to recover their vehicle.
6:57 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to Jacksonville for a report of a manic person threatening others. Deputies spoke with the subject and then transported them to the hospital after finding that they would benefit from a mental evaluation.
5:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Avenue in The Plains in regard to a theft report. The caller stated that somebody had broken into their vehicle and had stolen miscellaneous items. There are currently no leads on a suspect at this time.
9:31 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies received a call from Steinmeyer Road in New Marshfield who reported that his wife indicated to him that she was feeling unsafe because of a person was refusing to leave her home. Deputies made contact with the caller's wife, who advised that she felt perfectly safe, and was not in need of any assistance.
9:33 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a fireworks complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any fireworks. Units resumed patrol.
10:27 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to State Route 78 in Buchtel for a loud noise complaint. Deputies patrolled the area and did not observe any loud music as reported. Units resumed patrol.
10:43 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to New Marshfield for a domestic dispute complaint. When Deputies arrived and spoke with the complainants who advised a family member had made threats of violence towards them. Deputies were advised also that the subject had possibly been on drugs and has a history of mental illness. Once on scene, it was determined that the subject would benefit from a mental health evaluation. The subject was transported to the hospital and no further action was needed.
