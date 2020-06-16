Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Friday, June 12
8:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to Salem Road for a burglary complaint. Upon deputies arrival, the caller stated that while she was at work, her husband came into the home and removed some items. Deputies learned that they are still married and determined this to be a civil issue. The caller was advised to call an attorney to begin civil proceedings. Deputies resumed patrol.
3:35 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to N. Plains Road for a trespassing complaint. After an investigation, it was determined that there were no grounds for trespassing or removal from the occupant of the apartment. The complainant was referred to civil court for an eviction.
3:48 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to an alarm on Blizzard Lane. Deputies were canceled at alarm companies request due to false alarm.
9:34 p.m., Shade — Deputies responded to the Shade Community building in regards to a suspicious vehicle/person complaint. Deputies made contact with the individuals at the park.The subjects stated they were just playing basketball, and will be leaving shortly. Deputies returned to patrol.
10:55 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to a Radford Road on a report of a possible burglary in progress. Upon arriving on scene, deputies did not locate any persons or evidence of a burglary. Deputies spoke to the complainant and returned to patrol.
11:49 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Marion Johnson Road, in Athens, for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with multiple people on scene and was advised that a female had assaulted three victims on scene. Deputies did find probable cause to arrest Amanda Ruth, 41, of Athens, for domestic violence. It was later determined that Ruth had previously been convicted for domestic violence. Due to the previous conviction, Ruth was charged with felony domestic violence. Multiple other charges will be requested at a later date. Ruth was transported to SEORJ without incident.
4:49 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Route 144 in regards to a disoriented female. The caller stated the female was laying in the middle of a road in Stewart, the female got up, and flagged the caller down. The caller drove the female to Poston’s for assistance. The female was making bizarre claims, and stating something bad is going to happen to everyone in the area. Deputies made contact with the female, and transported her to O’Bleness without incident.
8 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Connett Road in regards to a male that was being harassed by a mind reading drone. Deputies spoke with the male, and he stated he has been repeatedly followed and harassed by a mind reading drone. Deputies spoke with the male’s case worker, and she stated she will assist him for the evening. No blue slip required due to the incident not meeting the criteria.
6:45 p.m., Stewart — Deputies responded to Stewart to attempt to locate an arrest warrant. After extensive patrol of the area, the person was not located.
10:21 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were dispatched to the S. Plains Road in reference to a male subject reporting his hammocks had been stolen overnight. After making contact with the complainant and obtaining a few names as suspects, deputies attempted to make contact with the subjects but had negative contact. No further actions were needed.
5:39 p.m., The Plains — Deputies received a report of an abandoned vehicle on private property. The vehicle had previously been tagged for removal, and the complainant was advised that he may have it towed.
7:40 p.m., Stewart — Deputies were dispatched to Stewart, on a report of juveniles riding bicycles in the roadway. Upon arriving in the area, deputies spoke to an adult who was unaware that the juveniles were in the roadway and advised it won’t happened again. Deputies returned to patrol.
9:40 a.m., Athens — Deputies assisted the Wood County West Virginia Children’s Service’s with locating two children who were allegedly with their grandmother. Once the children were located they were instructed by West Virginia officials to be in Domestic Relations Court later that day. No further action required of Athens County.
9:29 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Main Street for a third party report of a possible domestic violence. Responding deputies spoke with the alleged involved parties, but did not find any evidence of violence or threats of violence. Deputies returned to patrol.
6:01 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township for a report that an equipment company damaged a driveway. Involved parties exchanged information, and deputies advised the complainant that the damage is a civil issue that may be handled privately or in court if necessary.
7:52 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of a confrontation with a gun involved. Deputies located all involved parties, but were unable to locate any firearms. Neither side wished to pursue charges, and both agreed to avoid further contact with one another. Case closed.
7:57 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies patrolled the area of Jacksonville for a report of dirt bikes driving down the roadways. Deputies were unable to locate the reported vehicles.
Saturday, June 13
7 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Route 682 in regards to a well being check. The well being check was called in by a family member. The subject was located, and fine.Deputies returned to patrol.
9:21 a.m., Athens – Deputies responded to Columbus Road for a report of an alarm. While deputies were en route, Deputies were advised they could cancel. No further action taken.
10:20 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Lemaster Road for a report of fireworks complaint. Deputies sat stationary and patrolled the area and was unsuccessful in locating. No further action taken.
2:16 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Strouds Run Road for a report of sound of gunshots complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated they heard multiple gunshots coming from the boat ramp at Strouds Run State Park. Deputies made contact with two males and confirmed that the sounds were coming from fireworks. Deputies also found evidence of fireworks being set off. Deputies did not find any evidence where a firearm was fired. No further action taken.
9:42 a.m., Amesville — Deputies responded to New England Road for a dispute. The situation ended up being civil but units were able to resolve the current issue. The involved parties were referred to domestic relations to sort out the rest of their issues.
12:26 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were called to Town Street to assist Glouster Police Department. GPD handled the complaint. Units returned back to patrol.
1:21 p.m., Jacksonville – Deputies were called to Main Street for a loud music complaint. The caller stated that the neighbors were playing music that was keeping her children awake. Deputies spoke with the neighbors, who advised that they would shut off the music and go inside for the evening.
2:08 a.m., Athens — Deputies were called to Lemaster Road for a report of a suspicious person. The caller stated that someone had knocked on the door asking for help.Deputies made contact with a male and female that stated that they had knocked on a couple of doors to attempt to get a ride to town. When deputies made contact with the two individuals they had gotten a ride and was leaving the area. Returned to patrol
5:06 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Canaan Township for an activated residential alarm. After finding that the homeowner accidentally activated the alarm, deputies returned to patrol.
8:02 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Osborne Road for a report of sound of gunshots. Deputies met with two individuals that were target practicing. Deputies found the males were shooting in safe direction and no criminal activity was observed. No further action taken.
8:40 p.m., Guysville — Deputies responded to the Guysville public park for a report of juveniles damaging property. Deputies made contact with the juveniles and determined that no criminal activity was occurring. No further action taken.
11:54 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Taylor Ridge Road, near State Route 13 in Glouster, to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop. No further action taken.
2:34 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains in reference to a female being passed out on one of the transit buses. Once on scene units were able to wake the female who apparently had just fallen asleep. No further action needed.
3:57 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Stonybrook Dr. building 6 for an alarm. Once on scene the building was found to be secure. Returned to patrol.’
9:57 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a broken window in a motor home. The complainant wished to have a record of the incident.
Sunday, June 14
10:12 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Ladd Ridge Road for a report of a stalking complaint. Deputies spoke with the complainant and the suspect in this case. Deputies were given conflicting stories on what happened during this incident. Both parties were advised to not have any further contact with each other. No further action taken.
1:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to a open line 911 call, in the Wollet Road area. It appeared to be a misdialed call. Persons can be heard talking and it sounded as if someone was mowing. The call was logged.
11:44 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to the Gun Club Road in reference to two male subjects being involved in an active dispute with a knife involved. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the brothers, and due to conflicting statements about the events, both parties agreed to separate from each other. No further actions were needed.
8:37 a.m., Nelsonville — Deputies were dispatched to the West Bailey Road in reference to an abandoned vehicle that had been there for 48 hours. Upon arrival, deputies found the vehicle, and no signs of distress were found and they were parked in a pull off along a hiking trail. No further actions were needed.
3:06 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Birge Drive for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area, but did not observe any suspicious activity.
6:29 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to S. Canaan Road in regards to an elderly male who believed he was being held hostage. The male believed he was in Columbus, Ohio and wanted to walk down the road to see his wife. The male stated if nobody was going to take him, he was going to walk there. The male was transported to O’Bleness Hospital for a mental evaluation.
8:26 p.m. — Deputies spoke with a female about a child custody issue. The female stated she is not married to the father, and does not have court approved visitation set up.The female allowed the father to have the child for the weekend, but the child was not returned on time. The father was contacted and advised to return the child as soon as possible. The father stated he would return the child this evening.
6:44 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a female jumping out of a vehicle and yelling then being forced back into the vehicle by a male. Deputies patrolled the area of York Township where the incident was reported but did not observe any vehicles matching the description.
12:43 a.m., Millfield — Deputies received a 911 hangup call from a residence on Mill Creek Road. Deputies were advised that no signs of dispute or distress was on the line. No further action taken.
7:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies took a theft report on Alderman Road. Deputies made contact with the alleged suspect in the theft that was reported. Deputies could not find any evidence that the male had taken the items that were stolen. No further action taken.
12:21 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Bean Road to take a report of a burglary. Caller stated she had returned home from vacation and found that clothes and jewelry were missing from her residence. A report was taken and the case is being investigated.
Monday, June 15
1:03 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at The Plains Elementary. Deputies spoke with the male who stated that he was listening to music. Deputies did not observe any criminal activity while speaking with the male. No further action taken.
Athens City Police Department
Saturday, June 13
12:12 p.m. — Officers responded to 90 W. Union Street for a burglary report. An echo dot was reported stolen.
4:40 p.m. — Officers responded to 175 Columbus Road for a report of indecent exposure. Nicholas Sandy was arrested on charges of public indecency.
Sunday, June 14
10:42 a.m. — Officers took a report of $300 worth of tools stolen overnight from 18 Marietta Avenue.
1:39 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen bicycle. The bike is a gray trek hybrid worth a reported $400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.