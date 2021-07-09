Athens County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday, June 7
12:41 a.m., Jacksonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to South Second Street in Jacksonville for a report of drug activity. Deputies did not locate any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
5:17 a.m., Glouster — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Penn Street in Glouster for a dispute. Deputies determined no threats or physical violence had occurred. Both parties wished to separate. Units resumed patrol.
9:32 a.m., Athens — A deputy was dispatched to Rock Riffle Road on a suspicious vehicle and person. The caller reported the person was selling a service to chip and seal the caller's driveway. Caller requested a deputy patrol the area to see if the persons were trying to scam residents. A deputy patrolled the area but did not locate the vehicle or persons.
12:37 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Ball Drive, Athens for a report of a subject listening to a lewd movie loudly in his vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and made contact with the driver. He advised he was a private contractor waiting for the rest of the crew to return back from lunch. No lewd movie, music, or behavior was observed. The caller was advised to call back if there were any additional problems.
1:01 p.m., The Plains — The Sheriff's Office was advised of a 2006 Harley Davidson 883 stolen from a storage unit on Pine Street in The Plains. The motorcycle is black with skulls on the foot pegs / motor case and has a spider over the tail light. The license plate is FXJ43. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this motorcycle please call the Sheriff's Office.
2:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains Community Center for a 911 call. Once on scene, the owner of the phone stated the phone was in her purse and must have dialed because of pressure on the side buttons. No further action needed.
5:07 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Vore Ridge Road in reference to an inactive dispute. On arrival the complainant reported an ex-resident keeps returning to gather belongings but in the process causes a lot of problems. The caller was told to call back when the suspect returned so a trespass complaint could be issued.
9:28 p.m., Trimble — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Walnut Street in Trimble for a patrol request due to recent thefts in the area. Units patrolled the area and did not observe any criminal activity.
10:21 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to York Township in reference to a well being check. Contact was made at the residence with the individuals of concern and it was determined they were fine. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
Thursday, June 8
12:21 a.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Dover Township in reference to an individual who was behaving in a bizarre manner and was potentially suicidal. Deputies made contact at the residence and determined this was a situation requiring a professional medical and mental health evaluation. The individual agreed to go to OMH for medical clearance and to speak with a mental health pre-screener. The subject was transported without issue. No further action taken.
2:34 a.m., The Plains — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to East First Street in The Plains for a report of a suspicious person. Deputies patrolled the area and were unsuccessful in locating any criminal activity. Units resumed patrol.
10:26 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of found property. The caller was a store owner who found a social security card outside in the parking lot. Deputies were able to locate the card owner, who advised they must have dropped it. No criminal acts were reported. No further action needed.
1:14 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to The Plains for a report of possible abuse allegations in regard to a juvenile. A report was taken, and the incident is under further review.
1:35 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to a domestic dispute in the Albany area. On arrival units spoke with each party separately and determined the dispute was verbal only. The male in this situation decided to leave for a while to let the situation calm down.
2:46 p.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to Glouster for a report of someone possibly squatting in a house. Deputies checked the residence and did not find any evidence of anyone entering or occupying it.
2:58 p.m., Chauncey — The Athens County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Chauncey Marathon for a suspicious person/vehicle complaint. The caller stated that a male wearing a backpack got into a parked vehicle and the occupants were just sitting there staring toward their lap. Deputies patrolled the area but the vehicle was gone on arrival.
4:40 p.m., Nelsonville — The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Coal Run Road for an abandoned vehicle complaint. The caller stated the vehicle was off the road and burnt up. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff's Office was notified of the discovery and they requested the vehicle be impounded. A towing company came to the scene and took possession of the vehicle and deputies resumed patrol. This matter is being investigated by Meigs County.
4:46 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Coolville for a report of a dispute. A trespass complaint was completed against a male that was reported to have been refusing to leave the property.
5:49 p.m., Coolville — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office located a male that had a warrant out of Athens County. Deputies met with Meigs County at the county line, and transported the male to SEORJ.
8:15 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road for a report of a prowler. Upon arrival, deputies were advised by the caller that the prowler had left the area.
9:36 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a well-being check on a female that was reportedly being kept at a residence against her will. Deputies met with and spoke with the female privately, and she assured them that she was not in any need of assistance.
11:18 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies observed a group of young adults gathered in the parking lot of Tri-County Career Center. Deputies stopped and spoke with the group and they stated they were hanging out there for the evening. A school administration member was contacted and gave the group permission to stay as long as they were respecting local residents.
11:32 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies were dispatched to the Jacksonville area for the report of an active drug overdose. The caller stated that a family member was collapsed on the floor due to an adverse reaction to narcotics and that Narcan had been administered. When deputies arrived they observed EMS treating a now responsive female for her medical emergency. She was then transported by EMS to O'Bleness Hospital for further evaluation.
