Athens County Sheriff's Office
Monday, March 29
3:38 a.m., Nelsonville — The Sheriff's Office, along with the State Highway Patrol, responded to U.S. 33 for a vehicle that was off the roadway. The vehicle was located and it was later learned it was stolen out of Fairfield County. A male suspect was located in the area, and this mater is under investigation.
9:00 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a theft of tools, on Rainbow Lake RD, in Athens. It was found that the suspect took the tools from a job site because the victim owed them money. The victim stated that they do not wish to pursue charges if their tools are returned within a certain time frame. The suspect acknowledged that he was in possession of the tools, and he was warned that charges will be filed if they are not returned.
9:45 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report of a male refusing to pay back money, that he had been paid by mistake. This case is under further investigation.
11:17 a.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone in reference to an unauthorized used of credit card, which was turned into collections. A report was taken on the incident and is currently under investigations.
1:44 p.m., Sharpsburg — Deputies responded to a landlord/tenant issue on Sharsburg RD, in Sharpsburg. On arrival, the landlord was not on scene. The deputy spoke with the tenant who advised the issue with the landlord was a parking complaint. Dispatch attempted to contact the landlord with no success. The deputy returned to patrol.
2:22 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Carr Road, in Nelsonville, for a third-party report of a domestic dispute. Deputies spoke with a juvenile on scene who stated that the two involved parties had left prior to our arrival. Deputies spoke with the original complainant who stated that everything was fine and did not need our assistance. Units resumed patrol.
3:10 p.m., The Plains —Deputies spoke with a female in regards to subjects trespassing on her property. The caller stated people walk through her yard and she inquired about purchasing a paint ball gun to shoot at them. She was advised to politely ask them not to walk through her yard, and call the Sheriff's Office if she has any issues, and not shoot them with a paint ball gun.
3:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasant Hill Road, in Athens, for a third-party report of a suicidal female. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the female. The female did make suicidal threat to deputies' that she wanted to harm her self. The female was transported to O'Bleness Memorial Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
5:05 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly, in The Plains, for a female who was possibly fainting. Deputies arrived on the scene and made contact with a female who was half asleep. She stated that her mother dropped her off to get groceries. She advised that she accidentally fell asleep. She stated she has not slept since 0100 hrs. She said a family member of hers passed away, and she's been having a hard time sleeping. The female's mother arrived on the scene and took her home. No further action was taken.
6:18 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to a possible dispute. Deputies arrived on scene and there was no dispute, but several subjects outside enjoying the weather.
8:02 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains, for a well-being check on a male. Deputies were advised the male was currently at the Valero, in The Plains. Deputies met with the male and determined the male did not meet any criteria for a mental health evaluation. Deputies gave the male a ride to a local business within the City of Athens. No further action taken.
9:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to the Piggly Wiggly, in The Plains, for a report of a intoxicated male talking to himself. Deputies made contact with the individual and determined him not to be under the influence. With no criminal activity observed, units resumed patrol.
10:12 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies received a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies met with the complainant and ascertained the vehicle had not been stolen. The complainant had got the vehicle stuck off the roadway on state property, in York Township. Deputies responded to where the vehicle was stuck. A tow company was called to remove the vehicle at that time. ODNR officers were advised as the incident occurred on state property and will be following up with the incident.
Tuesday, March 30
7:22 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies were dispatched to Euclid Avenue, in Buchtel, in reference to an open 911 call. Upon arrival, Deputies determined it was a false alarm and no further actions were needed.
11:57 a.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to a report of harassment, in the Coolville area. Caller was upset with a neighbor who allegedly filed a complaint against the caller the day before. A call for service report was taken.
3:24 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Pleasanton Rd, in Athens, in regards to a suspicious male trespassing on the caller's property. Deputies made contact with the male, who stated he is God, and the planet is going to be destroyed by "nazi" cows on the farm he was on. The male was transported to Obleness Hospital and a blue slip was completed. The male's vehicle was towed at the owner's expense.
5:33 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Roy Ave, in The Plains, in regards to a neighbor dispute. The caller stated her neighbor was intoxicated and is yelling at her children. Deputies made contact with the male and advised him to call the Sheriff's Office if he has any further issues with the neighbors. Nothing further needed.
5:42 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to South Street, in The Plains, for a report of drugs being found. Deputies retrieved the drugs and will be requesting an order for destruction. No further action taken.
11:02 p.m., Albany — Dispatchers advised Deputies of a verbal dispute over property. The caller advised that her husband would not give her her car keys. Before Deputies arrived, the woman called back and said the husband gave her the keys and left in his own vehicle. No further response was requested. With no violence or other criminal act having occurred, Deputies resumed patrol.
