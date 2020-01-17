Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Jan. 16
2:41 p.m., The Plains — Kenny Barnhart, 63, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in The Plains. Barnhart was transported to the regional jail for his own safety since he was unable to care for himself.
3:30 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a report of a theft. This case remains under investigation.
4:59 p.m., Jacksonville — Deputies responded to 64 Palmer Street in Jacksonville in reference to trespassers at a condemned residence. Upon arrival the door was found open but no one was inside.
6:45 p.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Alexander High for a report of a male who would not leave the facility. Deputies made contact with the male who was asked to leave the game by school officials. Deputies served the male with a trespass complaint and he was advised not to return to the property.
8:08 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to May Avenue in Chauncey for a report of trespassing. The complainant stated that someone entered her home while not being home. The complainant stated that the suspect did not take anything inside the residence. The complainant wished to have a report on file.
9:55 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to High Street in Chauncey for a report of a male who had a knife. The complainant stated that her son had a knife and was in a verbal argument. The complainant did not wish to file criminal charges and wished for her son to leave for the evening. Both parties were separated. No further action taken.
