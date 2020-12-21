Athens County Sheriff's Office
Saturday, Dec. 19
1:06 a.m., Shade — Deputies responded to Old Route 33 for a report of sound of gunshots. The complainant stated that she believes that someone had fired a weapon at/near her residence. While deputies were en route, the caller stated that someone was attempting to break in her front door. Deputies and Athens City Police Department arrived on scene a short time later. During the course of the investigation, units did not find any person or persons around the residence. Units determined this incident could have been a vehicle that backfired due to evidence that was on-scene near the residence. The Athens County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Athens City Police Department for their response on this call. All units resumed patrol.
12:10 a.m., Albany — Deputies responded to Bailey Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving back and forth past a residence. Deputies did not locate any vehicles when they patrolled the area.
4:08 a.m., Athens — Deputies located an occupied vehicle at Strouds Run State Park after hours. The driver of the car advised that they would leave the park and not return until daylight hours.
12:25 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 56 for a report of a runaway juvenile. Deputies were unsuccessful in locating the juvenile at an address that he was suspected of possibly staying at. The juvenile was entered as missing, and neighboring agencies were advised to be on the lookout for him.
4:34 a.m., Millfield — Deputies were on patrol when they stopped out with a male on Route 13, near Carr Hollow Road. The male stated that he was fine. Deputies resumed patrol.
6:40 a.m., Shade —Deputies responded to the Pleasant Valley Road in reference to a stolen side-by-side. Deputies were able to determine the side by side was taken sometime during Friday, Dec. 18, around 11:30 p.m. and found that it was missing Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 a.m. Case is currently under investigation.
3:55 p.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Askley Road in regards to a disorderly male. The caller advised the male was under the influence of some type of amphetamine possibly "flocka." The caller advised the male was suicidal, and homicidal. Deputies made contact with the male and placed him in custody without incident. The male was transported to Oblenness Hospital, for a blue slip.
3:31 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Nixon Road in regards to a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the complainant. He stated that his ex-girlfriend came to his friend's house, creating a disturbance. The property owner stated he wanted the female to leave. Deputies advised the female to leave the premises. No further action was taken.
4:26 p.m., Glouster — A resident of Penn Street reported an neighbor dispute involving juveniles. A report was taken and the investigation is pending.
10:08 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to East First Street for a complaint of trespassers. Deputies were handling other emergency calls at the time, and Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to assist. Units did arrive later, and patrolled the area for the individual who was trespassing. Units returned to patrol.
5:48 p.m., Coolville — Deputies responded to Ridge Road for a report of a trespass complaint. Units met with a suspect after being given a license plate number of a vehicle. Deputies did make contact with a male, who admitted to being on the property. At the request of the property owner, deputies served the male with a trespass complaint. Units returned to patrol.
12:06 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were called to Gun Club Road for an incident report. The caller stated that her husband had been using drugs and that he was hallucinating. After speaking with the male he advised that he wanted to get help. Deputies spoke with the husband and wife about possible options to getting the male into rehab.
12:06 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report over the phone of mail theft on Spice Lick Road. The caller advised that a vehicle pulled up and took a piece of mail out of his mailbox.
1:20 p.m., Buchtel — Deputies were called to Second Street for an alarm. Deputies made contact with the homeowner who advised it was a false alarm. Units returned to patrol.
Sunday, Dec. 20
1:01 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies were dispatched to Gun Club Road on an open 9-1-1 call. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found everything was fine, and it was found to be an accidental call from a watch phone.
3:28 a.m., The Plains — Deputies were on patrol when they observed a vehicle parked at The Plains library. Deputies checked the vehicle and found it unoccupied. No further action taken.
4:18 a.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to North Plains Road for a report of an alarm. Deputies found the building secured. No further action taken.
10:35 a.m., Amesville — Deputies took a report by phone. The caller advised that while delivering packages for FedEx, a female came out and started yelling at her. The caller advised that the female was threatening to harm her.
5:39 p.m., Millfield — Deputies responded to Route 13 in regards to a drunk driver. Deputies patrolled the area intensively but did not locate the vehicle. No further action was taken.
4:37 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Gun Club Road for a trespass complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made, the individuals were going through a dumpster. The individuals were advised to leave the property and not to return.
4:18 p.m., Athens — A male subject contacted the Sheriff's Office advising that somebody had stolen some of his checks. Those check were later cashed by the suspect. This matter is under investigation.
10:36 p.m., Athens — Deputies received a report of a private property crash at a facility on Bassett Road in Athens Township. Deputies responded to the scene and completed a private property crash report at that time.
12:08 p.m., Mineral — Deputies took a report of a stolen baseball and trading cards. Case is currently under investigation.
