Athens County Sheriff’s Office:

Tuesday, Aug. 20

1:37 a.m., Albany — Numerous reports of a man jumping into traffic on Route 50 were received. Deputies responded to the area and located the male walking along the highway. The male was expressing suicidal idealization to deputies and at one time attempted to crawl into the roadway. The male was placed into custody for his safety and taken to O’Bleness Hospital for an evaluation.

9:15 a.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Gun Club Road residence for a report of an assault having occurred the prior evening. A report was taken, and the incident is under investigation.

12 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to a Peach Ridge Road residence for a reported verbal dispute. Upon arrival, Robert L. Maffin, age 49, of Athens was found to have active warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and transported to court for his warrants.

