Athens County Sheriff's Office
Thursday, July 11:
6 a.m., Hogue Hollow Road, Guysville — Deputies responded to a dispute; both parties advised no physical violence had occurred. Both parties felt safe staying with each other and advised the issue was worked out.
11:36 a.m., Luhrig Road, Athens — Deputies responded to Luhrig Road in reference to a neighbor dispute over a driveway. Contact was made with the actual owner of the property who was able to get the situation worked out.
1:38 p.m., North Plains Road, The Plains — Deputies received a tip on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant. Kevin Payne was reportedly located and taken into custody. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
Athens Police Department
Thursday, July 11:
8:07 p.m., Richland Avenue — Officers responded to a report of aggravated menacing. Officers spoke to both parties and a report was taken.
Sunday, July 11:
12:14 a.m., Mill Street — Officers responded to a criminal mischief complaint. A report was taken.
2:26 a.m., West Union St. — Officers responded to the Corner on Union restaurant in reference to the front door being damaged.
Ohio University Police Department
Thursday, July 11:
4:29 a.m., Bob Wren Stadium — Holden M. Taylor was reportedly arrested for theft of a golf cart from the stadium.
