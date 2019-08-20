Athens Police Department:
Monday, Aug. 19
10:24 p.m., Playground Drive — Complainant reported a bicycle stolen. A report was taken.
Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Monday, Aug. 19
6:19 p.m., The Plains — Deputies responded to Piggly Wiggly in The Plains for a report of harassment and menacing. The complainant advised he was followed from the Alexander Schools area to Piggly Wiggly and was confronted by the person. Threatening behavior was exchanged between the two and they separated prior to law enforcement arrival. One party was cited for Driving Under Suspension and the other parties were released with a warning for disorderly behavior.
6:23 p.m., The Plains — Units responded to Pine Street in The Plains for a report of a breaking and entering. The complainant stated that someone had broken into her storage unit.
8:16 p.m., Nelsonville — The Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Route 33. During the stop, deputies learned a female had provided false information about her identity. It was discovered that she had two active warrants for her arrest. Consent to search the vehicle was gained and upon searching, deputies located suspected methamphetamine as well as heroin. Several charges are expected.
