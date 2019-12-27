Athens County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Dec. 26
6:13 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Selby Road in reference to a missing elderly female. Units searched the area for a couple of hours and found the female. She was transported to O’Bleness Hospital to be checked out.
8:10 a.m., Buchtel — Deputies responded to Bessemer Road in Buchtel for a report of property damage due to a vehicle that went off the roadway sometime in the early morning. During the investigation, it was found that the vehicle had driven through several yards and caused property damage throughout those properties. The vehicle was found in a grove of trees near one of the residences. The driver of the vehicle, Shala Bauer, age 29, of Buchtel was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Athens County EMS and the Ohio State Patrol were dispatched to the scene. Due to this incident starting on the roadway, OSP took over the case.
9:37 a.m., Athens — Deputies responded to United Lane in reference to a local business owner reporting a suspicious male. Deputies attempted contact with the subject near Fruth's Pharmacy as he took off on foot and was confronted at PA's Sure Stop. The subject fled to the rear of the store, as deputies gave chase over a barbed wire fence, over both west and east bound lanes of Route 50, where he was apprehended after a taser deployment on Hooper Road. Cody Elliott, age 24 of Athens was found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and what is believed to be methamphetamine on his person. Elliott was transported O’Bleness Hospital for a medical evaluation. Further charges will be filed, pending lab results.
1:02 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to a breaking and entering report on Happy Hollow Road in Nelsonville. The caller reported that someone had broken into their storage buildings and took multiple items. The incident is under further review.
2:01 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Oxley Road for reports of a male covered in mud at an address he was not supposed to be at. The occupant of the home has a protection order against him. Once he was confronted by the complainant and the other occupants of the home, he walked off the property and crossed Oxley Road and the Route 33 overpass (bridge). He was then confronted by a road deputy and fled into the woods. Another deputy arrived shortly after and joined in the foot pursuit. Cody Elliot, age 24, of Athens was apprehended in the woods near the bridge. At that time, he was placed under arrest for a protection order violation. Cody waNs then transported to O'Bleness Hospital for a mental and physical evaluation prior to being taken to SEORJ.
2:45 p.m., Chauncey — Deputies responded to Ellis Avenue in Chauncey for a theft report. Stolen was a craftsman 10 gallon air compressor taken from outside the residence. This case is under further investigation.
2:50 p.m., Athens — Deputies responded to Route 550 in Athens for a report of a protection order violation. The complainant stated her ex-boyfriend contacted her via Facebook. Deputies found probable cause and a warrant was requested for the suspect.
5:25 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies responded to Dogwood Ridge Road in Nelsonville for a possible location of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Athens and was unable to be towed from the location due to muddy terrain. APD stated they would investigate and respond to the scene.
