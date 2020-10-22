Athens County Sheriff’s Department

Tuesday, Oct. 20

12:18 a.m., Coolville – Deputies responded to Coolville, for an active dispute. Deputies interviewed all involved parties, and did not find that any violence or threats of violence occurred. Both parties agreed to separate within the home and remain peaceful. Case closed.

12:23 a.m., Chauncey – Deputies responded to Chauncey, for a possible suspicious persons complaint. The caller reported that her dog started barking at an outbuilding, leading her to believe someone was out there. Deputies checked the area but had negative contact with any persons. No evidence of any criminal activity was observed.

2:30 a.m., The Plains – Deputies responded to The Plains, for a report of an assault. Deputies are attempting to make contact with a possible suspect for an interview.

3:19 p.m., New Marshfield – Deputies responded to New Marshfield, to attempt to locate a male that possibly abandoned a vehicle in Highland County. Deputies attempted to make contact with the male at two possible residences, but the male was not there.

11:56 p.m., Chesterhill – Deputies responded to Plantsville Road, in Chesterhill, for a report of a runaway/missing juvenile. The complainant stated that she observed her daughter leave the residence and leave in a vehicle. The complainant is unsure at this time, the whereabouts of her daughter. Deputies were also advised that the juvenile had left her phone at the residence. The juvenile was entered into the NCIC as a missing person. This case remains under investigation.

