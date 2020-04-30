Athens County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, April 28
2:25 a.m., Glouster — Deputies responded to the area of Taylor Ridge and Route 13 in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Area was patrolled, but nothing suspicious or out of ordinary was observed. This complaint was unfounded. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
3:34 a.m., Buchtel — Buchtel Police Department had a vehicle stopped, deputy stopped to back up the officer. Verbal warning given for vehicle defect. No further action taken. Return to patrol.
8:20 a.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Old Route 56 on a complaint of trespass. Homeowner stated that he caught a male subject underneath of his vehicle parked in the yard. When the owner approached the male subject, the male fled into a light blue sedan. Further investigation into the complaint, found the male was attempting to take the catalytic converter from the vehicle. A report was taken on the incident.
12:56 p.m., Glouster — A dumping complaint was made of illegal dumping on Goose Run Road. Caller advised that he seen who dumped a couch over the road bank. Case is under investigation
3:07 p.m., The Plains — Deputies took a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Athens Township.
5:16 p.m., New Marshfield — Deputies responded to Waterloo Township for a reported destruction of property. Deputies found evidence that the suspect destroyed the victim’s property and issued a summons for Criminal Damaging.
7:27 p.m., Nelsonville — Deputies took a report of a theft of bank cards. Deputies are awaiting further information, in order to investigate further.
8:14 p.m., Mineral — Deputies were dispatched to Center Street in reference to a dispute between brothers, and one of them had a club. After speaking with the involved parties, deputies determined that nobody was assaulted and it was a verbal dispute. Neither brother wished to pursue criminal charges and one of them agreed to separate. Deputies transported the brother to another location.
11:31 p.m., Athens — Deputies took a report by phone, in reference to a possible missing person report. Deputies spoke with the complainant who stated that her mother is from Maryland, and could be in our area with family. The complainant also stated that the last time she had contact with her mother was via Facebook video on April 28, 2020 in the afternoon. Deputies attempted contact with the local address listed and was unsuccessful in making contact. At this time, a BOLO was sent out for the female in question for a well-being check. This case remains under investigation.
12:13 p.m., Millfield — Deputies patrolled the Millfield area on a report of a reckless driver on a dirt bike. Patrol was conducted in the area but the subject was not located.
1:25 p.m., Athens — Deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation at the church on Moyis Road. The church was checked and found to be secure. Deputy observed a bird flying around inside the basement.
3:48 p.m., Millfield — Deputies were dispatched to Sand Ridge Road, for a shooting complaint. The complainant stated that their neighbors had been out shooting guns and they could hear bullets coming through the trees. Deputies were able to locate the neighbors and it was determined that they were shooting in a safe direction. There was no evidence of a crime being committed and subjects were counseled on other target shooting safety tips. No further action was required and deputies resumed patrol.
6:21 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Route 78. The caller stated that their neighbors had shot their goat and turkeys. After speaking with both parties, there was no evidence that the neighbors shot or destroyed any of their animals. Parties were advised to stay on their own property and keep the animals penned up.
10:56 p.m., Glouster — Deputies were dispatched to Hunderton Road in reference to a 911 hang up call. It was determined a response was not needed to Athens County 911 Policy. Call response canceled. No further action taken.
Athens Police Department
Monday, April 27
6:24 p.m. — Officers took a harassment complaint at the station for an individual on Carriage Hill Drive.
Tuesday, April 28
3:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a complaint of two suspicious persons near 95 Columbus Road. Mark Barnhart, 30, of Chauncey, was cited for falsification.
Nelsonville Police Department
Monday, April 27
12:13 a.m. — Officers responded to the 100 block of Watkins Street for a report of a broken window. Although it was reported a rock was thrown through the window from the outside it appears the window was broken from inside the residence.
1:01 a.m. — Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut Street for a residential burglary alarm. While speaking with the homeowner they observed a male lying on the floor. ACEMS was summoned for the male and he was transported to Ohio Health in Athens.
8:27 a.m. — Officers responded to the 800 block of Chestnut Street for a report of two individuals picking up landscaping rocks. The individuals were identified and told by the homeowner not to return to the property.
10:51 a.m. — Officer responded to Wend Road for an animal complaint.
11:46 a.m. — Officers responded to a request for assistance from the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. They were in pursuit of a suspect from a shooting. A Nelsonville officer was able to deploy spike strips in the path of the fleeing vehicle as it was coming to the of Carbon Hill-Buchtel Road. The vehicle then continued onto SR 78, crossing over Canal Street, and stopping on the Hocking River bridge on SR 691. The male driver, later identified as Jimmy Lee Taylor, then exited the vehicle and jumped into the Hocking River. Officers from Nelsonville PD, Hocking College PD, deputies from Athens County and Hocking County, and Troopers for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and joined in the chase. Nelsonville Fire Department assisted with a watercraft to transport officers down the river due to high water. Mr. Taylor was taken into custody approximately 1 mile east of SR 691. He was then turned over to HCSO.
3:31 p.m. — Officers responded to West Washington Street for a report of a male being drug down the street by a vehicle driven by a female. When officers arrived they were told the male walked down the alley toward Franklin Street. They checked the area but were unable to locate anyone involved.
4:53 p.m. — Officer responded to a juvenile complaint about children throwing rock on the 700 block of Chestnut Street.
5:51 p.m. — Officers responded to a verbal dispute on South Harper Street. They spoke with both residents who confirmed it was only a verbal dispute.
7:25 p.m. — Officers responded to a third-party report of an assault that happened earlier. The male stated his ex-girlfriend kicked him but he did not wish to pursue criminal charges.
8:58 p.m. — Officer on patrol noticed a vehicle parked along the side of the road with its hazard lights on. The officer male contact with them male driver who stated he just stopped to make a phone call.
10:52 p.m. — Officer made a traffic stop on Chestnut Street for a vehicle driving with no visible plates. The officer confirmed the vehicle was recently purchased and the owner was unable to get plates due to the BMV being closed.
Tuesday, April 28
